In the first week of February, the St. Albans Police Department responded to a substantial number of complaints involving both motor vehicles and neighbor disputes. Additionally, arrests were made for retail theft, simple assault, and violating conditions of release.
Monday, Feb. 1, 2021
5:46 a.m. Federal Street. Verbal domestic disturbance.
4:59 p.m. Allaire Drive. Vehicle parked on the street.
8:46 p.m. Dunsmore Road. Horses in the roadway.
11:02 p.m. Stowell Street. Gene Quick, 37, of St. Albans, was charged with violating conditions of release.
Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021
2:35 a.m. Hathaway Point Road. Suspicious couple in the park.
3:44 a.m. Gricebook Road. Vehicle parking complaint.
11:14 a.m. Fairfield Hill Road. Tractor trailer unit stuck on the hill.
12:07 p.m. Gore Road. Prowler on property.
1:44 p.m. Industrial Park Road. Employee harassment.
8:06 p.m. Spruce Street. Chelsea Lapan, 26, of St. Albans, and Jaime Hoben 35, of St. Albans, were both charged with simple assault.
Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021
11:55 a.m. VT Route 78/Highgate Road. Abandoned vehicles.
1:07 p.m. Swanton Road. Male made female uncomfortable.
1:21 p.m. Farrar Street. Argument between landlord and tenant.
2:06 p.m. Fairfield Hill Road/I-89 Overpass. Vehicle went off the road.
7:51 p.m. South Main Street. Male being violent in home.
8:24 p.m. Swanton Road/Jewett Ave. SUV braking abruptly.
Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021
8:28 a.m. Edward Street. Male being abused.
10:12 a.m. South Main Street. Suspicious someone near home in a cowboy hat.
11:36 a.m. Lake Street. Found debit cards.
1:53 p.m. Swanton Road. Vehicle ran a red light.
3:44 p.m. Swanton Road. Female being watched.
4:30 p.m. Fairfield Street/Barlow Street. Pedestrian almost hit at crosswalk.
5:31 p.m. Lake Street/Beverage Mart. Vehicle passed on double yellow line.
6:08 p.m. North Main Street. Female harassing male.
Friday, Feb. 5, 2021
6:03 a.m. Brigham Road. Neighbor dispute.
6:50 a.m. Lake Street. Neighbor using obscene language.
8:29 a.m. Swanton Road/Highgate Commons. Road rage.
11:16 a.m. Upper Welden Street. Tractor trailer unit going up street.
12:02 p.m. Bishop Street. Male and female argument.
12:16 p.m. Lincoln Avenue. Neighbor screaming.
12:46 p.m. Upper Welden Street. Railroad ties propped on vehicle.
1:33 p.m. Congress Street. Male and female argument.
2:28 pm. Lake Street. Phone call scam.
2:51 p.m. Lake Street. Wallet found.
3:46 p.m. South Main Street. Noah Bjornson, 20, of Highgate, was charged with driving with license suspended.
5:20 p.m. Upper Welden Street/Fairfax Road. Tractor trailer unit on street.
6:11 p.m. Interstate Access Road. Car weaving all over road.
8:59 p.m. Lincoln Avenue. Neighbor yelling.
9:12 p.m. Upper Welden Street. Tractor trailer unit down street.
10:28 p.m. North Main Street. Vehicle doing doughnuts.
Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021
2:45 a.m. High Street. Male following female.
7:35 a.m. Lake Street. Female screaming.
8:32 a.m. North Main Street. White Ford Fusion struck something.
10:26 a.m. Lincoln Avenue. Heard neighbors fighting.
1:27 p.m. Victoria Lane. Male scammed of money.
3:30 p.m. Swanton Road. Male threatening daycare.
9:28 p.m. Swanton Road. Male and female moving scrap metal.
11:30 p.m. Fairfax Road. Ameen Aljaf, 18, of Essex; Hasan Aljaf, 18, of Essex; and Fiona Tiernan, 18, of Danvers, Mass. were all charged with retail theft.
Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021
6:32 a.m. South Main Street. Plates stolen.
8:13 a.m. Franklin Park West. Found debit card.
10:47 a.m. Fairfax Road/Interstate Access Road. Tractor trailer unit blocking ramp.
5:27 p.m. Maple Street. Dogs loose, feces on lawn.
5:59 p.m. Swanton Road. Male and female stole merchandise.
6:33 p.m. Maple Street. Dog running loose.
6:37 p.m. Bank Street. Neighbors yelling outside.
8:16 p.m. Swanton Road. Jayme Richland, 39, of Winooski, was arrested on a warrant.
9:48 p.m. Oak Street. Suspicious people walking outside.
