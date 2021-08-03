Monday, July 19
2:49 a.m. A man reportedly refused to leave a residence on Maple Street
10:44 a.m. A loose dog was reported on Huntington Street and Lake Street and was returned to the owner
11:33 a.m. A woman was arrested on a warrant on Federal Street.
4:06 p.m. A man threatened a caller on South Main Street
4:27 p.m. An intoxicated woman was yelling at someone on the phone on South Main Street
5:55 p.m. Lost credentials were reported on Forest Hill Drive
6:18 p.m. A patient was reportedly threatening staff on Fairfield Street
6:34 p.m. Someone scratched marks into a vehicle on Federal Street
10:49 p.m. A phone was stolen from a vehicle on Upper Welden Street
Tuesday, July 20
10:06 a.m. Power tools were stolen from a building on South Main Street
11:58 a.m. Men in an out of state car were trying to sell tar for a driveway on North Main Street
11:03 p.m. A lost phone was found and turned in on Lower Welden Street
Wednesday, July 21
3:48 p.m. A license and property were returned to someone on South Elm Street and Houghton Park
5:02 p.m. A man was arrested on a warrant on Upper Welden Street for violating his conditions of release
9:19 The sound of gunshots were reported on North Main Street and believed to be fireworks
Thursday, July 22
1:02 a.m. Someone reported being harassed through social media at a residence on Stowell Street
12:25 p.m. Needles were reported in a parking space on North Main Street
2:32 p.m. Egging was reported on Cedar Street
6:32 p.m. A motorcycle was reported speeding on North Main Street
7:19 p.m. A man and a woman were reported fighting outside on Bank Street
7:49 p.m. A motorcycle was reported speeding on North Main Street
9:26 p.m. An intoxicated man was reported being loud on Edward Street
10:18 p.m. People were reported yelling and throwing items on Maple Street
Friday, July 23
1:18 a.m. A man was reported walking around High Street with a flashlight
1:22 a.m. A domestic assault was reported on Fairfield Street
1:32 p.m. Damage was reported on a vehicle on South Main Street outside the US Passport Agency
3:56 p.m. Someone reported that there may have been a domestic disturbance on South Main Street
4:30 p.m. Motorcycles were reported racing on North Main Street
9:18 p.m. An assault was reported that happened earlier on South Main Street
11:05 p.m. People were reported being loud at a bar on North Main Street
Saturday, July 24
9:49 a.m. A fugitive from justice was reported on Congress Street
11:25 a.m. Motorcycles eluded law enforcement going down the Interstate Access Road and South Main Street
1:47 p.m. A vehicle was reported circulating the area around Diamond Street
4:20 p.m. A customer walked out of a store on Lake Street without paying for items
7:36 p.m. A door to an empty residence on Aldis Street was left open
10:17 p.m. A domestic assault was reported on South Main Street by a man violating his conditions of release
Sunday, July 25
2:45 a.m. An intoxicated man was found sleeping outside on Barlow Street and was brought to a sober adult
8:04 a.m. A stranger was found sleeping on a front porch on Federal Street
10:18 A man was reported trespassing on the railroad tracks on Nason Street
1:19 p.m. People were seen attempting to break into cars on High Street
3:23 p.m. Items were heard being smashed on North Main Street
4:05 p.m. A person was reported screaming on Lower Welden Street
6:32 p.m. Loud motorcycles were reported on Upper Newton Street
6:54 p.m. A wallet was reported stolen on North Elm Street
8:08 p.m. Men were reported throwing things and wrecking property on North Main Street.
Monday, July 26
3:37 p.m. A phone was stolen from a car on Rugg Street
5:59 p.m. Motorcycles were reported racing on North Main Street
8:01 p.m. A man threatened another man on Maiden Lane
8:56 p.m. A white dog was found on Lower Welden Street
Tuesday, July 27
12:15 p.m. Two women were reported fighting on Lincoln Avenue
3:51 p.m. Two women started a fire on Hampton Lane
7:05 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported in a driveway on Messenger Street
Wednesday, July 28
10:12 a.m. A fraudulent check or card was reported on Lake Street
1:18 p.m. Idle motorcycles were reported on North Main and Lower Newton Street
1:52 p.m. Someone lost their credentials on Lower Welden Street
2:24 p.m. A pitbull was reported in someone's yard on Walnut Street
5:19 p.m. A man was reported walking in vacant property on Bishop Street
6:22 p.m. Loud motorcycles were reported on North Main Street
6:30 p.m. A car was reported blocking a driveway on Lake Street
6:52 p.m. Someone received a threatening phone call on Upper Welden Street
7:33 p.m. Soda bottles were reported broken behind a car on South Main Street
7:44 p.m. A child was bitten by a dog on Lake Street
7:48 p.m. A man stole food from a store on North Main Street
8:19 p.m. A television and medication was reported missing from a residence on Federal Street
9:04 p.m. A cellphone was found on Hoyt Street
9:23 p.m. Basketball was being played on Spruce Street and a noise complaint was filed
11:36 p.m. Intoxication was reported on North Main Street
Thursday, July 29
1:15 a.m. A juvenile was going through a vehicle on Edward Street
8:41 a.m. A window was smashed in a car on Russell Street
10:45 a.m. A car was hit by a brick on Russell Street
3:13 p.m. An allen wrench set was taken from North Main Street
4:13 p.m. Juveniles threatened someone on South Elm Street
4:16 p.m. A car followed a man on a bike while on Lake Street
6:47 p.m. A man was reported driving recklessly on Federal Street
7:05 p.m. Motorcycles were speeding on North Main Street
9:21 p.m. A lockbox was stolen from a car on Stowell Street
Friday, July 30
1:42 p.m. An arrest warrant led to the apprehension of a woman on Federal Street
3:52 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported in a driveway on Lower Welden Street
2:09 p.m. A very aggressive man was reported on Highgate Road
2:23 p.m. Very loud motorcycles were reported on North Main Street
2:54 p.m. Very loud motorcycles were reported on North Main Street
3:36 p.m. A backpack was found in a yard on Edward Street
3:46 p.m. A man and a woman were arguing on South Main Street
6:46 p.m. A man and woman walked across a lawn on North Elm Street
6:49 p.m. A man refused to leave his car on South Main Street
8:07 p.m. A credit card was found on High Street and Congress Street
9:06 p.m. A loose dog was reported on VT Route 78
Saturday, July 31
2:38 p.m. A ring was found on North Main Street
2:48 p.m. A person with a no trespassing order was inside the store in question
2:58 p.m. A woman on Highgate Road said she was being harassed
4:02 p.m. Loud motorcycles were being heard on North Main Street and Upper Newton Street
4:52 p.m A suspicious vehicle was reported at the boat launch on Shipyard Road
5:38 p.m. A man threatened another man on North Main Street
7:19 p.m. A black truck was blocking Bank Street and Maiden Lane
7:41 p.m. Loud motorcycles were reported on South Main Street
Sunday, August 1
10:54 a.m. One car followed another on Savage Street
1:21 p.m. A husky was reported running loose on North Main Street
3:54 p.m. A man and a woman were arguing on South Main Street
4:39 p.m. A man hit a woman on Maple Street
5:30 p.m. A loud vehicle was reported on North Main Street
8:08 p.m. A window was broken on Lake Street
