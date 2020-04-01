With so many people staying home, it was a quiet week for the St. Albans Police Dept. However, it wasn’t that quiet for many residents one of whom complained of music so loud it made the walls vibrate.
This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of Lt. Benjamin Couture of the St. Albans Police Department.
Monday, March 23
12:16 a.m. South Main Street. Partonyon Lacroix, 17, of Highgate, was charged with driving under the influence.
10:34 a.m. North Main Street. Lost license, passport and debit card.
6:30 p.m. Fairfax Road. Suspicious event. Man dressed in all black hanging around.
7:04 p.m. Russell Street. Man trying to break into ex-partner’s house.
8:44 p.m. Oak Street. Verbal altercation; woman pushed man and left.
Tuesday, March 24
6:30 a.m. South Main Street. Woman got out of car and threatened man.
9:34 a.m. South Main Street. Dog barking outside.
11:25 a.m. South Main Street. Verbal altercation.
3:12 p.m. Swanton Road. Woman yelled profanities and threw change in cashier’s face.
3:51 p.m. Congress Street. Damaged door and lock.
5:36 p.m. Smith Street. Suspicious event. Lights on when owner hasn’t been home.
8:38 p.m. Federal Street. Banging on woman’s window.
Wednesday, March 25
2:51 a.m. Nason Street. Lauren Moberg, 22, of St. Albans, charged with driving under the influence.
9:53 a.m. Walnut Street. Abandoned trash.
12:19 p.m. Congress Street. Stolen extension cord with minor damage.
12:22 p.m. Lake Street. Clerk received counterfeit bills.
12:34 p.m. Swanton Road. Suspicious event. Two babies sleeping in car with no adult with them.
1:55 p.m. Rugg Street. Dog off leash.
7:01 p.m. Lower Welden Street. Stolen ATV found near Nason Street.
10:18 p.m. Lower Gilman Street. Argument over stolen cigarettes.
Thursday, March 26
9:22 a.m. South Main Street. Complaint of music and loud sawing next door.
11:48 a.m. Hodges Court. Verbal altercation.
5:04 p.m. Green Mountain Drive. Car driving at high rate of speed.
5:50 p.m. Kingman Street. Intoxicated man screaming.
7:40 p.m. Hathaway Point Road. Man yelling “someone has a gun.”
8:40 p.m. Lower Welden Street. Gun found in a dumpster.
Friday, March 27
1:34 a.m. Skyline Drive. Intoxicated man.
3:04 a.m. Swanton Road. Thomas Lapine, 32, of Swanton was arrested for burglary. He was also charged with resisting arrest.
4:01 a.m. Federal Street. Complaint of simple assault. Nothing to report.
11:21 a.m. Carter Hill Road. Kids on 4-wheelers.
1:03 p.m. North Main Street. Woman receiving being threatened on Facebook by a man.
2:47 p.m. South Main Street. Man harassing business.
2:51 p.m. North Elm Street. Man yelling at kids.
3:10 p.m. Clyde Allen Drive. Neighbor causing walls to vibrate with loud music.
5:19 p.m. South Main Street. Man and woman fighting.
7 p.m. Tucker’s Way. Wallet found.
10:07 p.m. Federal Street. Caller reported large group of people fighting.
Saturday, March 28
12:30 a.m. Federal Street. Suspicious event. Two men got out of vehicle with flashlights.
12:39 a.m. Spruce Street. Neighbor’s dog barking for “a while.”
6:24 a.m. South Main Street. Domestic dispute. Man refused to return property.
10:45 a.m. Federal Street. Someone knocking on window at night.
6:53 p.m. South Main Street. Neighbor banging on walls.
7:50 p.m. Dunsmore Road. Physical fight between man and woman.
8:07 p.m. South Main Street. Man driving erratically.
8:18 p.m. Access Road/Route 104. Lucas Paradee, 23, of St. Albans, driving with license suspended.
9:47 p.m. North Main Street. Man reporting physical assault by ex.
Sunday, March 29
12:02 a.m. Lake Street. Neighbors blaring music.
2:12 a.m. Fairfax Street. Assist Vermont State Police with traffic stop.
2:13 a.m. Fairfax Street. K-9 unit provides assist to Vermont State Police.
4:30 p.m. North Main Street. Suspicious event. Stroller pushed against dumpster.
9:23 p.m. Fisher Pond Road. Tree in roadway.