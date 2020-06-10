It was another week of neighborly disputes for the St. Albans Police Department, but with fewer speeding motorcyclists.
Also, there was a dog on a roof and a duck in the road.
Monday, June 1
10:05 a.m. Sheldon Road. Lawrence Alers, 48, of Milton, was cited for driving with a suspended license.
2:19 p.m. Crosby Drive. Larceny from a vehicle. Stolen plates.
4:06 p.m. Nason Street. Feral cat reported.
5:09 p.m. Little County Road. Report of an erratic driver.
5:56 p.m. Ferris Street. Victim reported threatening messages.
7:00 p.m. Swanton Road. Wallet lost.
10:21 p.m. Brunell Terrace. Unknown male trying to enter a home.
Tuesday, June 2
11:58 a.m. North Elm Street. Aggressive dog.
1:23 p.m. North Main Street. Wallet found.
2:00 p.m. Stowell Street. Disturbance between a man and woman.
3:33 p.m. Tuckers Way. Dog locked in car.
6:21 p.m. Lower Welden Street. Wallet found and returned to owner.
7:11 p.m. North Main Street. Crowd yelling at protestors.
7:16 p.m. Federal Street. Three to four men yelling.
7:26 p.m. Lake Street. Intoxicated woman taken to detox.
Wednesday, June 3
8:49 a.m. Pine Street. Downed tree on power line.
10:26 a.m. Ferris Street. Someone using a fake debit card.
2:43 p.m. Lower Welden Street. Person reported car had been hit in the parking lots of Walmart or Hannaford.
3:08 p.m. Fairfax Road. Man drinking and urinating on playground.
3:17 p.m. Lake Street. Man threatened at job.
3:24 p.m. Church Road. Family dispute.
5:02 p.m. Stowell Street. Two teens harassing children.
7:56 p.m. Edward Street. Black and yellow duck on the street.
11:45 p.m. South Main Street. Shelby Christian, 25, of St. Albans, cited for violation of conditions of release.
Thursday, June 4
1:58 a.m. Lake Street. Tyler Honsinger, 23, of St. Albans cited for violation of conditions of release.
10:01 a.m. Huntington Street. Argument about property.
2:01 p.m. Nason Street. Report of a grey F150 without bumper or headlights.
3:45 p.m. Sheldon Road. Report of speeding driver in tan Infiniti.
6:01 p.m. Federal Street. Six to eight people drinking beneath window.
6:45 p.m. Federal Street. People arguing.
7:14 p.m. Nason Street. Yellow labrador retriever on roof.
7:49 p.m. North Main Street. Speeding motorcyclist.
8:54 p.m. South Main Street. Complaint about loud people.
Friday, June 5
2:22 a.m. North Main Street. Report of man possibly using drugs.
11:31 a.m. Lower Newton Street. Man and woman fighting.
3:37 p.m. Federal Street. Suspicious event. Person being videotaped.
4:06 p.m. Stowell Street. Dispute between neighbors.
4:40 p.m. North Main Street. Vehicle traveling at high rate of speed.
6:41 p.m. Lake Street. Children in vehicle with windows up.
6:59 p.m. Diamond Street. Dog found and returned to owner.
8:54 p.m. Spruce Street. Ongoing dispute between neighbors.
Saturday, June 6
2:13 a.m. Daniel Finnegan, 41, of St. Albans, charged with assault.
8:45 a.m. Congress Street. Purse found.
1:19 p.m. Kellogg Road. Verbal dispute.
1:31 p.m. Franklin Park West. Vehicle parked on Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail.
3:50 p.m. High Street. Person photographed without permission.
3:51 p.m. North Main Street. Cars racing.
4:22 p.m. Lower Welden Street. Phone located.
6:24 p.m. South Main Street. Retail theft committed by juveniles.
6:45 p.m. Lake Street. Man and woman arguing in vehicle.
10:21 p.m. Lake Street. Man and woman fighting.
Sunday, June 7
12:01 a.m. Federal Street. Hannah Adams, 18, and Dakota Adams, 21, both of Swanton were charged with assault and robbery.
10:36 a.m. Fisher Pond Road. Credit card found.
2:02 p.m. Spruce Street. Dispute between neighbors.
8:02 p.m. North Elm Street. Dog found without tags.
8:10 p.m. South Main Street. Dispute between neighbors.