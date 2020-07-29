It was a typical week for the St. Albans Police Dept. with complaints of speeding drivers, erratic and possibly intoxicated drivers, and people yelling in various locations around the area.
This log wouldn’t be possible without the generous assistance of the SAPD and Lt. Benjamin Couture.
Monday, July 20
10:26 a.m. Tuckers Way. Dog left in car.
4:11 p.m. Catherine Street. Man and woman arguing.
5:35 p.m. Federal Street. Woman threatening another woman.
6:16 p.m. Lake Street. Purple wallet lost.
6:25 p.m. North Main Street. Speeding vehicles.
9:32 p.m. Lake Street. Woman being harassed.
Tuesday, July 21
11:23 a.m. Lower Newton Road. Woman’s wallet lost.
12:28 p.m. North Elm Street. Man harassing another man.
2:29 p.m. Vt. Route 78/Machia Road. Group of people arguing.
6:43 p.m. North Main Street. Noise complaint. Loud music.
7:06 p.m. Lake Road. Complaint about an intoxicated driver.
8:32 p.m. Nason Street. Raymond Searles, 35, of St. Albans, charged with driving while license suspended.
Wednesday, July 22
9:40 a.m. North Main Street. Damage to construction site.
10:45 a.m. Corliss Road. Someone entered a home that wasn’t theirs.
9:28 p.m. Fairfield Street. Fox spotted in area.
Thursday, July 23
4:17 a.m. Lincoln Ave. Noise complaint. Loud music.
8:42 a.m. South Elm Street. Animal problem. Skunk in yard.
10:56 a.m. South Main Street. Woman called 911 and cursed.
12:21 p.m. Kingman Street. Someone reported hearing fighting, or maybe wrestling.
12:48 p.m. Fairfax Street. Report of possibly injured dog.
12:55 p.m. Lapan Road. ATV “ripping up” wetlands.
6:45 p.m. North Main Street. Motorcyclists racing.
7:07 p.m. Finn Avenue. Noise complaint. Man revving motorcycle.
8:51 p.m. Sheldon Road. Report of vehicle swerving all over road.
9:32 p.m. North Main Street. Man, woman and child all yelling.
10:35 p.m. Lord Road. Dog barking in house.
Friday, July 24
12:10 a.m. Lake Street. Tracy Comstock, 49, of St. Albans, cited for unlawful trespass. Mark Simcox, 38, of St. Albans, cited for simple assault.
8:47 a.m. Rugg Street. Man and woman yelling.
10:34 a.m. South Main Street. Caleb Reynolds, 29, of Enosburgh, cited for driving while license suspended.
11:37 a.m. Fairfax Road. Crystal Laplant, 41, of St. Albans, arrested on warrant. Travis Laplant, 47, of St. Albans, charged with DUI.
1;35 p.m. Lake Street. Restraining order violation. Woman repeatedly walked by area where she wasn’t supposed to be.
3:34 p.m. Fairfield Street. Report of cats being neglected.
5:45 p.m. Lake Street. Report of possibly intoxicated driver.
6:18 p.m. Lake Street. Second report of possibly intoxicated driver.
7:12 p.m. Interstate Access Road. Report of possibly intoxicated driver in red F-150.
8:05 p.m. North Main Street. Complaint of drivers racing.
9:26 p.m. Fairfax Road at the Park and Ride. Three truck drivers honked their horns and then parked.
10:09 p.m. Freeborn Street. Noise complaint. Party.
10:31 p.m. Fairfax Road. Man lost and intoxicated.
Saturday, July 25
12:06 a.m. Norman Remillard, 39, of Sheldon, cited for driving under the influence.
12:17 a.m. Sullys Way. Injured cat in garage.
5 a.m. Stowell Street. People yelling in parking lot.
6:31 a.m. Lake Street. Plants ripped up.
8:12 a.m. Lake Street. Woman yelling for help.
9 a.m. Lake Street. Window smashed.
11:15 a.m. Hathaway Point Road. Neighbor dispute.
11:19 a.m. North Main Street. Two dogs in vehicle.
11:31 a.m. Church Road. Report of black jetta being driven erratically.
1:08 p.m. Maquam Shore Road. Fraud. Man falsified tax information.
2:42 p.m. Rugg Street. Credit cards found.
5 p.m. Jewell Street. Vehicle shot with BB gun.
5:21 p.m. Federal Street. Tenant harassing woman.
7:17 p.m. Russell Street. Man threatened.
8:07 p.m. Fairfax Road. Suspicious event. Someone trying to break into a bathroom.
9:43 p.m. Lake Street. Bike stolen.
9:48 p.m. Hathaway Point Road. Truck and boat trailer in ditch.
10:07 p.m. North Main Street. Two men fighting.
Sunday, July 26
12:00 a.m. Lake Street. Jonathan McDonald, 38, of St. Albans, charged with assault.
8:54 a.m. Fairfield Street. Frequently speeding traffic.
12:41 p.m. Tuckers Way. Dogs in truck.
8:08 p.m. Parking garage. Complain of vehicle speeding through garage.
9:12 p.m. Federal Street. Request to remove intoxicated man from home.
10:25 p.m. Hathaway Point Road. Fisherman disturbing campers.
10:47 p.m. North Main Street. Group of people with open containers and a child present.