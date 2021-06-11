Here are some calls that St. Albans City Police responded to in the last week:
Tuesday, June 1
4:35 p.m. Speeding motorcycles reported on North Main Street
6:33 p.m. Stolen credit card used at Pizza Hut on Swanton Road
9:57 p.m. Two bikes stolen on Federal Street
Wednesday, June 2
12:28 a.m. Intoxicated man reported on Diamond Street
1:22 p.m. Property taken from a truck on Lower Welden Street
1:35 p.m. Holly Bushey, 44, of Burlington, arrested for retail theft on Tuckers Way
3:23 p.m. Neighbor dispute reported on Allen Street
4 p.m. Credit card found on Lower Welden Street
5:40 p.m. Black wallet found on Tuckers Way
8:06 p.m. Woman threatened on Stowell Street
Thursday, June 3
10:15 a.m. Man causing a scene, vomit in parking lot on South Main Street
10:54 a.m. Man intoxicated, unable to get up at Mac’s Quick Stop on South Main Street
5:18 p.m. Woman yelling at another woman on Bellows Street
7:33 p.m. Highly intoxicated man reported in the bushes on Pearl Street
11 p.m. Scratch on a vehicle bumper reported on Lake Street
Friday, June 4
1 a.m. Man intoxicated on Maple Street
2:49 a.m. Two intoxicated men in the road on Swanton Road
4:15 a.m. Loud vehicle driving back and forth on Congress Street
7:12 a.m. Solar panel taken down on South Main Street
10:19 a.m. Black Chevrolet reported on the side of the road with flashers on on Fairfax Road
11:39 a.m. Vehicle driving erratically in a parking lot on South Main Street
11:59 a.m. Red pickup truck in the road on Industrial Park Road
12:50 p.m. Two men sitting on a vehicle near Lower Newton Road and County Road
1:46 p.m. Woman stole a large cart of groceries on Swanton Road
1:51 p.m. Intoxicated man won’t leave an establishment on Swanton Road
3:09 p.m. Bike stolen on Bank Street
3:54 p.m. Minor two-car accident on Swanton Road
7:30 p.m. Vehicle mislocated on North Main Street
9:52 p.m. Cow loose on Lower Newton Road
11:48 p.m. Red Ford Explorer all over the road on Route 104 and Fairfax Street
Saturday, June 5
8:14 a.m. Exit bar damaged on Lake Street
1:16 p.m. Men blocking people from getting into an area on North Main Street
3:22 p.m. Dog outside for over 30 minutes on Lake Street
5:28 p.m. Woman being harassed on Maple Street
5:29 p.m. Dog barking over 10 minutes on Lincoln Avenue
5:42 p.m. Man and woman harassed by another man on Swanton Road
7:36 p.m. Man in vehicle hit a fire hydrant near Kingman Street and Federal Street
9:02 p.m. Man causing a scene in a store on Swanton Road
10:35 p.m. Woman believed vehicle was bugged on Victoria Lane
Sunday, June 6
8:13 a.m. Motorcycles speeding on North Main Street
2:59 p.m. BB gun found on Swanton Road
3:39 p.m. People in a vehicle had a physical altercation on Lake Road near Black Bridge
3:43 p.m. Two loose dogs reported on Lake Street
5:49 p.m. Irate man confronting people on Congress Street
7:52 p.m. Woman being harassed on South Main Street
8:42 p.m. Vehicle squealing tires on Green Mountain Drive
