The St. Albans Police Dept. reported numerous arrests this week, along with people throwing things at cars and stolen money.
This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of Lt. Benjamin Couture and the SAPD.
Monday, Oct. 19
12:11 a.m. I-89 ramp. Noah Bjornson, 20, Highgate, cited for driving while license suspended.
8:25 a.m. Federal Street. Garrett Gagne, 22, of St. Albans, cited for unlawful mischief involving grafitti.
9:17 a.m. Kingman Street. Man banging on door.
9:37 a.m. Pearl Street. Nathan Robtoy, 32, of St. Albans, charged with aggravated assault. Emily Johnson, 19, of St. Albans, cited for simple assault.
1:55 p.m. Maple Street. Woman being threatened.
9:46 p.m. Tuckers Way. Report of an erratic driver.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
11:34 a.m. Maple Street. Man throwing rocks at cars.
12:07 p.m. South Main Street. Disturbance between a man and a woman.
12:53 p.m. Maple Street. Man with a gun.
2:15 p.m. Maple Street. Evin Helton, 23, of St. Albans, cited for criminal threatening.
6:04 p.m. Federal Street. Phone found on ground.
7:36 p.m. Federal Street. Eggs thrown at cars.
9:42 p.m. Walnut Street. Grant Bissell, 32, of St. Albans, cited for driving under the influence.
10:39 p.m. South Main Street. Loud neighbors.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
7:30 a.m. Swanton Road. William Bradley, 48, of Swanton, cited for retail theft.
8:57 a.m. Fairfield Street. Intoxicated woman.
10:28 a.m. McGinn Drive. Man threatened by woman.
12:42 p.m. Tyler Sweet, 27, of Swanton, cited for driving while license suspended.
9:27 p.m. Allen Street. Money stolen from wallet.
11:03 p.m. Bishop Street. Grant Bissell, 32, of St. Albans, cited for disorderly conduct.
Thursday, Oct. 22
4:31 a.m. Allaire Drive. Man harassing woman.
11:33 a.m. Burnell Terrace. Nieghbor’s dogs attacking animals.
12:09 p.m. Swanton Road. Suspicious event. Man sleeping in vehicle.
1:56 p.m. Old Orchard Road. Chance McWilliams, 26, of Swanton, violation of conditions of release.
2:18 p.m. Kingman Street. Money stolen.
5:08 p.m. North Main Street. Debit card found.
6:54 p.m. Fairfax Road. Motor vehicle complaint. Vehicle with high beams on.
7:30 p.m. North Elm Street. Loose dog.
8:30 p.m. Tuckers Way. Two males being aggressive with employees.
Friday, Oct. 23
12:01 a.m. Mail delivered to wrong address.
2:35 a.m. Maiden Lane. New apartment building vandalized.
9:42 a.m. South Main Street. Olivia Owen, 34, of St. Albans, charged with assault.
10:11 a.m. Kingman Street. Money stolen.
10:47 a.m. Tuckers Way. Driver hit a parked vehicle.
2:04 p.m. Bingham Shore Road. Gunshots heard.
2:08 p.m. South Main Street. Complaint of people watching kid.
7:47 p.m. South Main Street. Man fighting with his mother.
Saturday, Oct. 24
10:00 a.m. Clyde Allen Drive. Neighbors yelling and fighting.
10:07 a.m. Bellows Street. Driver hit a pole.
1:56 p.m. Huntington Street. Neighbors playing drums.
1:55 p.m. Franklin Park West. Catalytic converters stolen.
3:55 p.m. Huntington Street. Complainant received suspicious photos
6:49 p.m. Pearl Street. Justin Robtoy, 33, of St. Albans, charged with assault.
Sunday, Oct. 25
10:00 a.m. South Main Street. Man chasing another man on bike.
3:02 p.m. Federal Street. Intoxicated man harassing people.
