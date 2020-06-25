There were plenty of odd incidents this week in Behind the Badge, including an intoxicated man looking for cats, and lots of people cited for misbehavior.
This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of Lt. Benjamin Couture and the St. Albans Police Dept.
Monday, June 15
3:42 a.m. South Main Street. Charles Champney, 36, charged with assault and violation of conditions of release.
9:59 a.m. Franklin Park West. Debit card found.
11:33 a.m. Lake Street. Vandalism. Someone defecated in an elevator.
11:57 a.m. Maiden Lane. Medication stolen.
12:48 p.m. Bronson Road. Woman being harassed.
1:32 p.m. Lake Street. Cell phone found.
2:13 p.m. Edward Street. Truck parked in driveway.
4:14 p.m. Lower Welden Street. Person reported receiving threats via text message.
6:39 p.m. Hoyt Street. Report of harassment by neighbor.
7:45 p.m. Maple Street. Vandalism. Vehicle keyed.
8:03 p.m. North Main Street. Complaint about loud motorcycles.
9:23 p.m. Maquam Shore Road. Cheri Barber, 35, of St. Albans, cited for driving under the influence.
9:55 p.m. South Main Street. Report of jeep speeding and swerving.
11:48 p.m. Kingman Street. Group of people fighting.
Tuesday, June 16
7:28 a.m. South Elm Street. Guns stolen from vehicle.
9:40 a.m. Lake Street. Vehicle vandalized.
11:03 a.m. Crosby Drive. Cheyenne Bishop, 23, of Enosburgh, charged with assault. Joseph Honsinger, 23, of Swanton, cited for violation of conditions of release.
11:28 a.m. Whitney Drive. Rabid skunk.
12:59 p.m. Stowell Street. Suspicious event. Child seen driving vehicle.
1:38 p.m. Jewett Avenue. Verbal dispute.
1:45 p.m. Tuckers Way. Carol VanWormer, 44, of South Burlington, charged with unlawful trespass.
4:13 p.m. Lake Street. Yelling man threatening a woman.
6:49 p.m. North Main Street. Dog left in vehicle.
6:53 p.m. Spruce Street. Damage to parked vehicle.
8:02 p.m. Saint Armand Road. Woman prevented from leaving.
8:04 p.m. Kingman Street. Two men fighting.
9:09 p.m. Elm Street. Suspicious event. Vehicle on train tracks.
9:12 p.m. 1st Street. Branden Minor, 26, of Swanton, charged with driving under the influence.
10:54 p.m. Swanton Road, Warner’s Snack Shop. Motor vehicle complaint. Cars in parking lot.
Wednesday, June 17
1:46 a.m. South Main Street. Noise complaint about a group of people being loud.
8:35 a.m. Swanton Road. Unresponsive man.
8:52 a.m. South Main Street. Dog without a leash running.
11:43 a.m. Pine Street. Man being harassed and threatened.
12 p.m. Taylor Park. Man smoking in park.
1:11 p.m. Swanton Road. Man panhandling.
2:18 p.m. Lake Street. Driver of white SUV left without paying for $20 in gas.
7:39 p.m. Congress Street. Two women yelling.
8:34 p.m. Dunsmore Road. Man drinking and arguing.
9:26 p.m. Clyde Allen Drive. Neighbor yelling.
10:43 p.m. Maquam Shore Road. Motor vehicle complaint. “Truck keeps driving back and forth.”
Thursday, June 18
12:35 a.m. Sunset Terrace. Drag racing.
2:20 a.m. South Main Street. Report of an open door.
2:43 a.m. Fairfax Road. Charles Sturgeon, 32 and Jesse Beyer, 32, both of St. Albans, both charged with violation of conditions of release.
4:44 a.m. Fairfax Road. Silver car “all over road.”
9 a.m. Joseph Honsinger, 22, of Swanton, charged with violation of conditions of release.
12:47 p.m. Lemnah Drive. Suspicious event. Vehicle stolen.
4:32 p.m. Tuckers Way. Dog in vehicle with windows up.
5:34 p.m. Fisher Pond Road. Report of speeding vehicle.
5:44 p.m. Lake Street. Report of possibly drunk driver.
5:46 p.m. South Main Street. Joshua Gauvin, 33, of St. Albans, charged with driving under the influence of drugs.
6:05 p.m. Kingman Street. Peter Geraw, 31, of St. Albans, charged with assault.
8:35 p.m. North Main Street. Report of loud speeding vehicle.
Friday, June 18
7:23 a.m. Congress Street. Burglary. Door open, items missing.
11:58 a.m. Joshua Decker, 31, of St. Albans, charged with violation of conditions of release.
3:03 p.m. Hill Farm Estates. Key found on a monkey lanyard.
3:06 p.m. Lake Street. Driver of a dark colored Ford reportedly ran a red light.
3:17 p.m. Sheldon Road. Woman reported a scam.
3:20 p.m. Swanton Road. Retail theft.
3:35 p.m. Rugg Street. Barking dogs led to a noise complaint.
4:25 p.m. North Main Street. Michael Tedford, 36, of St. Albans, arrested on a warrant.
5:22 p.m. Tuckers Way. Woman causing a disruption.
6:39 p.m. Kerry Whalley, 60, of Duxbury, cited for driving with a suspended license.
7:49 p.m. Kingman Street. Lainey Brahmstedt, 29, of St. Albans, charged with driving under the influence.
8:37 p.m. Lower Newton Street. Report of a young child screaming.
9:31 p.m. South Main Street. Report of people constantly screaming.
10:15 p.m. Oak Street. Intoxicated man yelling for cats.
10:18 p.m. Federal Street. White sedan circling parking lot.
10:26 p.m. French Hill Road. Noise complaint. Revving cars and fireworks.
Saturday, June 20
2:20 a.m. South Main Street. Women arguing.
3:16 a.m. South Main Street. Woman told police another woman and a man put their hands on her.
5:12 a.m. Allard Drive. Unknown man on front porch.
1:30 p.m. Tuckers Way. Phone stolen from car.
4:09 p.m. Spruce Street. Man blocked another man in driveway.
4:15 p.m. Tuckers Way. Motor vehicle complaint. Driver backed into parking lot.
5:52 p.m. North Main Street. Debit card found.
8:21 p.m. South Main Street. Man attempted to pay with fake $100 bill.
9:34 p.m. North Main Street. Jordan Gunyen, 28, of St. Albans, was charged with assault.
9:40 p.m. Federal Street. Woman harassed by neighbors.
Sunday, June 21
12:44 a.m. Crosby Drive. Tyler Honsinger, 28, of St. Albans, charged with assault.
12:32 p.m. Lower Gilman Street. Woman banging on door.
3:16 p.m. North Main Street. Derogatory sticker found on door.
8:08 p.m. North Main Street. Charles Convard, 41, of St. Albans, charged with violation of conditions of release.
9:08 p.m. South Elm Street. Dog ran at person.
9:18 p.m. Swanton Road. Man with flashlight looking in vehicle.
10:31 p.m. Zweeres Road. People with flashlights outside.
11:09 p.m. Kingman Street. Woman threatened by group of people.