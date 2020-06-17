Loud dirt bikes pierce the peace on Cedar Street, and animals wander out of their quarantine in this week’s Behind the Badge.
Monday, June 88:41 a.m. Franklin Park West. Man yelling at a woman.
9:01 a.m. Pearl Street. Tractor-trailer unit in a ditch.
9:10 a.m. Walnut Street. Aggressive dog.
10:52 a.m. Federal Street. Found puppy.
11:32 a.m. Park and Ride. Recovered stolen vehicle.
12:32 p.m. Stowell Street. Speaker and jewelry stolen from residence.
1:18 p.m. Lake Road. Jordy Levick, 41, of St. Albans, arrested on a warrant.
4:10 p.m. Federal Street. Group of people yelling.
5:11 p.m. Cedar Street. Noise disturbance. Dirt bikes.
6:20 p.m. North Main Street. Dog loose.
7:26 p.m. North Main Street. Vehicle with loud exhaust and music, speeding.
7:49 p.m. Dunsmore Road. Vehicle sped out of driveway.
Tuesday, June 9
12:29 p.m. Gallagher Road. Neighbor disagreement.
12:57 p.m. South Main Street. Found bicycle.
1:03 p.m. Kingman Street. Woman being abused by a man.
2:45 p.m. Kingman Street. Found poodle, returned to owner.
6:26 p.m. Stowell Street. Woman being harassed by a man.
8:49 p.m. Lasalle Street. Cash stolen from a wallet.
10:45 p.m. North Main Street. Loud music.
Wednesday, June 10
6:56 a.m. Swanton Road. Credit card fraud.
11:15 a.m. North Main Street. Man swearing at individuals.
12:20 p.m. Congress Street. Suspicious event. Man riding dirt bike.
3:07 p.m. Fairfax Road. Lance Crapo, 38, of Burlington, arrested on warrant.
3:22 p.m. Tuckers Way. White Toyota rolling across a parking lot.
3:36 p.m. Tuckers Way. Vehicle horn going off.
5:29 p.m. Georgia Shore Road. Dog bit a kid in the face.
5:33 p.m. Swanton Road. Woman huffing from a can.
6:48 p.m. Upper Welden Street. Heather Sullivan, 32, of Burlington, charged with driving under the influence.
8:19 p.m. Dog Park. Possible drug activity.
8:33 p.m. North Main Street. Man lost his wallet.
9:29 p.m. Kingman Street. Noise commotion.
9:49 p.m. Rollo Road. Gunshots reported in area.
Thursday, June 118:41 a.m. Blake Street. Shawn Maskell, 49, of Burlington, violated conditions of release.
9:48 a.m. North Main Street. Man harassing construction workers.
12:00 p.m. Upper Gilman Street. Animal problem. Large turtle in flower bed.
12:20 p.m. South Main Street. Door open and smashed in.
1:10 p.m. South Main Street. Janna Campbell, 37, of Shelburne, charged with driving under the influence.
1:48 p.m. Stevens Avenue. Animal problem. Yellow lab on a porch.
8:58 p.m. Messenger Street. Trevor Hartigan, 21, of St. Albans, cited for driving while license suspended.
11:22 p.m. South Main Street. Man intoxicated in front of AmCare.
Friday, June 12
5:12 a.m. Walnut Street. Animal problem. Brown short-haired dog.
10:00 a.m. Rail Trail. Black Ford sedan parked under overpass.
11:24 a.m. Fairfax Road. Animal problem. Dog inside a black SUV.
12:42 p.m. Samson Road. Backhoe reported stolen.
2:07 p.m. Welden Street. Back with powder inside found.
3:38 p.m. Cedar Street. Motor vehicle complaint. Dirt bikes riding up and down.
5:07 p.m. Stebbins Street. Bike found.
8:40 p.m. Congress Street. VW driving erratically.
11:56 p.m. Spruce Street. Disturbance. Verbal altercation.
Saturday, June 134:26 a.m. Federal Street. Woman touched inappropriately.
7:27 a.m. Fairfax Street. White truck parked against walking trail.
4:49 p.m. Church Road. Man making threats against resident.
7:09 p.m. North Main Street. Bridgett Morse, 26, of St. Albans, cited for disorderly conduct.
Sunday, June 149:37 a.m. North Main Street. Vandalized vehicle.
11:27 a.m. New Street. Disturbance. Neighbor dispute.
4:38 p.m. Cedar Street. Noise disturbance. Dirt bikes making a lot of noise.
7:00 p.m. Lower Newton Road. Cows in the road.
7:14 p.m. South Main Street. Carmelita Vincelette, 45, of St. Albans, charged with aggravated assault.
9:42 p.m. Catherine Street. Suspicious event. Group of people loitering.
11:17 p.m. Maiden Lane. Man and woman having a disagreement.