As expected there were lots of fireworks in St. Albans last week. There were also dogs happily reunited with their owners, trapped wildlife and a child’s birthday party.
This log would not be possible without the generous cooperation of Lt. Benjamin Couture.
Monday, June 29
1:01 a.m. Fairfax Road. Marie Fowler, 51, of Cambridge, was cited for disorderly conduct.
12:20 p.m. Lake Street. Woman visited residence, unwanted.
1:58 p.m. Morey Road. Attack on chickens — ongoing issue.
2:28 p.m. Lemnah Drive. Andrew Burton, 53, of St. Albans, was cited for driving while license suspended.
3:03 p.m. Carman Brook Road. Credit card fraud.
4:05 p.m. Stowell Street. Medicine bottles found.
7:25 p.m. North Main Street. Neighbors fighting.
10:16 p.m. Cohen Park. Motor vehicle complaint. Road rage.
Tuesday, June 30
6:40 a.m. South Main Street. Man walking with rifle.
10:26 a.m. Lake Street. Man yelling and pushing a woman.
10:43 a.m. Ewell Court. Person knocking on door, then leaving.
11:15 a.m. Federal Street. Harassment. Man repeatedly calling woman.
1:21 p.m. Jewell Drive. Out of control man.
3:06 p.m. Swanton Road. Licenses lost.
3:14 p.m. Thomas Bartlett, 48, of St. Albans, charged with assault.
6:32 p.m. North Main Street. Trump 2020 bumper sticker stolen.
8:33 p.m. North Main Street. Heard rustling, feared someone was there.
Wednesday, July 1
1:50 a.m. South Main Street. Fight in parking lot, parties separated.
9:36 a.m. Kellogg Road. David Wilson, 39, of St. Albans, cited for driving while license suspended.
10:55 a.m. North Main Street. Illegal dumping at car wash.
12:23 p.m. Lake Street. Labrador retriever found.
5:03 p.m. Bishop Street. Sign stolen off of lawn.
6:19 p.m. Smith Street. Dog and owner reunited after dog wandered onto someone else’s yard.
7:05 p.m. Fairfax Street. Man and woman screaming.
7:10 p.m. North Main Street. Report of people racing up and down road.
8:46 p.m. Maple Street. Fireworks.
9:05 p.m. Lake Street. Sick kitten found.
9:06 p.m. Parsons Avenue. Fireworks.
9:24 p.m. South Main Street. Man assaulted by three women.
9:24 p.m. Dunsmore Road. Black dog reported missing.
10:04 p.m. Swanton Road. Report of possible intoxicated driver.
10:27 p.m. North Main Street. Man locked keys in car.
Thursday, July 2
1:56 a.m Lake Street. White poodle on the loose.
2:22 p.m. Federal Street. Phone lost.
3:05 p.m. Hathaway Point Road. Man reported being threatened.
3:38 p.m. Tuckers Way. Dogs in car.
5:11 p.m. Lower Welden Street. Driver cut someone off.
6:43 p.m. North Main Street. Loud motorcycle.
7:51 p.m. Lake Street. Brian Hathaway, 19, of St. Albans, cited for negligent operation.
8:12 p.m. Lake Street. Man and woman fighting.
8:38 p.m. Elizabeth Street. Fireworks.
9:31 p.m. Lower Gilman Street. Fireworks.
Friday, July 3
8:25 a.m. Congress Street. Raccoon in trap.
9:50 a.m. Hathaway Point Road. Broken down vehicle.
11:40 a.m. Lake Street. Woman harassing another woman.
11:53 a.m. Lower Welden Street. Key found.
12:31 p.m. Vermont Route 78. Road rage complaint.
2:45 p.m. Maquam Shore Road. Ex banging on door.
5:26 p.m. Upper Welden Street. Man passed out.
5:32 p.m. Rugg Street. Man pushing woman and child inside.
6:13 p.m. Thorpe Avenue. Truck parked in woman’s driveway.
7:21 p.m. Lake Street. Fireworks.
7:36 p.m. Upper Welden Street. Report of unknown man in yard. Fence knocked down, man’s shoe found.
7:41 p.m. Federal Street. Intoxicated man yelling.
7:49 p.m. North Elm Street. Truck blocking driveway.
8:02 p.m. Russell Street. Fireworks.
9:16 p.m. Vivian Lane. Fireworks.
9:36 p.m. Nason Street. Fireworks.
10:01 p.m. Federal Street. Fireworks.
10:32 p.m. Federal Street. Complaint about loud music “inappropriate playing” at Nelly’s.
10:36 p.m. Prospect Hill Road. Fireworks.
Saturday, July 4
9:49 a.m. North Main Street. Large amount of glass in roadway.
10:03 a.m. Oak Street. Personal items stolen.
10:09 a.m. Stowell Street. Verbal disturbance between man and woman.
10:55 a.m. Fairfield Street. Complaint of possibly intoxicated driver.
12:59 p.m. Swanton Road. Man causing “issues” at Advance Auto.
1:24 p.m. Swanton Road. Man causing “issues” at Kinney Drugs.
4:06 p.m. North Main Street. Suspicious event. Man looking for mailboxes.
4:15 p.m. Upper Welden Street. Dog found and returned to owner.
4:29 p.m. Aldis Street. Dog found near city pool and returned to owner.
4:33 p.m. North Main Street. Woman giving false name.
8:17 p.m. Federal Street. Loud music from Nelly’s.
8:52 p.m. Ouellett Drive. Fireworks.
9:20 p.m. Hathway Point Road. Fireworks.
9:25 p.m. Lake Street. Jason Royea, 44, of Berkshire, charged with driving under the influence.
10:21 p.m. Swanton Road. Report of possibly intoxicated driver.
10:30 p.m. South Main Street. Two people in back of jeep standing up.
11:18 p.m. Rugg Road. Fireworks.
11:33 p.m. North Main Street. Suspicious event. Two people having relations in car.
Sunday, July 5
2:12 a.m. Brigham Road. Assist with car fire.
2:33 a.m. Lake Street. Woman grabbed another woman over a cigarette.
3:53 a.m. Cherry Tree Court. Woman yelling.
5:37 a.m. South Main Street. Deer stuck in BFA construction zone.
6:25 a.m. Lake Road. Man and woman arguing.
4:24 p.m. Lake Street. Report of possibly intoxicated driver.
4:40 p.m. North Main Street. Fast cars.
4:41 p.m. Deslaurier Drive. Report of screaming and yelling. Child’s birthday party.
5:22 a.m. Jewell Street. Ongoing neighbor dispute.
6:07 p.m. Waters Edge Drive. Driver pulled onto driveway and poured gas into car.
7:05 p.m. Stebbins Street. Children crawling in dumpsters.
9:28 p.m. Maple Street. Fireworks.