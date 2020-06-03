Tempers rose last week along with temperatures with the St. Albans Police Dept. reporting numerous arguments and disturbances between couples.
On the plus side, several pieces of lost or stolen property was handed in to police, including a bicycle found by kids.
Also, there was a cat in a house on Messenger Street.
This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of Lt. Benjamin Couture.
Monday, May 25
12:05 p.m. Tanglewood Drive. Corey Weike, 31, of St. Albans was charged with DUI.
1:06 a.m. Lower Newton Road. Suspicious event. Report of a wide-open door.
10:11 a.m. South Main Street. Two small, unleashed dogs.
12:47 p.m. Church Road. Possibly stolen phone.
1:45 p.m. Tuckers Way. Wallet found.
2:25 p.m. Hathaway Point Road. Car being driven on the wrong side of the road.
7:56 p.m. Lake Street. Report of possibly drunk driver.
9:33 p.m. Maple Street. Fireworks reported.
11:13 p.m. Lake Street. People on roof.
Tuesday, May 26
12:41 a.m. South Main Street. Restaurant door open.
8:00 a.m. Freeborn Street. Two people climbing over fence.
8:16 a.m. Tuckers Way. Wallet found.
11:28 a.m. Huntington Street. Report of lawn torn up.
2:35 p.m. Cedar Street. Report of rude neighbor in midst of a move.
6:17 p.m. Tuckers Way. Jordan King, 35, of Swanton cited for DUI, resisting arrest and assault on a law enforcement officer.
8:02 p.m. North Main Street. Person threatening neighbor.
8:23 p.m. Crosby Drive. Disagreement between a man and a woman.
Wednesday, May 27
2:57 a.m. Crosby Drive. Man chased another man from his residence.
7:22 a.m. South Main Street. Trailer broken into, door left open, bent.
9:22 a.m. Lower Welden Street. Kids found stolen bicycle.
9:51 a.m. Lake Street. Person reported neighbors for harassing them when they are home, trespassing when they are not.
11:46 a.m. North Main Street. Complaint of dog left in car.
3:06 p.m. Lake Street. Man threatened another man.
3:20 p.m. Stowell Street. Man and woman arguing.
3:41 p.m. Lower Gilman Street. Sick dog in yard.
4:37 p.m. Lake Road. Argument between a man and a woman.
5:37 p.m. Nason Street. Two women arguing.
6:59 p.m. Messenger Street. Complaint about loud drums.
7:13 p.m. Crosby Drive. Argument between a man and a woman.
7:22 p.m. Lake Road. Domestic disturbance involving a man and woman.
9:43 p.m. South Main Street. Cat hit by car.
11:51 p.m. Machia Road. Shalee Turner, 24, of Highgate, cited for driving while license suspended.
Thursday, May 28
8:54 a.m. Rugg Street. Disturbance between a man and a woman.
9:45 a.m. Sheldon Road. Report of a vehicle being driven erratically.
1:06 p.m. Swanton Road. Retail theft.
3:24 p.m. Swanton Road. Driver drove off without paying for $17.01 in gas.
4:54 p.m. Lake Street. Disturbance between a man and woman.
5:17 p.m. Stanley Court. Man threatened to harm woman.
5:28 p.m. Tuckers Way. Report of dogs left in vehicle.
8:24 p.m. Bouthilette Circle. Disturbance between a man and woman.
11:01 p.m. Vt. Route 78. Pamela Aldridge, 48, of Alburgh, was charged with DUI.
11:14 p.m. South Elm Street. Group fight.
11:25 p.m. Kingman Street. People trying to vandalize property.
Friday, May 29
11:01 a.m. Lake Road. Welfare check.
12:51 p.m. Eastview Drive. Moving trucks blocking road.
2:19 p.m. Messenger Street. Cat in house.
10:00 p.m. South Main Street. Tania Phillips, 48, was arrested on a warrant.
10:05 p.m. South Main Street. Report of three or four people fighting.
11:24 p.m. Upper Welden Street. Tractor trailer on street.
11:39 p.m. Lake Street. Fight between a mother and daughter.
Saturday, May 30
12:29 a.m. Maiden Lane. Threats made online.
5:59 a.m. Lake Street. Family fight.
10:58 a.m. Swanton Road. Walter Pecor, 28, charged with driving while license suspended.
11:22 a.m. Swanton Road. Motor vehicle complaint. Man refused to leave McDonald’s drive thru.
3:42 p.m. Edwards Street. Man and woman fighting.
4:57 p.m. Barlow Street. Animal complaint concerning a “suffering squirrel.”
7:47 p.m. Georgia Shore Road. Report of intoxicated man, he was gone when officer arrived.
8:36 p.m. Swanton Road. Man and woman threatened.
10:17 p.m. Maquam Shore Road. Man near residence yelling on his phone.
10:55 p.m. Lake Street. Multiple men yelling and loud music.
11:02 p.m. South Main Street. Yelling from Econolodge.
Sunday, May 31
12:29 a.m. Lake Street. Multiple men fighting.
3:07 a.m. Dunsmore Road. Charles Sturgeon, 33, charged with assault.
4:55 a.m. Church Street. Two men fighting.
7:35 a.m. Fairfax Road. Cell phone found.
9:01 a.m. Lake Road. Raymond Searles, 34, of Alburgh, arrested on a warrant.
9:25 a.m. Congress Street. Report of man looking in houses and cars.
5:17 p.m. Cedar Street. Man threw coffee on another man.
2:11 p.m. Lake Street. Woman harassing friends.
9:39 p.m. Jewell Street. Fireworks reported.