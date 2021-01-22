ST. ALBANS — Local police made several arrests on driving offenses this week, including driving with a suspended license and DUI.
Sunday, Jan. 10
3:15 a.m. Mental health issue. Huntley Avenue
8:13 a.m. Mailbox vandalized. Maquam Shore Road
10:48 a.m. Medical. South Main Street
12:14 p.m. TRO/FRO service. South Main Street
12:37 p.m. Roommates arguing. North Main Street #2
2:33 p.m. Informational. Allaire Drive
6:07 p.m. Vehicle on sidewalk. South Main Street/Nason Street
6:47 p.m. Odd smell from vehicle. Swanton Road
8:16 p.m. Traffic stop. Federal Street/Aldis Street
8:37 p.m. Traffic stop. North Main Street
10:28 p.m. Traffic Stop. Swanton Road
Monday, Jan. 11
3:21 a.m. Mental health issue. Lebel Drive
7:14 a.m. SRO detail. South Main Street
7:39 a.m. SRO detail. Bellows Street
7:47 a.m. SRO detail. South Main Street
8:04 a.m. Directed patrol. North Main Street/BFA
8:18 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint. Upper Newton Street
9:10 a.m. Directed patrol. Upper Welden Street
9:56 a.m. Directed patrol. Lower Newton Road/Mosher Lane
11:32 a.m. Assist-agency. Lake Road
11:36 a.m. Catalytic converter stolen. Highgate Road
12:26 p.m. Accident-property damage. Stowell Street
1:18 p.m. Assist-public. North Main Street #403
3:27 p.m. Mailbox vandalized. Maquam Shore Road.
4:21 p.m. Assist-public. Church Road
4:32 p.m. Kaleb Lavallee, 22, of Richard, charged with DLS. Swanton Road
5:27 p.m. Assist-public. Aldis hill
5:30 p.m. Suspicious event. Lower Gilman Street/South Main Street
7:04 p.m. Odd vehicle. Fairfield Street
7:28 p.m. TRO/FRO violation. Federal Street #3
8:01 p.m. Assist-agency. Harbor View Drive
8:17 p.m. Assist-agency. Lake Street #5
8:43 p.m. Directed patrol. Pearl Street
8:53 p.m. Traffic stop. Lower Newton Road
9:12 p.m. Assist-public. Lake Street/railroad tracks
10:27 p.m. Traffic stop. Messenger Street/Congress Street
11:34 p.m. Traffic stop. Pearl Street/Brigham Road
11:48 p.m. Directed patrol. Pearl Street
Tuesday, Jan. 12
1:30 a.m. Accident-property damage. Fairfield Hill Road/Bellevue Carriage Road
2:13 a.m. Two juveniles arguing. South Main Street.
6:49 a.m. Directed patrol. Ferris Street
7:11 a.m. Tracks around vehicle. Lake Street
7:19 a.m. SRO detail. South Main Street
7:52 a.m. SRO detail. South Main Street
7:55 a.m. TRO/FRO service. Lincoln Avenue #5
8:13 a.m. Violation of conditions of release. Fairfield Street #11
8:18 a.m. SRO detail. Bellows Street
11 a.m. Animal problem. Oak Street
11:10 a.m. Packages stolen. Lake Street
11:21 a.m. Assist-public. North Main Street
1:31 p.m. Welfare check. Lake Street
3:41 p.m. Welfare check. Swanton Road #1
5:17 p.m. Assist-public. Aldis Hill
7:21 p.m. Man threatening woman. South Main Street #1
7:33 p.m. Medical. Lake Street
8:30 p.m. Directed patrol. Gricebrook Road
10 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint. Fairfield Street
10:35 p.m. Trespass. South Main Street #140
11:15 p.m. Kelly Davis, 50, of St. Albans, charged with DUI-drugs. Congress Street/Route 104
Wednesday, Jan. 13
5:12 a.m. Man and woman arguing. Lake Street
8:29 a.m. TRO/FRO service. Lynn Lou Drive
8:36 a.m. Trespass. Federal Street
9:39 a.m. Corey Crafts, 29, Cambridge, speeding. Brigham Road/Pearl Street
10:52 a.m. Welfare check. Huntley Avenue
11:02 a.m. Disorderly conduct by electronic communication. North Main Street #2
11:15 a.m. Informational. Fairfax Road
11:53 a.m. Vehicle hit in parking lot. Lake Street
12:09 p.m. Welfare check. North Main Street #206
12:38 p.m. Welfare check. South Main Street
12:42 p.m. Assist-public. South Main Street
1 p.m. False info to police. Lemnah Drive
1:21 p.m. Threats/harassment. Pike Drive
2:17 p.m. Assist-agency. Lake Street
2:35 p.m. Traffic stop. Fisher Pond Road/Fairfield Street
3:12 p.m. Assist-public. Lake Street
3:19 p.m. Assist-public. Tuckers Way
3:36 p.m. Assist-public. Crosby Drive
4 p.m. Alarm. Swanton Road
4:32 p.m. Informational. Federal Street
6:02 p.m. TRO/FRO service. Rugg street #3
6:37 p.m. Physical fight between two men. Kingman Street/Nelly
6:50 p.m. Mental health issue. Crosby Drive
7:11 p.m. Traffic stop. Swanton Road/Energizer
7:19 p.m. Vehicle drifting in parking lot. Federal Street
8:24 p.m. Traffic stop. Franklin Road/Cassidy Road
