Generic police

Loud dirt bikes pierce the peace on Cedar Street, and animals wander out of their quarantine in this week’s Behind the Badge.

Monday, June 88:41 a.m. Franklin Park West. Man yelling at a woman.

9:01 a.m. Pearl Street. Tractor-trailer unit in a ditch.

9:10 a.m. Walnut Street. Aggressive dog.

10:52 a.m. Federal Street. Found puppy.

11:32 a.m. Park and Ride. Recovered stolen vehicle.

12:32 p.m. Stowell Street. Speaker and jewelry stolen from residence.

1:18 p.m. Lake Road. Jordy Levick, 41, of St. Albans, arrested on a warrant.

4:10 p.m. Federal Street. Group of people yelling.

5:11 p.m. Cedar Street. Noise disturbance. Dirt bikes.

6:20 p.m. North Main Street. Dog loose.

7:26 p.m. North Main Street. Vehicle with loud exhaust and music, speeding.

7:49 p.m. Dunsmore Road. Vehicle sped out of driveway.

Tuesday, June 9

12:29 p.m. Gallagher Road. Neighbor disagreement.

12:57 p.m. South Main Street. Found bicycle.

1:03 p.m. Kingman Street. Woman being abused by a man.

2:45 p.m. Kingman Street. Found poodle, returned to owner.

6:26 p.m. Stowell Street. Woman being harassed by a man.

8:49 p.m. Lasalle Street. Cash stolen from a wallet.

10:45 p.m. North Main Street. Loud music.

Wednesday, June 10

6:56 a.m. Swanton Road. Credit card fraud.

11:15 a.m. North Main Street. Man swearing at individuals.

12:20 p.m. Congress Street. Suspicious event. Man riding dirt bike.

3:07 p.m. Fairfax Road. Lance Crapo, 38, of Burlington, arrested on warrant.

3:22 p.m. Tuckers Way. White Toyota rolling across a parking lot.

3:36 p.m. Tuckers Way. Vehicle horn going off.

5:29 p.m. Georgia Shore Road. Dog bit a kid in the face.

5:33 p.m. Swanton Road. Woman huffing from a can.

6:48 p.m. Upper Welden Street. Heather Sullivan, 32, of Burlington, charged with driving under the influence.

8:19 p.m. Dog Park. Possible drug activity.

8:33 p.m. North Main Street. Man lost his wallet.

9:29 p.m. Kingman Street. Noise commotion.

9:49 p.m. Rollo Road. Gunshots reported in area.

Thursday, June 118:41 a.m. Blake Street. Shawn Maskell, 49, of Burlington, violated conditions of release.

9:48 a.m. North Main Street. Man harassing construction workers.

12:00 p.m. Upper Gilman Street. Animal problem. Large turtle in flower bed.

12:20 p.m. South Main Street. Door open and smashed in.

1:10 p.m. South Main Street. Janna Campbell, 37, of Shelburne, charged with driving under the influence.

1:48 p.m. Stevens Avenue. Animal problem. Yellow lab on a porch.

8:58 p.m. Messenger Street. Trevor Hartigan, 21, of St. Albans, cited for driving while license suspended.

11:22 p.m. South Main Street. Man intoxicated in front of AmCare.

Friday, June 12

5:12 a.m. Walnut Street. Animal problem. Brown short-haired dog.

10:00 a.m. Rail Trail. Black Ford sedan parked under overpass.

11:24 a.m. Fairfax Road. Animal problem. Dog inside a black SUV.

12:42 p.m. Samson Road. Backhoe reported stolen.

2:07 p.m. Welden Street. Back with powder inside found.

3:38 p.m. Cedar Street. Motor vehicle complaint. Dirt bikes riding up and down.

5:07 p.m. Stebbins Street. Bike found.

8:40 p.m. Congress Street. VW driving erratically.

11:56 p.m. Spruce Street. Disturbance. Verbal altercation.

Saturday, June 134:26 a.m. Federal Street. Woman touched inappropriately.

7:27 a.m. Fairfax Street. White truck parked against walking trail.

4:49 p.m. Church Road. Man making threats against resident.

7:09 p.m. North Main Street. Bridgett Morse, 26, of St. Albans, cited for disorderly conduct.

Sunday, June 149:37 a.m. North Main Street. Vandalized vehicle.

11:27 a.m. New Street. Disturbance. Neighbor dispute.

4:38 p.m. Cedar Street. Noise disturbance. Dirt bikes making a lot of noise.

7:00 p.m. Lower Newton Road. Cows in the road.

7:14 p.m. South Main Street. Carmelita Vincelette, 45, of St. Albans, charged with aggravated assault.

9:42 p.m. Catherine Street. Suspicious event. Group of people loitering.

11:17 p.m. Maiden Lane. Man and woman having a disagreement.

