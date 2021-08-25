Sunday, Aug. 15
1:08 p.m. Motorcycles reported racing on North Main Street.
2:48 p.m. A dog was reported in a vehicle on North Main Street.
2:56 p.m. Someone allegedly tried to get into a home on Diamond Street.
3:53 p.m. Motorcycles reported racing on North Main Street.
4:29 p.m. Motorcycles reported racing on North Main Street.
4:47 p.m. Motorcycles reported racing on North Main Street.
7:35 p.m. Motorcycles reported racing on North Main Street.
10:22 p.m. A South Burlington resident was arrested for larceny from a building on South Main Street.
Monday, Aug. 16
9:34 a.m. Caller reported a cat that had been hit on Lower Newton Street.
12:51 p.m. Caller reported a gunshot on Federal Street.
4:33 p.m. A neighbor allegedly threatened a woman on South Main Street.
4:56 p.m. A man allegedly sent threatening texts on Cedar Street.
9:31 p.m. A man was arrested for stalking on North Main Street.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
6:51 p.m. Woman reported receiving threatening texts on Federal Street.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
12:37 a.m. Man reportedly needed to be removed from a location on Fairfield Street.
12:57 a.m. Two teens were reported taking plastic off poles on Hampton Lane.
6:18 a.m. Man allegedly broke into a car on Diamond Street.
9:14 a.m. Someone was reportedly “shorted” money on Lake Street.
4:09 p.m. Vehicle reportedly drove through a fence on Spruce Street.
4:48 p.m. A wallet was reported stolen from a vehicle on Lincoln Avenue.
7:15 p.m. A man was arrested for assault on Hampton Lane near the parking garage.
Thursday, Aug. 19
7:39 a.m. Harassing phone calls reported on Quail Drive.
12:26 p.m. Someone allegedly drove off without paying for gas on South Main Street.
3:08 p.m. Man allegedly trespassed on a property on North Main Street.
5:42 p.m. A woman was arrested on a warrant on Cedar Street.
6:34 p.m. A man was reported stealing items from a building on Lake Street.
7:14 p.m. A man allegedly kicked a security guard on Fairfield Street.
Friday, Aug. 20
6:29 p.m. A woman allegedly drove her car into a man’s car on Federal Street.
9:37 p.m. Caller reported threatening texts on Lake Street.
10:09 p.m. A car was reported stolen on Fairfield Street.
10:31 p.m. Dog was reported lost on Lower Welden Street.
Saturday, Aug. 21
2:30 p.m. A man allegedly verbally threatened a woman on Maple Street.
2:30 p.m. Motorcycles were reported speeding on High Street.
3:41 p.m. A motorcycle was reported stolen on High Street.
4:15 p.m. A man was arrested for assault on South Main Street.
4:53 p.m. A man allegedly trespassed on a property on South Main Street.
6 p.m. A silver car was reported speeding in the parking garage on Hampton Lane.
Sunday, Aug. 22
1:01 a.m. A man allegedly stole a Honda Civic on Center Street.
12:45 p.m. Tents were allegedly lit on fire near Food City on Lake Street.
8:22 p.m. Someone was reportedly setting off fireworks on Lasalle Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.