11:12 p.m. Man and woman arguing. Federal Street/Kingman Street
11:36 p.m. Man threatening woman. Lake Street
11:56 p.m. Loose dog, owner found. Hathaway Point Road
Thursday, Jan. 14
12:45 a.m. Informational. Highgate Road
2:01 a.m. Foot patrol. North Main Street
7:34 a.m. SRO detail. Bellows Street
7:43 a.m. SRO detail. South Main Street
7:46 a.m. SRO detail. South Maiun Street
8:07 a.m. Two vehicles parked with same plates. Maple Street
8:46 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint. Upper Welden Street
9:53 a.m. Assist-agency. Fairfield Street
10:25 a.m. Directed patrol. North Main Street
10:38 a.m. Maureen Parrot, 45, of St. Albans, charged with DLS. Swanton Road/McDonalds
11:21 a.m. Threatening letter. Cedar Hill Drive
11:39 a.m. Informational. Pine Street
12:13 p.m. Assist-agency. Crosby Drive
12:21 p.m. Traffic stop. Nason Street/South Main Street
12:42 p.m. Black Jetta speeding and swerving. Oak Street
1:16 p.m. Traffic stop. Route 104
1:43 p.m. Larceny-from building. Franklin Park West
1:50 p.m. Informational. North elm Street/Pearl Street
2:11 p.m. Assist-public. Mapleville Depot Road
3:59 p.m. Assist-public. South Main Street #132
5:21 p.m. Vehicle parked for hours. Federal Street
5:25 p.m. Mental health issue. Lake Street
6:20 p.m. Assist-agency. Route 78
6:33 p.m. Traffic stop. South Main Street
7:01 p.m. Loitering. South Main Street
8:04 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint. Federal Street
9:53 p.m. Traffic stop. Federal Street/Aldis Street
10:44 p.m. Traffic stop. Sheldon Road/Back Country Sports
10:54 p.m. Mental health issue. Maiden Lane
11:10 p.m. Yelling and screaming. Hoyt Street
11:44 p.m. Parking. Maple Street
Friday, Jan. 15
1:12 a.m. Assist-agency
2:14 a.m. Loitering. Lake Street
3:47 a.m. Suspicious event. Lake Street/Catherine Street
4:49 a.m. Directed patrol. Sheldon Road
5:02 a.m. Man trying to get in vehicle. Fairfax Road
7:40 a.m. SRO detail. Bellows Street
7:48 a.m. SRO detail. South Main Street
8:21 a.m. SRO detail. South Main Street
8:58 a.m. Trespass. Fairfax Road
9:17 a.m. Accident-property damage. Lower Newton Road
10:19 a.m. Welfare check. Kingman Street #9
11:27 a.m. Stray cat in home. South Main Street #102
12:30 p.m. Wallet stolen from truck. South Main Street
1:28 p.m. Animal problem. South Main Street #102
4:06 p.m. Accident-property damage. Swanton Road
4:21 p.m. Trespass. Lake Street
4:21 p.m. Alarm. Swanton Road
4:23 p.m. TRO/FRO service. North Main Street
4:36 p.m. Man yelling outside. Lake Street
7:15 p.m. Traffic stop. Swanton Road/Maplefield North
7:49 p.m. Alan Coulombe, 32, of Sheldon, DUI-drugs. Lower Newton Street
8:38 p.m. Assist-public. Nason Street
10:45 p.m. Alarm. Old Shantee Point Road
11:03 p.m. Suspicious event. Federal Street
11:37 p.m. Loud music. Maple Street
11:54 p.m. Mental health issue. Lincoln Avenue
Saturday, Jan. 16
12:12 a.m. Trespass. Swanton Road
1:05 a.m. Man passed out in vehicle. Highgate Road
3:01 a.m. Trespass. Lake Street
3:14 a.m. Elizabeth Morris, 23, of Essex, DUI-alcohol. Home Health Circle
4:25 a.m. Woman in street causing disturbance. Lincoln Avenue
5:41 a.m. Man walking through lot. Franklin Park West
7:34 a.m. Welfare check. South Main Street
11:09 a.m. Assist-public. Fairfield Street
1:09 p.m. Woman defecating in parking garage. Lake Street
1:38 p.m. Traffic Stop. Lake Street/Maple Street
1:48 p.m. Vehicle almost broken into. Franklin Park West
2:47 p.m. Trespass. Maiden Lane
3:47 p.m. Accident-injury to person(s). Lower Newton/North Main Street
4:03 p.m. Three people possibly going to steal. Tuckers Way
4:21 p.m. Suspicious event. Stebbins Street
6:23 p.m. Man walking without clothing. Dunsmore Road
7:05 p.m. Man walking around. Lower Welden Street
7:56 p.m. Assist-public. South Main Street
8:11 p.m. Assist-public. Lake Street
8:54 p.m. Assist-agency. Pearl Street
Sunday, Jan. 17
12:54 a.m. Parking. Russell Street
7:58 a.m. Window shot by BB gun. Maquam Shore Road
1:18 p.m. Assist-public. Georgia Shore Road
1:51 p.m. Found clothes and medical paperwork. Lake Street
3:59 p.m. Alarm. Mapleville Depot
5:19 p.m. Accident-property damage. Swanton Road
5:31 p.m. Vehicle drove around parking lot and left quickly. South Elm Street/Lower Welden Street
6:37 p.m. Assist-public. South Main Street #1
