For the St. Albans Police Department, it was a week full of stolen goods, troublesome motorcyclists and people yelling at each other and, in one case, a cat.

This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of Lt. Ben Couture.

Monday, May 18

7:43 a.m. Edward Street. Female yelling.

12:03 p.m. Swanton Road. Samuel Winston, 31, of Swanton, cited for driving with license suspended.

12:21 p.m. North Main Street. Suspicious event. Sticker placed on no parking sign.

1:54 p.m. Tuckers Way. Dog locked in car.

9:27 p.m. Lake Street. Complaint of motorcycle driving fast.

11:17 p.m. Interstate Access Road. Report of possibly intoxicated driver.

Tuesday, May 19

7:08 a.m. Congress and Main streets. Man yelling at construction crew.

10:13 a.m. North Main Street. Water cover popped.

11:30 a.m. Lake Street. Woman threatened by another woman.

2:24 p.m. Federal Street. Motorcyclist fled from officer.

3:19 p.m. Lake Street. Complaint about noise, but officers found nothing to report.

5:58 p.m. Fairfield Hill Road. Dog found.

6:07 p.m. North Main Street. Report of vehicles racing.

6:22 p.m. Lower Gilman Street. Loud music complaint.

6:50 p.m. South Elm Street. Jeremy Cyr, 39, of St. Albans, cited for violation of conditions of release.

7:28 p.m. Sawyer Street. Men arguing in roadway.

7:41 p.m. South Main Street. Multiple people arguing.

8:06 p.m. Lake Road. Man reportedly watching family from vehicle.

9:36 p.m. Lake Street. Yelling people on roof.

9:53 p.m. Stowell Street. Timothy Frasier, 64, of St. Albans, cited for violation of conditions of release.

Wednesday, May 20

2:20 a.m. Georgia Shore Road. Lincoln Avenue. Car driver drag racing.

4:07 a.m. Fairfield Street. Man taken to detox.

7:01 a.m. Lincoln Avenue. Dog barking “all the time.”

9:22 a.m. Maiden Lane. Man out of control.

10:03 a.m. Huntington Street. Threats made via phone.

10:30 a.m. Tuckers Way. Two dogs in car.

10:43 a.m. Nason Street. Bike found.

12:37 p.m. Maquam Shore Road. Farm equipment vandalized.

4:35 p.m. Federal Street. Burglary. Door broken, items missing.

5:38 p.m. Sully’s Way. Family fight.

6:40 p.m. North Main Street. Loud motorcycle.

7:07 p.m. Pearl Street. Men spray painting sidewalk.

10:51 p.m. Meadowbrook Lane. Suspicious phone call.

Thursday, May 21

12:48 a.m. Pearl Street. Man peering into woman’s window.

8:30 a.m. Houghton Park. Car window broken.

9:18 a.m. Stowell Street. Bike stolen.

9:36 a.m. Messenger Street. Dog outside, reportedly without food or water.

9:36 a.m. Cedar Street. Dog attacked by another dog.

9:39 a.m. Lower Newton Street. Graffiti.

10:19 a.m. North Main Street. Graffiti.

1:33 p.m. Tuckers Way. Woman yelling at and hitting child.

2:08 p.m. North Main Street. Child in front seat of vehicle without seatbelt.

4:58 p.m. Lincoln Avenue. Escaped dog fights with another dog.

6:12 p.m. South Main Street. Motorcyclists using road as drag strip.

6:29 p.m. North Main Street. Motorcyclists racing.

6:45 p.m. Adams Street. Tablet found.

6:55 p.m. Stowell Street. Man threatening to harm woman.

7:41 p.m. South Main Street. Unleashed dogs chase another dog.

10:37 p.m. Lower Newton Road. Report of erratic driving.

Friday, May 22

1:57 a.m. Fairfax Road. Retail theft.

4:13 a.m. Cota Court. Man in car parked in driveway.

9:12 a.m. North Main Street. Wallet stolen.

10:38 a.m. Nason Street. Medications stolen.

12:00 p.m. Stowell Street. Bicycle stolen.

3:58 p.m. Stowell Street. Man threatening to harm woman.

6:41 p.m. Pearl Street. Neighbors driving ATV on property.

7:12 p.m. North Main Street. Complaint about motorcyclists racing.

8:06 p.m. Lower Welden Street. Lost wallet.

8:16 p.m. Federal Street. Intoxicated group of people yelling and arguing.

8:26 p.m. Federal Street. Two men drinking and throwing things at cars.

8:27 p.m. Hathaway Point Road. Two males blocking boater traffic and trying to start fights.

10:15 p.m. Fisher Pond Road. Kylie Nichols, 30, of South Hero, cited for driving with a suspended license.

11:55 p.m. Cedar Street. Ricky Latham, 62, of St. Albans, cited for driving with a suspended license.

Saturday, May 23

6:12 a.m. Georgia Shore Road. Man screaming at cat.

6:19 a.m. Lake Street. Bicycle found.

10:30 a.m. Fairfield Street. Garden lights stolen from yard.

11:05 a.m. South Main Street. Physical altercation in vehicle.

12:15 p.m. Victoria Lane. Vehicle vandalized.

12:48 p.m. Lampkin Street. ATV being driven fast.

1:39 p.m. Lake Street. Man harassed by another man in a red shirt.

2:24 p.m. Pearl Street. Report of possibly intoxicated ATV driver.

4:03 p.m. Bank Street. Man threatening to “beat up” another man.

4:20 p.m. Pearl Street. Jamie Bean, 44, of St. Albans, charged with aggravated assault.

4:25 p.m. Main Street in Highgate. Elvin Sweet, 44, of Highgate, cited for driving with license suspended.

4:27 p.m. Edward Street. Man sending threatening texts.

5:25 p.m. Durkee Road. Three ATVs on roadway.

7:12 p.m. South Main Street. Man and woman arguing.

7:49 p.m. Little County Road. Dirt bike on roadway.

9:24 p.m. Lake Road. Car nearly hit pedestrian near the Bay Store.

10:56 p.m. South Main Street. Man laying on sidewalk.

Sunday, May 24

1:38 a.m. Lake Street. Barking dog.

6:51 a.m. Vermont Route 78. Wayne Honaker, 28, of Enosburgh, cited for driving while license suspended.

1:37 p.m. Lake Street. Woman posting threats on another woman’s windows.

3:04 p.m. Lower Gilman Street. Intoxicated man laying in grass.

7:08 p.m. Maple Street. Helped someone enter their home.

9:33 p.m. Lower Welden Street. Man firing rounds into ground near people.

10:02 p.m. Maple Street. Fireworks.

11:49 p.m. Tanglewood Drive. Motorcyclist revving engine.

