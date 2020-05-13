St. Albans had its share of yelling men this week, as well animal incidents and a person wearing a skull mask peeking into windows.
This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of Lt. Benjamin Couture.
Monday, May 4
6:08 a.m. South Main Street. Suspicious event. Man inside ATM area acting strangely.
8:30 a.m. Federal Street. Dispute between neighbors.
9:54 a.m. North Elm Street. Man banging on door and yelling.
11:37 a.m. Finn Avenue. Man stalking woman.
5:27 p.m. Lake Street. Two men arguing.
7:57 p.m. South Main Street. Man kicking door, trying to get in.
8:01 p.m. Fairfax Road. Man and woman fighting in car.
8:26 p.m. South Main Street. People going in and out of apartment, car left running.
Tuesday, May 5
12:07 a.m. South Main Street. Man and woman fighting.
5:19 a.m. Maquam Shore Road. Accident. Car vs. deer.
6:22 a.m. Lapan Road. Domestic disturbance with physical violence.
7:59 a.m. Stebbins Street. Eggs thrown in house.
9:11 a.m. Georgia Shore Road. Horse in roadway.
12:35 p.m. Lake Street. Man begging for money.
2:04 p.m. Lake Street. Domestic disturbance — argument.
2:45 p.m. Swanton Road. Conner Wright, 32, of Alburgh, was charged with retail theft.
5:48 p.m. Jewell Street. Dispute between neighbors.
6:51 p.m. Nason Street. Report of a fox with a possibly broken leg.
Wednesday, May 6
7:10 a.m. Industrial Park Road. Woman kicking car.
1:40 p.m. Diamond Street. Two women fighting.
7:50 p.m. Lake Street. Woman entered building, took items, left.
7:59 p.m. Edwards Street. Man and woman arguing.
8:14 p.m. Huntley Avenue. David Therrien, 30, of St. Albans, charged with violation of conditions of release.
Thursday, May 7
7:14 a.m. South Elm Street. Missing dog found.
9:46 a.m. South Main Street. Person wearing a skull mask peering into a window.
11:32 a.m. Lake Street. Man trying to fight another man.
3:54 p.m. Fairfax Road. Report of erratic driving.
4:39 p.m. North Main Street. Report of a fast, loud motorcycle.
5:06 p.m. Lower Welden Street. Lost wallet.
11:39 p.m. Lakeview Terrace. Woman wanting a man to leave.
Friday, May 8
12:53 a.m. Spruce Street. Two drunk men in street yelling.
1:03 a.m. Lower Welden Street. Two men kicked in a gate.
3:22 a.m. Lasalle Street. Man yelling in street.
9:56 a.m. Fisher Pond Road. Report of care unable to maintain lane.
4:07 p.m. South Main Street. Report of someone ringing doorbell in the night.
4:41 p.m. North Main Street. Complaint about loud music and people drinking.
4:45 p.m. Crosby Drive. Argument.
5:46 p.m. Lake Street. Man honking horn at people.
8:30 p.m. Kellogg Road. Report of a cat having been shot.
10:11 p.m. Federal Street. Kortney Nicholas, 18, of St. Albans, was charged with driving while under the influence of drugs.
10:19 p.m. Federal Street. Someone banging on a woman’s door.
Saturday, May 9
3:40 a.m. Rugg Street. Man pushed woman.
8:25 a.m. Lake Street. Individuals refusing to move so a man could grab a cart.
10:26 a.m. South Main Street. Threats made via snapchat.
6:49 p.m. Lower Welden Street. Woman reported being harassed by a man.
Sunday, May 10
9:52 a.m. Cameron Drive. Report of a large red doberman in area.
11:41 a.m. Tuckers Way. Retail theft.
12:41 p.m. Lower Welden Street. Woman being followed by man in car.
1:19 p.m. Tuckers Way. Man trying to steal DVDs.
4:12 p.m. James Circle. Car circling and going too fast.
5:04 p.m. Industrial Park Road. Woman throwing beer bottles out of car.
6:16 p.m. Marie Lane. Cameras unplugged and dog feces found on porch.
6:22 p.m. Kellogg Road. Dog bit someone.
7:50 p.m. Spruce Street. Woman trying to break into residence.
10:13 p.m. Lake Road. Christopher Bailey, 26, of St. Albans, was charged with providing false information to law enforcement and trespassing.