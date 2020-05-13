Generic police

St. Albans had its share of yelling men this week, as well animal incidents and a person wearing a skull mask peeking into windows.

This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of Lt. Benjamin Couture.

Monday, May 4

6:08 a.m. South Main Street. Suspicious event. Man inside ATM area acting strangely.

8:30 a.m. Federal Street. Dispute between neighbors.

9:54 a.m. North Elm Street. Man banging on door and yelling.

11:37 a.m. Finn Avenue. Man stalking woman.

5:27 p.m. Lake Street. Two men arguing.

7:57 p.m. South Main Street. Man kicking door, trying to get in.

8:01 p.m. Fairfax Road. Man and woman fighting in car.

8:26 p.m. South Main Street. People going in and out of apartment, car left running.

Tuesday, May 5

12:07 a.m. South Main Street. Man and woman fighting.

5:19 a.m. Maquam Shore Road. Accident. Car vs. deer.

6:22 a.m. Lapan Road. Domestic disturbance with physical violence.

7:59 a.m. Stebbins Street. Eggs thrown in house.

9:11 a.m. Georgia Shore Road. Horse in roadway.

12:35 p.m. Lake Street. Man begging for money.

2:04 p.m. Lake Street. Domestic disturbance — argument.

2:45 p.m. Swanton Road. Conner Wright, 32, of Alburgh, was charged with retail theft.

5:48 p.m. Jewell Street. Dispute between neighbors.

6:51 p.m. Nason Street. Report of a fox with a possibly broken leg.

Wednesday, May 6

7:10 a.m. Industrial Park Road. Woman kicking car.

1:40 p.m. Diamond Street. Two women fighting.

7:50 p.m. Lake Street. Woman entered building, took items, left.

7:59 p.m. Edwards Street. Man and woman arguing.

8:14 p.m. Huntley Avenue. David Therrien, 30, of St. Albans, charged with violation of conditions of release.

Thursday, May 7

7:14 a.m. South Elm Street. Missing dog found.

9:46 a.m. South Main Street. Person wearing a skull mask peering into a window.

11:32 a.m. Lake Street. Man trying to fight another man.

3:54 p.m. Fairfax Road. Report of erratic driving.

4:39 p.m. North Main Street. Report of a fast, loud motorcycle.

5:06 p.m. Lower Welden Street. Lost wallet.

11:39 p.m. Lakeview Terrace. Woman wanting a man to leave.

Friday, May 8

12:53 a.m. Spruce Street. Two drunk men in street yelling.

1:03 a.m. Lower Welden Street. Two men kicked in a gate.

3:22 a.m. Lasalle Street. Man yelling in street.

9:56 a.m. Fisher Pond Road. Report of care unable to maintain lane.

4:07 p.m. South Main Street. Report of someone ringing doorbell in the night.

4:41 p.m. North Main Street. Complaint about loud music and people drinking.

4:45 p.m. Crosby Drive. Argument.

5:46 p.m. Lake Street. Man honking horn at people.

8:30 p.m. Kellogg Road. Report of a cat having been shot.

10:11 p.m. Federal Street. Kortney Nicholas, 18, of St. Albans, was charged with driving while under the influence of drugs.

10:19 p.m. Federal Street. Someone banging on a woman’s door.

Saturday, May 9

3:40 a.m. Rugg Street. Man pushed woman.

8:25 a.m. Lake Street. Individuals refusing to move so a man could grab a cart.

10:26 a.m. South Main Street. Threats made via snapchat.

6:49 p.m. Lower Welden Street. Woman reported being harassed by a man.

Sunday, May 10

9:52 a.m. Cameron Drive. Report of a large red doberman in area.

11:41 a.m. Tuckers Way. Retail theft.

12:41 p.m. Lower Welden Street. Woman being followed by man in car.

1:19 p.m. Tuckers Way. Man trying to steal DVDs.

4:12 p.m. James Circle. Car circling and going too fast.

5:04 p.m. Industrial Park Road. Woman throwing beer bottles out of car.

6:16 p.m. Marie Lane. Cameras unplugged and dog feces found on porch.

6:22 p.m. Kellogg Road. Dog bit someone.

7:50 p.m. Spruce Street. Woman trying to break into residence.

10:13 p.m. Lake Road. Christopher Bailey, 26, of St. Albans, was charged with providing false information to law enforcement and trespassing.

Recommended for you