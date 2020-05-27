For the St. Albans Police Department, it was a week full of stolen goods, troublesome motorcyclists and people yelling at each other and, in one case, a cat.
This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of Lt. Ben Couture.
Monday, May 18
7:43 a.m. Edward Street. Female yelling.
12:03 p.m. Swanton Road. Samuel Winston, 31, of Swanton, cited for driving with license suspended.
12:21 p.m. North Main Street. Suspicious event. Sticker placed on no parking sign.
1:54 p.m. Tuckers Way. Dog locked in car.
9:27 p.m. Lake Street. Complaint of motorcycle driving fast.
11:17 p.m. Interstate Access Road. Report of possibly intoxicated driver.
Tuesday, May 19
7:08 a.m. Congress and Main streets. Man yelling at construction crew.
10:13 a.m. North Main Street. Water cover popped.
11:30 a.m. Lake Street. Woman threatened by another woman.
2:24 p.m. Federal Street. Motorcyclist fled from officer.
3:19 p.m. Lake Street. Complaint about noise, but officers found nothing to report.
5:58 p.m. Fairfield Hill Road. Dog found.
6:07 p.m. North Main Street. Report of vehicles racing.
6:22 p.m. Lower Gilman Street. Loud music complaint.
6:50 p.m. South Elm Street. Jeremy Cyr, 39, of St. Albans, cited for violation of conditions of release.
7:28 p.m. Sawyer Street. Men arguing in roadway.
7:41 p.m. South Main Street. Multiple people arguing.
8:06 p.m. Lake Road. Man reportedly watching family from vehicle.
9:36 p.m. Lake Street. Yelling people on roof.
9:53 p.m. Stowell Street. Timothy Frasier, 64, of St. Albans, cited for violation of conditions of release.
Wednesday, May 20
2:20 a.m. Georgia Shore Road. Lincoln Avenue. Car driver drag racing.
4:07 a.m. Fairfield Street. Man taken to detox.
7:01 a.m. Lincoln Avenue. Dog barking “all the time.”
9:22 a.m. Maiden Lane. Man out of control.
10:03 a.m. Huntington Street. Threats made via phone.
10:30 a.m. Tuckers Way. Two dogs in car.
10:43 a.m. Nason Street. Bike found.
12:37 p.m. Maquam Shore Road. Farm equipment vandalized.
4:35 p.m. Federal Street. Burglary. Door broken, items missing.
5:38 p.m. Sully’s Way. Family fight.
6:40 p.m. North Main Street. Loud motorcycle.
7:07 p.m. Pearl Street. Men spray painting sidewalk.
10:51 p.m. Meadowbrook Lane. Suspicious phone call.
Thursday, May 21
12:48 a.m. Pearl Street. Man peering into woman’s window.
8:30 a.m. Houghton Park. Car window broken.
9:18 a.m. Stowell Street. Bike stolen.
9:36 a.m. Messenger Street. Dog outside, reportedly without food or water.
9:36 a.m. Cedar Street. Dog attacked by another dog.
9:39 a.m. Lower Newton Street. Graffiti.
10:19 a.m. North Main Street. Graffiti.
1:33 p.m. Tuckers Way. Woman yelling at and hitting child.
2:08 p.m. North Main Street. Child in front seat of vehicle without seatbelt.
4:58 p.m. Lincoln Avenue. Escaped dog fights with another dog.
6:12 p.m. South Main Street. Motorcyclists using road as drag strip.
6:29 p.m. North Main Street. Motorcyclists racing.
6:45 p.m. Adams Street. Tablet found.
6:55 p.m. Stowell Street. Man threatening to harm woman.
7:41 p.m. South Main Street. Unleashed dogs chase another dog.
10:37 p.m. Lower Newton Road. Report of erratic driving.
Friday, May 22
1:57 a.m. Fairfax Road. Retail theft.
4:13 a.m. Cota Court. Man in car parked in driveway.
9:12 a.m. North Main Street. Wallet stolen.
10:38 a.m. Nason Street. Medications stolen.
12:00 p.m. Stowell Street. Bicycle stolen.
3:58 p.m. Stowell Street. Man threatening to harm woman.
6:41 p.m. Pearl Street. Neighbors driving ATV on property.
7:12 p.m. North Main Street. Complaint about motorcyclists racing.
8:06 p.m. Lower Welden Street. Lost wallet.
8:16 p.m. Federal Street. Intoxicated group of people yelling and arguing.
8:26 p.m. Federal Street. Two men drinking and throwing things at cars.
8:27 p.m. Hathaway Point Road. Two males blocking boater traffic and trying to start fights.
10:15 p.m. Fisher Pond Road. Kylie Nichols, 30, of South Hero, cited for driving with a suspended license.
11:55 p.m. Cedar Street. Ricky Latham, 62, of St. Albans, cited for driving with a suspended license.
Saturday, May 23
6:12 a.m. Georgia Shore Road. Man screaming at cat.
6:19 a.m. Lake Street. Bicycle found.
10:30 a.m. Fairfield Street. Garden lights stolen from yard.
11:05 a.m. South Main Street. Physical altercation in vehicle.
12:15 p.m. Victoria Lane. Vehicle vandalized.
12:48 p.m. Lampkin Street. ATV being driven fast.
1:39 p.m. Lake Street. Man harassed by another man in a red shirt.
2:24 p.m. Pearl Street. Report of possibly intoxicated ATV driver.
4:03 p.m. Bank Street. Man threatening to “beat up” another man.
4:20 p.m. Pearl Street. Jamie Bean, 44, of St. Albans, charged with aggravated assault.
4:25 p.m. Main Street in Highgate. Elvin Sweet, 44, of Highgate, cited for driving with license suspended.
4:27 p.m. Edward Street. Man sending threatening texts.
5:25 p.m. Durkee Road. Three ATVs on roadway.
7:12 p.m. South Main Street. Man and woman arguing.
7:49 p.m. Little County Road. Dirt bike on roadway.
9:24 p.m. Lake Road. Car nearly hit pedestrian near the Bay Store.
10:56 p.m. South Main Street. Man laying on sidewalk.
Sunday, May 24
1:38 a.m. Lake Street. Barking dog.
6:51 a.m. Vermont Route 78. Wayne Honaker, 28, of Enosburgh, cited for driving while license suspended.
1:37 p.m. Lake Street. Woman posting threats on another woman’s windows.
3:04 p.m. Lower Gilman Street. Intoxicated man laying in grass.
7:08 p.m. Maple Street. Helped someone enter their home.
9:33 p.m. Lower Welden Street. Man firing rounds into ground near people.
10:02 p.m. Maple Street. Fireworks.
11:49 p.m. Tanglewood Drive. Motorcyclist revving engine.