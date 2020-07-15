Generic police

Monday, July 6

3:06 a.m. Federal Street. Suspicious event. Juvenile seen with Taser.

3:30 a.m. Fairfax Road. Driver ran a stop sign.

7:06 a.m. Ferris Street. Car broken into, items stolen.

8:30 a.m. Messenger Street. Fire set near shed.

9:59 a.m. Messenger Street. Vehicle contents rifled through.

10:28 a.m. Georgia Shore Road. Dog bite.

11:23 a.m. Messenger Street. Vehicle broken into, change stolen.

12:37 p.m. Huntington Street. Family disturbance.

1:28 p.m. Upper Newton Street. Larceny from motor vehicle.

3:37 p.m. Maiden Lane. Failure to return property.

3:41 p.m. Borley Street. Vehicle broken into.

3:44 p.m. South Main Street. Missing black lab found.

6:51 p.m. North Main Street. Woman harassed.

10:43 p.m. Nason Street. Jason Royen, 44, of Berkshire, arrested on a warrant.

11:21 p.m. Tuckers Way. Thomas Sweeney, 22, of St. Albans, charged with DUI, driving with a suspended license, disorderly conduct and grossly negligent operation of a vehicle.

Tuesday, July 7

5:05 a.m. South Main Street. Report of possibly intoxicated driver.

5:48 a.m. South Main Street. Uniform stolen from vehicle.

10:12 a.m. Sunset Meadow Road. Dogs fighting.

11:19 a.m. Lower Welden and South Elm streets. Stephen Mercure, 57, of St. Albans, charged with driving while license suspended.

11:58 a.m. South Main and Fairfield streets. Trailer disconnected from vehicle.

12:11 p.m. Lower Welden Street. Found license plates.

12:49 p.m. Lower Newton Road. Motorcyclist speeding.

1:57 p.m. Upper Welden Street. Gun accessory found.

3:54 p.m. North Main Street. Money stolen from vehicle.

4:38 p.m. Mechanic Street. Report of possibly intoxicated driver.

5:37 p.m. Messenger Street. Noise complaint about loud music.

5:48 p.m. Aldis Hill. Vehicle parked on soccer field.

6:15 p.m. Lake Street. Woman yelling.

6:39 p.m. Nason Street. Driver revving car engine.

8:04 p.m. Thorpe Avenue. Wallet found.

8:07 p.m. Federal Street. Report of intoxicated driver.

Wednesday, July 8

12:55 a.m. Fairfax Road Park and Ride. Altercation in parking lot.

7:33 a.m. North Main Street. Suspicious flyers located.

8:24 a.m. Cedar Street. Stolen bike.

9:40 a.m. Lake Street. Woman screaming.

11:01 a.m. Arthur Drive. Woman threatening to destroy property.

11:03 a.m. Swanton Road. Dog in vehicle.

2:43 p.m. Pleasant Street. Ammunition clip found.

6:49 p.m. Lake Street. Neighbor dispute.

8:01 p.m. Swanton Road. Suspicious event. Intoxicated man exposing himself.

8:18 p.m. South Elm Street. Loud music in vehicle.

8:32 p.m. Congress Street. Suspicious sign.

10:55 p.m. South Main Street. Cows in roadway.

Thursday, July 9

7:17 a.m. Lake Street. Lawn mower stolen.

9:29 a.m. Lake Street. Woman reported egg thrown at her.

10:32 a.m. Parah Drive. Truck took down power line.

2:29 p.m. St. Armand Road. Reported violation of Executive Order.

2:33 p.m. Swanton Road. Taco Bell. Ducks attempting to cross road.

6:06 p.m. Lake Road Cemetery. Individuals in grass waving people over.

6:52 p.m. North Main Street. Dennis Mossey, 46, of Swanton, cited for driving while license suspended.

9:03 p.m. Swanton Road. Report of open containers in vehicle.

9:36 p.m. Corliss Road. Steven Gaboury, 52, of Swanton, arrested on warrant and cited for attempting to elude police.

9:37 p.m. Bishop Street. Loud motorized bike.

Friday, July 10

6:21 a.m. South Main Street. Verbal argument over child custody.

12:26 p.m. Swanton Road. Retail theft.

12:44 p.m. Corliss Road. Physical altercation.

5:07 p.m. Swanton Road. Mark McLaughlin, 22, of St. Albans, cited for DUI.

6:16 p.m. Pearl Street. Loud music.

8:25 p.m. Route 105. Vehicle following ambulance closely.

9:19 p.m. Access Road. Jessica Curran, 38, of St. Albans, cited for DUI.

Saturday, July 11

8:42 a.m. Aldis Street. Loose dog returned to owner.

9:54 a.m. Fairfield Street. Dispute between neighbors.

11:48 a.m. Georgia Shore Road. Threats to harm dog.

12:39 p.m. Tuckers Way. Dog in vehicle.

1:09 p.m. South Main Street. Woman kicked by son.

1:17 p.m. North Main Street. Road rage/drivers fighting.

2:59 p.m. Lake Street. Harassment.

3:02 p.m. Hoyt Street. Woman harassed via social media.

3:07 p.m. South Main Street. Intoxicated man laying in road.

5:09 p.m. Tuckers Way. Dog left in vehicle.

5:18 p.m. Lake Street. Dog left in vehicle.

6:30 p.m. Swanton Road. Patrick Paquette, 31, of Champlain, N.Y., arrested on warrant.

7:25 p.m. Lower Welden Street. Child yelling in park.

7:59 p.m Corliss Road. Verbal argument between a man and woman.

Sunday, July 12

8:04 a.m. Huntington Street. Weed whacker stolen.

12:24 p.m. Elizabeth Street. Vehicle honking horn.

2:11 p.m. Bellows Free Academy. Jill Robitaille, 56, of St. Albans, cited for DUI.

5:10 p.m. Brainerd Street. Puppy found.

5:41 p.m. Berkley Terrace. Dog found and owner located.

8:07 p.m. North Main Street. Black backpack found.

8:12 p.m. Fisher Pond Road. Swerving vehicle reported.

8:37 p.m. Hoyt Street. People walking on railroad building.

