Monday, July 6
3:06 a.m. Federal Street. Suspicious event. Juvenile seen with Taser.
3:30 a.m. Fairfax Road. Driver ran a stop sign.
7:06 a.m. Ferris Street. Car broken into, items stolen.
8:30 a.m. Messenger Street. Fire set near shed.
9:59 a.m. Messenger Street. Vehicle contents rifled through.
10:28 a.m. Georgia Shore Road. Dog bite.
11:23 a.m. Messenger Street. Vehicle broken into, change stolen.
12:37 p.m. Huntington Street. Family disturbance.
1:28 p.m. Upper Newton Street. Larceny from motor vehicle.
3:37 p.m. Maiden Lane. Failure to return property.
3:41 p.m. Borley Street. Vehicle broken into.
3:44 p.m. South Main Street. Missing black lab found.
6:51 p.m. North Main Street. Woman harassed.
10:43 p.m. Nason Street. Jason Royen, 44, of Berkshire, arrested on a warrant.
11:21 p.m. Tuckers Way. Thomas Sweeney, 22, of St. Albans, charged with DUI, driving with a suspended license, disorderly conduct and grossly negligent operation of a vehicle.
Tuesday, July 7
5:05 a.m. South Main Street. Report of possibly intoxicated driver.
5:48 a.m. South Main Street. Uniform stolen from vehicle.
10:12 a.m. Sunset Meadow Road. Dogs fighting.
11:19 a.m. Lower Welden and South Elm streets. Stephen Mercure, 57, of St. Albans, charged with driving while license suspended.
11:58 a.m. South Main and Fairfield streets. Trailer disconnected from vehicle.
12:11 p.m. Lower Welden Street. Found license plates.
12:49 p.m. Lower Newton Road. Motorcyclist speeding.
1:57 p.m. Upper Welden Street. Gun accessory found.
3:54 p.m. North Main Street. Money stolen from vehicle.
4:38 p.m. Mechanic Street. Report of possibly intoxicated driver.
5:37 p.m. Messenger Street. Noise complaint about loud music.
5:48 p.m. Aldis Hill. Vehicle parked on soccer field.
6:15 p.m. Lake Street. Woman yelling.
6:39 p.m. Nason Street. Driver revving car engine.
8:04 p.m. Thorpe Avenue. Wallet found.
8:07 p.m. Federal Street. Report of intoxicated driver.
Wednesday, July 8
12:55 a.m. Fairfax Road Park and Ride. Altercation in parking lot.
7:33 a.m. North Main Street. Suspicious flyers located.
8:24 a.m. Cedar Street. Stolen bike.
9:40 a.m. Lake Street. Woman screaming.
11:01 a.m. Arthur Drive. Woman threatening to destroy property.
11:03 a.m. Swanton Road. Dog in vehicle.
2:43 p.m. Pleasant Street. Ammunition clip found.
6:49 p.m. Lake Street. Neighbor dispute.
8:01 p.m. Swanton Road. Suspicious event. Intoxicated man exposing himself.
8:18 p.m. South Elm Street. Loud music in vehicle.
8:32 p.m. Congress Street. Suspicious sign.
10:55 p.m. South Main Street. Cows in roadway.
Thursday, July 9
7:17 a.m. Lake Street. Lawn mower stolen.
9:29 a.m. Lake Street. Woman reported egg thrown at her.
10:32 a.m. Parah Drive. Truck took down power line.
2:29 p.m. St. Armand Road. Reported violation of Executive Order.
2:33 p.m. Swanton Road. Taco Bell. Ducks attempting to cross road.
6:06 p.m. Lake Road Cemetery. Individuals in grass waving people over.
6:52 p.m. North Main Street. Dennis Mossey, 46, of Swanton, cited for driving while license suspended.
9:03 p.m. Swanton Road. Report of open containers in vehicle.
9:36 p.m. Corliss Road. Steven Gaboury, 52, of Swanton, arrested on warrant and cited for attempting to elude police.
9:37 p.m. Bishop Street. Loud motorized bike.
Friday, July 10
6:21 a.m. South Main Street. Verbal argument over child custody.
12:26 p.m. Swanton Road. Retail theft.
12:44 p.m. Corliss Road. Physical altercation.
5:07 p.m. Swanton Road. Mark McLaughlin, 22, of St. Albans, cited for DUI.
6:16 p.m. Pearl Street. Loud music.
8:25 p.m. Route 105. Vehicle following ambulance closely.
9:19 p.m. Access Road. Jessica Curran, 38, of St. Albans, cited for DUI.
Saturday, July 11
8:42 a.m. Aldis Street. Loose dog returned to owner.
9:54 a.m. Fairfield Street. Dispute between neighbors.
11:48 a.m. Georgia Shore Road. Threats to harm dog.
12:39 p.m. Tuckers Way. Dog in vehicle.
1:09 p.m. South Main Street. Woman kicked by son.
1:17 p.m. North Main Street. Road rage/drivers fighting.
2:59 p.m. Lake Street. Harassment.
3:02 p.m. Hoyt Street. Woman harassed via social media.
3:07 p.m. South Main Street. Intoxicated man laying in road.
5:09 p.m. Tuckers Way. Dog left in vehicle.
5:18 p.m. Lake Street. Dog left in vehicle.
6:30 p.m. Swanton Road. Patrick Paquette, 31, of Champlain, N.Y., arrested on warrant.
7:25 p.m. Lower Welden Street. Child yelling in park.
7:59 p.m Corliss Road. Verbal argument between a man and woman.
Sunday, July 12
8:04 a.m. Huntington Street. Weed whacker stolen.
12:24 p.m. Elizabeth Street. Vehicle honking horn.
2:11 p.m. Bellows Free Academy. Jill Robitaille, 56, of St. Albans, cited for DUI.
5:10 p.m. Brainerd Street. Puppy found.
5:41 p.m. Berkley Terrace. Dog found and owner located.
8:07 p.m. North Main Street. Black backpack found.
8:12 p.m. Fisher Pond Road. Swerving vehicle reported.
8:37 p.m. Hoyt Street. People walking on railroad building.