It was a week of not-so-neighborly behavior, vehicles where they didn’t belong, and some ducks just trying to cross the road.
This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of Lt. Benjamin Couture and the St. Albans Police Dept.
Monday, Aug. 31
11:30 a.m. Swanton Road. Kenneth Harwell, 65, of Swanton, charged with driving under the influence.
12:12 p.m. Rublee Street. Complaint about ongoing harassment and threats.
1:16 p.m. Hathaway Point Road. Man and woman fighting.
2:07 p.m. Upper Welden Street. Tractor trailer unit on street, despite signs barring them.
3:29 p.m. Tuskers Way. Dog left in vehicle.
5:45 p.m. Federal Street. Samuel Rollo, 42, of St. Albans, charged with driving under the influence.
6:55 p.m. Lake Street. Robert Makarewicz, 55, of St. Albans, cited for driving while license suspended and violation of conditions of release.
7:19 p.m. Bank Street. Dog attacked while walking.
8:16 p.m. Fairfield Street. Man refusing to leave complainant’s home.
8:27 p.m. Lake Street. Vehicle departed erratically.
Tuesday, Sept. 1
2:48 a.m. South Main Street. Multiple people outside yelling.
5:10 a.m. South Main Street. Office broken into.
7:51 a.m. Victoria Lane. Ongoing harassment.
9:23 a.m. Lake Street. Retail theft.
12:16 p.m. Swanton Road. Felicia Hanvey, 34, of Richford, cited for driving while license suspended.
1:19 p.m. Lake Street. Complaint of neighborly harassment.
1:49 p.m. Cameron Drive. Unemployment fraud.
5:35 p.m. South Main Street. Intoxicated men causing a disturbance.
7:58 p.m. Hoyt Street. Vandalism. Scratch on vehicle.
8:57 p.m. Rublee Street. Suspicious event. Multiple people in area and a woman laying in the roadway.
9:05 p.m. Pearl Street. Man threatening complainant.
9:42 p.m. Jewett Avenue. Motorist speeding and littering.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
2:19 a.m. South Main Street. Loud motorcycle being driven too fast.
10:18 a.m. Sheldon Road. Keys found.
1:16 p.m. Lake Street. Phone found.
2:43 p.m. South Main Street. Suspicious vehicle reported.
4:03 p.m. Swanton Road. Man stole alcohol.
4:38 p.m. Brainerd Street. Tree branch on vehicle.
5:35 p.m. North Main Street. Neighbor harassing neighbor.
6:17 p.m. Upper Welden Street. Tractor trailer unit on street.
6:17 p.m. Huntington Street. Dirt bike being driven on street.
6:55 p.m. North Main Street. Nathan Robtoy, 32, of St. Albans, cited for driving while license suspended.
8:07 p.m. Bronson Road. Ducks in roadway.
8:34 p.m. Hodges Court. Family fight.
8:46 p.m. Georgia Shore Road. Intoxicated men in roadway.
11:10 p.m. Fairfield Street. Loud music.
11:48 p.m. Fairfield Street. Highly intoxicated man.
Thursday, Sept. 3
10:18 a.m. Upper Welden Street. Nicholas Mott, 32, of Essex Junction, cited for driving while license suspended.
10:24 a.m. Swanton Road. Wallet lost.
11:23 a.m. Federal Street. Wallet found
11:33 a.m. Diamond Street. Binoculars and sunglasses stolen from vehicle.
1:08 p.m. Tuckers Way. Carrie Wescott, 47, of Swanton, cited for driving while license suspended.
1;14 p.m. Lake Road. Goose hunters in park.
2:44 p.m. Federal Street. Damage to parked vehicle reported.
3:53 p.m. North Main Street. Dirt bike being driven on sidewalk.
6:04 p.m. Swanton Road. Wallet found.
6:14 p.m. Federal Street. Report of intoxicated driver.
8:04 p.m. Federal Street. Man sleeping in vehicle.
8:10 p.m. South Main Street. Report of man in bushes.
9:18 p.m. Tuckers Way. Customer harassing employee.
8:38 p.m. Route 104 Park & Ride. Tires slashed.
8:05 p.m. Lake Street. Report of a truck driver speeding and swerving.
Friday, Sept. 4
7:08 a.m. Edward Street. Wallet taken.
7:50 a.m. Upper Welden Street. Bicycle stolen from building.
10:59 a.m. Cedar Street. Wallet and backpack stolen from vehicle.
12:21 p.m. Parsons Avenue. Man assaulted by family member.
1:43 p.m. Nason Street. Crossbow stolen from building.
2:59 p.m. Messenger Street. Sunglasses and gift cards stolen from car.
3:17 p.m. Victoria Lane. Wallet lost.
3:26 p.m. Edward Street. Car broken into.
3:30 p.m. Fairfax Road. Stephanie Grandchamp, 32, of Swanton, charged with assault.
6:07 p.m. Lower Welden Street. Angel Flood, 35, of St. Albans, charged with custodial interference.
6:38 p.m. Stowell Street. Ongoing dispute between neighbors.
7:26 p.m. Upper Newton Street. Caller reported being chased by dog.
8:06 p.m. Ward Terrace. People looking into vehicle.
9:04 p.m. Upper Welden Street. Tractor trailer on street.
10:18 p.m. Fairfield Street. Max Edson, 37, of Richford, charged with lewd and lascivious conduct.
10:39 p.m. Bank Street. Multiple arguments.
10:57 p.m. Crosby Drive. Joseph Honsinger, 24, of Swanton, cited for assaulting a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, violation of conditions of release.
11:20 p.m. Bank Street. Report of a fight that turned out to be unfounded.
Saturday, Sept. 5
1:10 a.m. Highgate Road. People with tools in car lot.
6:50 a.m. Bronson Road. Report of gunshots.
6:53 a.m. Federal Street. Report of woman screaming.
9:23 a.m. Bank Street. Wallet found.
10;12 a.m. Fairfield Street. Suspicious event. Papers set on fire.
10:59 a.m. Lake Street. Cory MacDonald-Powden, 27, of Burlington, cited for retail theft.
12:37 p.m. Upper Welden Street. Victim scammed out of $1,000.
1:07 p.m. Fairfax Road. Broken down vehicle.
5;52 p.m. Swanton Road. Lost wallet found.
9:15 p.m. Bluff Lane. Barking dog left outside.
11:08 p.m. Lake Street. Dispute between neighbors.
Sunday, Sept. 6
12:27 a.m. South Main Street. Large fight.
2:52 a.m. Stowell Street. Man throwing objects at woman.
12:51 p.m. South Main Street. Door vandalized.
1:50 p.m. Lake Street. Man and woman fighting in vehicle.
5:14 p.m. Smith Street. Two loose dogs, owner located.
7:48 p.m. Lake Street. Man sleeping in vehicle.
8:07 p.m. Lake Street. Scratch tickets stolen from vehicle.
10:31 p.m. High Street. Loud party.
10:35 p.m. North Main Street. Neighbor dispute.