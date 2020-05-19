Warm weather brought out motorcyclists driving too fast and folks enjoying the gazebo in Taylor Park in this week's Behind the Badge.
This log is made possible by the generous assistance of Lt. Benjamin Couture.
Monday, May 11
8:09 a.m. South Main Street. Broken window at construction site.
8:58 a.m. Oak Street. Woodchuck in yard.
5:12 p.m. South Main Street. Debit card lost, or perhaps found.
6:48 p.m. Federal Street. Someone knocking on door.
Tuesday, May 12
12:30 a.m. Federal Street. Car alarm going off.
8:31 a.m. Kingman Street. Package stolen from building.
10:36 a.m. Tuckers Way. Dog left in car without food or water.
11:04 a.m. Bronson Road. Chainsaw stolen.
11:28 a.m. Lake Road. Man going through mailboxes.
12:03 p.m. Victoria Lane. Man trying to add woman on SnapChat in violation of conditions of release.
7:16 p.m. Hathaway Point Road. Vehicles on pier.
11:08 p.m. Lake Street. Domestic disturbance. Furniture being thrown.
Wednesday, May 13
6:43 a.m. South Main Street. Medications stolen.
8:59 a.m. Franklin Park West/Rail Trail. Tents in area.
1:27 p.m. Meadow Brook Lane. Bike found.
6:52 p.m. South Main Street. Woman threatening man.
7:31 p.m. South Main Street. Cars and motorcycles being driven fast and loud.
8:55 p.m. Lakemont Drive. Credit card number stolen.
Thursday, May 14
9:20 a.m. Highate Road. Snowplow stolen.
10:00 a.m. Thak Boulevard. Report of dispute between person and dogs.
11:47 a.m. Gore Road. Parade.
12:17 p.m. Aldis Street. Found silver toolbox.
1:12 p.m. Frontage Road/Hemp Yard Road. Dog found.
2:37 p.m. Kingman Street. Man locked out of car.
3:40 p.m. Route 7 North. Fraud described as "apartment scam."
5:08 p.m. Edward Street. Windshield with BB gun marks.
5:56 p.m. Bishop Street. Birthday parade.
6:05 p.m. Forest Drive. Car stuck. Mirror removed.
9:19 p.m. Upper Welden Street. Tractor trailer on street.
10:39 p.m. South Main Street. Two men walking through yards with flashlight.
Friday, May 15
11:10 a.m. Pearl Street. Man going through mail.
11:19 a.m. Lake Street. Package stolen.
2:12 p.m. Swanton Road. Man tried to steal items, then fled.
2:45 p.m. Victoria Lane. Barry Leffel, 36, of St. Albans, charged for violation of an abuse prevention order.
3:11 p.m. Lower Newton Street/Federal Street. Broken down car blocking traffic.
4:23 p.m. Tuckers Way. Woman stealing can of compressed air.
4:34 p.m. North Main Street/Lower Newton Street. Tractor trailer stuck on hill.
5:17 p.m. Swanton Road. Woman screaming in back of building.
5:40 p.m. Tuckers Way. Woman stealing can of compressed air.
6:20 p.m. Swanton Road. Carol van Wormer, 44, of Burlington, cited for misuse of inhalants.
8:03 p.m. Rugg Street. Domestic dispute over keys.
Saturday, May 16
5:19 a.m. Pearl Street. Dog chasing a woman and her dog.
7:17 a.m. Walnut Street. Three bikes found.
8:36 a.m. North Main Street. Truck window broken overnight.
9:14 a.m. Lake Street. Woman hit man while he was holding a child.
10:09 a.m. Lake Street/North Elm Street. Passenger in a vehicle being assaulted.
1:53 a.m. Diamond Street. Birthday parade.
3:55 p.m. Taylor Park. Two individuals under blanket in gazebo.
5:17 p.m. Maple Street. Man trying to fight another man.
6:07 p.m. North Main Street. Speeding motorcyclist.
7:40 p.m. Kingman Street. Yelling.
8:24 p.m. Lake Street. Man in white car chasing after kids and yelling.
8:53 p.m. South Elm Street. Firecrackers going off.
9:18 p.m. Thorpe Avenue Extension. Motorcyclists racing.
9:24 p.m. Holy Angels Church. Gunshots.
9:25 p.m. Brainerd Street. Truck blocking driveway.
9:55 p.m. Stowell Street. Landon Mayo, 21, of Richford, charged with domestic assault.
10:10 p.m. Lake Street. Yelling.
11:12 p.m. Walnut Street. Fireworks in area.
Sunday, May 17
5:30 a.m. Brigham Road. Noise complaint. Heavy equipment started.
7:08 a.m. North Elm Street. Wheelchair found.
9:58 a.m. Lower Welden Street. Wallet found.
10:18 a.m. North Main Street. Car with loud muffler.
10:42 a.m. Upper Welden Street. Erratic driver almost hits pedestrian.
11:40 a.m. High Street. Man threatening another man and his children.
1:20 p.m. Taylor Park. Two individuals hanging out in gazebo.
1:41 p.m. Stowell Street. Report of plates moved to a different vehicle.
2:53 p.m. North Main Street. Eight motorcyclists racing.
3:41 p.m. Tuckers Way. Driver of red Mustang doing doughnuts in parking lot nearly hit pedestrians.
4:47 p.m. North Main Street. Cars being driven fast.
5:04 p.m. Tuckers Way. Intoxicated man following two women.
5:30 p.m. Federal Street. Ronald Clogston, 46, and Amber Paquette, 37, both of St. Albans, charged with violation of conditions of release.
6:12 p.m. South Main Street. Verbal dispute over belongings.
6:51 p.m. Ouellette Drive. Children on speeding ATV without helmets.
7:23 p.m. Messenger Street. People found lost dog and did not want to return it.
7:32 p.m. Nason Street. Intoxicated man showed up at residence.