This log would not be possible without the assistance of Lt. Benjamin Couture and the St. Albans Police Dept.

Monday, July 13

6:13 a.m. Lake Street. Muskrat hit by vehicle.

3:52 p.m. Lake Street. Lawn signs stolen.

4:31 p.m. Lake Street. Dogs fighting.

11:53 p.m. Stowell Street. Gene Quick, 37, of St. Albans, cited for disorderly conduct.

Tuesday, July 14

8:17 a.m. Lake Street. Women fighting.

8:21 a.m. Lake Street/Bronson Road. Cows loose.

9:51 a.m. North Main Street. Sign found.

11:13 a.m. Lake Street. Cat on top of air conditioning unit.

1:42 p.m. Harassment. Man recording woman.

3;35 p.m. Lower Newton Road. Tools stolen from house.

6:10 p.m. Lincoln Avenue. Two women fighting.

6:18 p.m. Ferris Street. Backpack found.

6:29 p.m. Hampton Lane. Shopping cart thrown off of parking garage.

8:01 p.m. Kingman Street. Highly intoxicated woman.

10:31 p.m. Kingman Street. Woman pointing Taser at people.

Wednesday, July 15

4:58 a.m. Lake Street. Report of man dragging a small white dog.

10:08 a.m. Fairfield Street. Fox in the city.

10:45 a.m. Lake Street. Woman harassing another woman.

6:26 p.m. Church Road. Tools taken from home.

Thursday, July 16

9:38 a.m. Spruce Street. Two golden retrievers on the loose.

12:34 p.m. Burnell Terrace. Porch vandalized.

12:36 p.m. Swanton Road. Dog in car.

1:33 p.m. Tuckers Way. Multiple items stolen from Walmart.

1:33 p.m. Hoyt Street. Harassment. Woman making rude remarks.

2:20 p.m. Lake Street. Man walked through bottle drive thru.

3:22 p.m. Nason Street. Suspicious event. Tent.

4:29 p.m. Walnut Street. Suspicious event. White van near ice house.

6:30 p.m. Fairfield Street. Vehicle broken into.

7:05 p.m. Upper Welden Street. Man yelling.

7:16 p.m. North Elm Street. Man passed out on roof.

7:41 p.m. High Street. Gunshots reported.

8:07 p.m. North Main Street. Report of erratically driven black vehicle.

8:46 p.m. South Main Street. Several women fighting.

10:02 p.m. Jewell Street. Noisy neighbors.

10:45 p.m. Lake Street. Drivers of a blue sedan and a truck racing.

11:03 p.m. South Main Street. Woman driving back and forth.

Friday, July 17

1:42 a.m. South Main Street. Wade Wood, 28, of Enosburgh, cited for driving while license suspended.

3:50 a.m. South Main Street. Harassment via text message.

9:26 a.m. South Main Street. Leonard Parks, 58, of St. Albans, arrested on a warrant.

9:47 a.m. North Elm Street. Dog killed chickens.

9:49 a.m. Country Club Road. Ropes cut to anchored boat.

12:53 p.m. Upper Welden Street. Tractor trailer on road with large truck ban.

1:32 p.m. Lake Street. Drivers racing cars on parking garage.

2:02 p.m. Swanton Road. Bottles thrown from vehicle.

5:19 p.m. North Main Street. Drivers racing.

5:34 p.m. Congress Street. Loose dog united with owner.

9:12 p.m. Hudson Street. Loud gathering.

9:58 p.m. Lake Street. Woman harassing man.

10:58 p.m. Walnut Street. Complaint about loud neighbor.

11:15 p.m. Federal Street. Cat inside residence.

11:109 p.m. Fairfield Street. Neighbor dispute.

11:51 p.m. North Main Street. Man making threats.

Saturday, July 18

12:34 a.m. Lake Street. Argument.

12:47 a.m. Congress Street. Four men arguing.

6:45 p.m. Nason Street. Argument between man and woman.

Sunday, July 19

1:46 a.m. Allard Drive. Man assaulted.

11:42 a.m. Tuckers Way. Jordan Campbell, 21, of Sheldon, was cited for animal cruelty.

2:45 p.m. Maquam Shore Road. Man threatened another man.

7:04 p.m. Hampton Lane. Brenda Armstrong, 52, of St. Albans, cited for simple assault.

8:19 p.m. Upper Welden Street. Tractor trailer unit on street.

9:30 p.m. Lower Gilman Street. Dog left outside.

