Here are a few incidents that St. Albans City Police responded to in the last week:
Monday, May 3
10:24 a.m. Money stolen from a social security card reported on Federal Street.
1:08 p.m. Computer stolen from a residence on Federal Street.
4:19 p.m. Neighbor yelling at a woman and child on Beverly Court.
4:47 p.m. Woman taking off a license plate on Lake Street.
Tuesday, May 4
12:22 a.m. Black vehicle reported parked outside on Industrial Park Road.
1:24 a.m. Black cow in the roadway on Lower Newton Road.
1:43 a.m. Silver Audi outside for over three hours on Kingman Street.
9:07 a.m. Someone broke into a building on Aldis Street.
10:53 a.m. Fraudulent packages reported on Route 78.
1:09 p.m. Threatening text messages reported on Victoria Lane.
3:39 p.m. Man being harassed on Spruce Street.
6:16 p.m. Erratic driver speeding and swerving reported on Bishop Street and High Street.
7:18 p.m. Man and woman took large amount of merchandise on Swanton Road.
7:29 p.m. Jordy Levick, 34, of Richford, arrested on a warrant on Lower Welden Street.
7:54 p.m. Woman threatening another woman on Clyde Allen Drive.
8:05 p.m. Man refusing to leave a residence at Clyde Allen Drive.
9:14 p.m. Son took vehicle without permission on Sheldon Road.
Wednesday, May 5
1:46 p.m. Someone drove off without paying for gas on Swanton Road.
3:10 p.m. Two vehicles revving engines at Misty Meadows.
5:25 p.m. Cell phone found on Messenger Street
5:42 p.m. Lots of noise coming from a house on Diamond Street.
8:05 p.m. Woman reportedly stole from Walmart on Tuckers Way
8:11 p.m. Man yelling at another man on Kingman Street.
Thursday, May 6
12:10 a.m. Man walking in traffic on Swanton Road.
1:39 p.m. Dog locked in vehicle on North Main Street.
6:13 p.m. Truck trying to run a car off the road on Swanton Road near the Dunkin Donuts.
Friday, May 7
10:12 p.m. Two men fighting at Kingman Street
10:22 p.m. Motorcycle parked on the side of the road on Lake Road near Little County Road.
Saturday, May 8
7:52 a.m. Cat hit by a car on North Main Street near Brannons Pools.
9:49 a.m. Vehicle hit in a parking lot on Tuckers Way
Sunday, May 9
2:58 p.m. Vehicle taken without permission on South Main Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.