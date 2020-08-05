It was an unusually quiet week for the St. Albans Police Dept., despite some adventurous raccoons.
This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of Lt. Benjamin Couture.
Monday, July 27
1:12 p.m. Lake Street. Justin Woods, 32, of Highgate, cited for driving while license suspended.
2:09 p.m. Lower Welden Street. Lost flip phone.
3:17 p.m. Hathaway Inn Drive. Man threatened woman.
10:48 p.m. Federal Street. Gene Quick, 37, of St. Albans, cited for disorderly conduct.
Tuesday, July 28
6:49 a.m. Federal Street. Woman harassing man.
10:58 a.m. Lake Street. Dog in hot car.
10:41 p.m. Fairfax Road. Verbal confrontation involving 5-6 people.
11:43 p.m. Lemnah Drive. David Wilson, 40, of St. Albans, cited for driving while license suspended.
Wednesday, July 29
10:14 a.m. South Main Street. Woman threatened via text.
5:59 p.m. High Street. Men arguing.
Thursday, July 30
12:26 a.m. Lake Street. Woman yelling at cars.
6:25 a.m. North Elm Street. Raccoons trapped in dumpster.
1:46 p.m. Swanton Road. Dog in hot vehicle.
10:52 p.m. Lake Street. Man yelling.
Friday, July 31
10:13 a.m. Bank Street. Two men arguing.
4:05 p.m. Grand Avenue. Shane Bergeron, 40, of St. Albans, arrested on warrant for eluding police.
9:22 p.m. Interstate Access Road. Kellie Spence, 49, of Swanton, cited for driving while license suspended.
Saturday, August 1
8:33 a.m. Fairfield Street. Dog left in vehicle.
8:58 a.m. Messenger Street. Car speeding.
9:30 a.m. South Main Street. Verbal altercation between man and woman.
8:17 p.m. Maple Street. Intoxicated woman.
10:44 p.m. Lake Street. Group of loud people.
Sunday, August 2
12:10 a.m. South Main Street. Two men arguing.
1:01 a.m. Nason Street. Loud noise.
8:41 a.m. Messenger Street. Man and woman arguing.