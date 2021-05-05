Here are a few incidents that St. Albans City Police responded to in the last few weeks:
Monday, April 19
6:09 a.m. Don Clogston, 47, of Richford, arrested for violation of conditions of release
7:48 a.m. Employee with a cart hit a vehicle on Swanton Road.
10:45 a.m. Mother and daughter reported arguing on Bouthillette Circle
10:48 p.m. Skater almost hit by a vehicle on Maiden Lane
Tuesday, April 20
2:54 a.m. Man and woman fighting on Fairfax Road
8:32 a.m. Blue vehicle off the road on Rollo Road
1:24 p.m. Tan sedan driving the wrong way on Swanton Road
7:23 p.m. Man and woman arguing on Swanton Road
Wednesday, April 21
8:39 a.m. Vehicle acting suspicious on Route 78
9:53 a.m. Woman stole money out of a wallet on Lake Street
12:58 p.m. Black and Tan dog running loose on Barlow Street
Thursday, April 22
12:07 p.m. Graffiti on a fence on Lasalle Street
2:20 p.m. Man bit by a dog on Lussier Drive
3:33 p.m. Dog tangled on a lead on Fairfax Road
Friday, April 23
9:56 a.m. Child locked in a car on Fairfield Street
11:39 a.m. Woman being threatened on South Main Street
5:39 p.m. Two dogs running around on Kellogg Road
Saturday, April 24
5:24 a.m. Parking garage exit arm pushed up on Federal Street
4:42 p.m. Loud music playing on Bishop Street
7:38 p.m. Mailboxes ran over on High Street
Sunday, April 25
1:34 p.m. Erratic driver reported on Swanton Road
9:41 p.m. Dog running around on North Main Street
Monday, April 26
10:48 a.m. Damage to a lawn on South Main Street
1:21 p.m. Wallet found on Lower Welden Street
1:31 p.m. Stolen jewelry reported on Lake Road
3:25 p.m. Loose husky reported on Fairfax Road
7:16 p.m. Lost puppy found on Lower Welden Street
10:01 p.m. Lost baseball equipment at Houghton Park
Tuesday, April 27
7:14 a.m. Person parked and ran from a vehicle on Swanton Road
10:31 a.m. Vehicle was taken and returned on Fairfax Road
10:40 a.m. Loose dogs reported on South Main Street
12:11 p.m. Man yelling at passersby on Lower Newton Street
12:43 p.m. Horses on the roadway in Dunsmore Road
1:49 p.m. Mariah Elliot, 18, of St. Albans, arrested for unlawful mischief
4:36 p.m. Loose pitbull reported on Cedar Street
5:23 p.m. Complaints of a tractor trailer unit on Upper Welden Street
6:17 p.m. Stolen power tool reported on Rugg Street
8:12 p.m. Stolen catalytic converter on Industrial Park Road
9:25 p.m. Stolen purse on Fairfield Street
10:09 p.m. Paul Trahan, 72, of St. Albans, arrested for interference with access to emergency services
10:31 p.m. Highly intoxicated man being aggressive reported on High Street
Wednesday, April 28
4:22 p.m. Vehicle speeding and illegally passing vehicles on Lower Newton Street
5:23 p.m. Road rage incident reported on Lake Street
5:55 p.m. Identity used to make a purchase online on Swanton Road
8 p.m. Vehicle facing building with bright lights on Fairfax Road
10:40 p.m. Woman assaulted on Maple Street
Thursday, April 29
8:49 a.m. Suspicious vehicle reported on Rugg Street
12 p.m. Neighbor dispute reported on Allen Street
12:15 p.m. Wallet found on Tuckers Way
12:56 p.m. Man trespassed and made a threat on North Main Street
12:56 p.m. Suspicious vehicle on a dead end road on Lake Road
4:14 p.m. Minor damage to a vehicle on Lake Street
6:05 p.m. Stray dog reported on Lake Street
Friday, April 30
11:13 a.m. Suspicious woman reported on Brosseau Road
11:51 a.m. Verbal domestic dispute reported on North Main Street
1:28 p.m. Dog required to be licensed on Lower Newton Road
4:01 p.m. Found suspicious remains on Diamond Street
4:07 p.m. Vehicles parked where they shouldn’t be on Fairfax Road
8:50 p.m. Woman appeared lost on Highgate Road
10:41 p.m. Loud music reported on High Street
Saturday, May 1
1:17 p.m. Threats made via phone on Clyde Allen Drive
4:57 p.m. Verbal altercation reported on Federal Street
Sunday, May 2
1:21 a.m. Loud music reported on Sheldon Road
7:32 a.m. Purse found on North Main Street
2:08 p.m. Corey Lavallee, 34, of St. Albans, arrested for lewd and lascivious conduct
3:52 p.m. Loose dogs approached caller on South Main Street
4 p.m. ATVs tearing up grass on Emergency Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.