Police lights
Messenger photo

Sunday, August 8

5:39 a.m. A man broke into a home on New Street

Monday, August 9

9:45 a.m. A tractor trailer was reported going down Upper Welden Street

5:59 p.m. Motorcycles were reported racing down North Main Street

Tuesday, August 10

7:13 a.m. A man threatened to set fire to a garage on South Main Street

11:33 a.m. A woman reported to have entered a house on New Street without permission.

12:17 p.m. A man on Lake Street threatened someone over social media

6:37 p.m. Motorcycle racing was reported on North Main Street

7:27 p.m. Motorcycle racing was reported on Upper Newton Street and North Main Street

9:11 p.m. Three underage residents were reported threatening another person on Lake Street

10:22 p.m. A man was threatening a woman on South Main Street

Wednesday, August 11

7:36 a.m. Someone rifled through a car on Lower Newton Road

9:21 a.m. A dog bite was reported on Brainerd Street

6:09 p.m. A man jumped out of a car on Hoyt Street and Federal Street

6:37 p.m. Motorcycles were reported racing on North Main Street

Thursday, August 12

12:02 p.m A window was broken on a car during an larceny on Spruce Street

Friday, August 13

7:13 a.m. A wallet was found on South Main Street and Lower Gilman Street

10:01 a.m. A man was reported hitting a dog on North Main Street

1:07 p.m. A wallet was found on Lake Street

1:35 p.m. A dog was reported trapped in a parked car on North Main Street

2:34 p.m. A man was reportedly breaking into a car on Lake Street

3:29 p.m Crystal objects were stolen from North Main Street

9:05 p.m. A woman punched a man in the head on Lake Street

Saturday, August 14

10:35 a.m. Stolen license plates were reported on a car on Oak Street

1:35 p.m. Motorcycles were reported racing on North Main Street

6:55 p.m. A wallet was found on Swanton Road

Sunday, August 15

Motorcycles were reported racing down North Main Street throughout the day between the hours of 1:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

2:48 p.m. A dog was reported left in a vehicle on North Main Street

2:56 p.m. Someone attempted to break into house on Diamond Street

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you