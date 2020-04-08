Between Monday, March 30 and Sunday, April 5 the St. Albans Police Department responded to numerous complaints of loud neighbors, disputing roommates, intoxicated men, and one noisy bed.
This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of Lt. Benjamin Couture.
Monday, March 30
12:22 a.m. Georgia Shore Road. Noise complaint.
4:14 a.m. South Main Street. Loud noise.
9:15 a.m. North Main Street. Roommate dispute.
1:17 p.m. Upper Welden Street. Theft.
2:26 p.m. Stowell Street. Suspicious event involving a cell phone.
5:35 p.m. Lake Street. Gas drive off, $37.97.
10:33 p.m. Hoyt Street. Complaint about a noisy neighbor.
Tuesday, March 31
3:40 a.m. Crest Road. Threat.
4:14 a.m. Swanton Road. Intoxicated male.
10 a.m. Lake Street. Person ushered from area after trespassing.
3:51 p.m. Walnut Street. Fighting dogs.
4:52 p.m. Victoria Lane. Intoxicated person.
6:56 p.m. Hoyt Street. Disagreement between roommates.
8:14 p.m. Patten Crosby Road. Loud music.
8:27 p.m. North Main Street. Destruction of property.
9:03 p.m. Federal Street. Phone charger stolen from store.
9:28 p.m. Rugg Street. Strange noise.
10:32 p.m. Lincoln Avenue. Light in empty house.
Wednesday, April 1
2:44 a.m. Swanton Road. Retail theft of alcohol.
12:15 p.m. Victoria Lane. Car accident with no injuries.
12:16 p.m. Lake Street. Disturbance in store.
12:29 p.m. Lake Street. Intoxicated person.
12:35 p.m. Bank Street. Threats made against a person.
12:35 p.m. Rice Road. Car vandalized.
12:57 p.m. Kingman Street. Unruly woman.
12:59 p.m. Swanton Road. Accident in parking lot.
1:19 p.m. North Elm Street. Neighbor dispute.
1:30 p.m. Spruce Street. Person being followed.
1:58 p.m. South Main Street. Intoxicated man.
2:27 p.m. Spruce Street. Disturbance involving neighbor.
2:44 p.m. Lower Newton Street. Domestic disturbance. Person locked out.
3:05 p.m. Fairfax Road. Intoxicated man.
6:00 p.m. Hodges Court. Family dispute.
8:42 p.m. Hathaway Inn Drive. Couple arguing.
9:52 p.m. South Main Street. Report of missing medication.
11:04 p.m. South Main Street. Noise complaint about neighbor’s bed.
11:06 p.m. Clyde Allen Drive. Argument between couple.
11:30 p.m. South Main Street. Intoxicated man yelling.
11:34 p.m. Fairfax Road. Fight.
Thursday, April 2
11:27 a.m. Kingman Street. Upset customer.
11:30 a.m. Fairfax Road. Person sleeping in dog wash.
12:37 p.m. South Main Street. Retail theft.
5:32 p.m. Lake Street. Taylor Bouchard, 24, of St. Albans, cited for drug possession.
10:10 p.m. Fairfax Road. Person sleeping in dog wash.
11:41 p.m. South Main Street. Women yelling.
Friday, April 3
6:12 a.m. Stowell Street. Suspicious event involving a house.
11:27 a.m. Lake Street. Fight.
11:37 a.m. Clyde Allen Drive. Disturbance involving someone reclaiming possessions.
2:06 p.m. Upper Welden Street. Suspicious event involving a mailbox.
6:49 p.m. South Main Street. Intoxicated man.
7:50 p.m. North Main Street. Custodial issue.
8:34 p.m. Kellogg Road. Parent issue.
10:43 p.m. Lake Street. Intoxicated man.
10:43 p.m. Bishop Street. Loud music.
Saturday, April 4
1:06 a.m. North Main Street. Man yelling.
8:13 a.m. North Main Street. Intoxicated man.
10:19 a.m. South Main Street. Drug activity.
11:11 a.m. Lake Street. Intoxicated person taken to detox.
12:26 p.m. South Main Street. Parenting issues.
1:37 p.m. West Shore Road. Man yelling.
2:04 p.m. Lincoln Avenue. Stray dog.
10:36 p.m. Huntington Street. Loud neighbors outside.
Sunday, April 5
12:29 a.m. Lake Street. Loud neighbors.
1:40 a.m. South Main Street. Loud neighbor.
2:24 a.m. Lake Street. Intoxicated man.
2:26 a.m. Parsons Avenue. Purse stolen from motor vehicle.
9:51 a.m. Lincoln Avenue. Complaint of threats/harassment on social media.
12:49 p.m. Victoria Lane. A disputing couple.
7:33 p.m. Ruble Street. Violation of conditions of release.
11:19 p.m. Stowell Street. Loud music.