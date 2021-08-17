Sunday, August 8
5:39 a.m. A man broke into a home on New Street
Monday, August 9
9:45 a.m. A tractor trailer was reported going down Upper Welden Street
5:59 p.m. Motorcycles were reported racing down North Main Street
Tuesday, August 10
7:13 a.m. A man threatened to set fire to a garage on South Main Street
11:33 a.m. A woman reported to have entered a house on New Street without permission.
12:17 p.m. A man on Lake Street threatened someone over social media
6:37 p.m. Motorcycle racing was reported on North Main Street
7:27 p.m. Motorcycle racing was reported on Upper Newton Street and North Main Street
9:11 p.m. Three underage residents were reported threatening another person on Lake Street
10:22 p.m. A man was threatening a woman on South Main Street
Wednesday, August 11
7:36 a.m. Someone rifled through a car on Lower Newton Road
9:21 a.m. A dog bite was reported on Brainerd Street
6:09 p.m. A man jumped out of a car on Hoyt Street and Federal Street
6:37 p.m. Motorcycles were reported racing on North Main Street
Thursday, August 12
12:02 p.m A window was broken on a car during an larceny on Spruce Street
Friday, August 13
7:13 a.m. A wallet was found on South Main Street and Lower Gilman Street
10:01 a.m. A man was reported hitting a dog on North Main Street
1:07 p.m. A wallet was found on Lake Street
1:35 p.m. A dog was reported trapped in a parked car on North Main Street
2:34 p.m. A man was reportedly breaking into a car on Lake Street
3:29 p.m Crystal objects were stolen from North Main Street
9:05 p.m. A woman punched a man in the head on Lake Street
Saturday, August 14
10:35 a.m. Stolen license plates were reported on a car on Oak Street
1:35 p.m. Motorcycles were reported racing on North Main Street
6:55 p.m. A wallet was found on Swanton Road
Sunday, August 15
Motorcycles were reported racing down North Main Street throughout the day between the hours of 1:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.
2:48 p.m. A dog was reported left in a vehicle on North Main Street
2:56 p.m. Someone attempted to break into house on Diamond Street
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.