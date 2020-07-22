This log would not be possible without the assistance of Lt. Benjamin Couture and the St. Albans Police Dept.
Monday, July 13
6:13 a.m. Lake Street. Muskrat hit by vehicle.
3:52 p.m. Lake Street. Lawn signs stolen.
4:31 p.m. Lake Street. Dogs fighting.
11:53 p.m. Stowell Street. Gene Quick, 37, of St. Albans, cited for disorderly conduct.
Tuesday, July 14
8:17 a.m. Lake Street. Women fighting.
8:21 a.m. Lake Street/Bronson Road. Cows loose.
9:51 a.m. North Main Street. Sign found.
11:13 a.m. Lake Street. Cat on top of air conditioning unit.
1:42 p.m. Harassment. Man recording woman.
3;35 p.m. Lower Newton Road. Tools stolen from house.
6:10 p.m. Lincoln Avenue. Two women fighting.
6:18 p.m. Ferris Street. Backpack found.
6:29 p.m. Hampton Lane. Shopping cart thrown off of parking garage.
8:01 p.m. Kingman Street. Highly intoxicated woman.
10:31 p.m. Kingman Street. Woman pointing Taser at people.
Wednesday, July 15
4:58 a.m. Lake Street. Report of man dragging a small white dog.
10:08 a.m. Fairfield Street. Fox in the city.
10:45 a.m. Lake Street. Woman harassing another woman.
6:26 p.m. Church Road. Tools taken from home.
Thursday, July 16
9:38 a.m. Spruce Street. Two golden retrievers on the loose.
12:34 p.m. Burnell Terrace. Porch vandalized.
12:36 p.m. Swanton Road. Dog in car.
1:33 p.m. Tuckers Way. Multiple items stolen from Walmart.
1:33 p.m. Hoyt Street. Harassment. Woman making rude remarks.
2:20 p.m. Lake Street. Man walked through bottle drive thru.
3:22 p.m. Nason Street. Suspicious event. Tent.
4:29 p.m. Walnut Street. Suspicious event. White van near ice house.
6:30 p.m. Fairfield Street. Vehicle broken into.
7:05 p.m. Upper Welden Street. Man yelling.
7:16 p.m. North Elm Street. Man passed out on roof.
7:41 p.m. High Street. Gunshots reported.
8:07 p.m. North Main Street. Report of erratically driven black vehicle.
8:46 p.m. South Main Street. Several women fighting.
10:02 p.m. Jewell Street. Noisy neighbors.
10:45 p.m. Lake Street. Drivers of a blue sedan and a truck racing.
11:03 p.m. South Main Street. Woman driving back and forth.
Friday, July 17
1:42 a.m. South Main Street. Wade Wood, 28, of Enosburgh, cited for driving while license suspended.
3:50 a.m. South Main Street. Harassment via text message.
9:26 a.m. South Main Street. Leonard Parks, 58, of St. Albans, arrested on a warrant.
9:47 a.m. North Elm Street. Dog killed chickens.
9:49 a.m. Country Club Road. Ropes cut to anchored boat.
12:53 p.m. Upper Welden Street. Tractor trailer on road with large truck ban.
1:32 p.m. Lake Street. Drivers racing cars on parking garage.
2:02 p.m. Swanton Road. Bottles thrown from vehicle.
5:19 p.m. North Main Street. Drivers racing.
5:34 p.m. Congress Street. Loose dog united with owner.
9:12 p.m. Hudson Street. Loud gathering.
9:58 p.m. Lake Street. Woman harassing man.
10:58 p.m. Walnut Street. Complaint about loud neighbor.
11:15 p.m. Federal Street. Cat inside residence.
11:109 p.m. Fairfield Street. Neighbor dispute.
11:51 p.m. North Main Street. Man making threats.
Saturday, July 18
12:34 a.m. Lake Street. Argument.
12:47 a.m. Congress Street. Four men arguing.
6:45 p.m. Nason Street. Argument between man and woman.
Sunday, July 19
1:46 a.m. Allard Drive. Man assaulted.
11:42 a.m. Tuckers Way. Jordan Campbell, 21, of Sheldon, was cited for animal cruelty.
2:45 p.m. Maquam Shore Road. Man threatened another man.
7:04 p.m. Hampton Lane. Brenda Armstrong, 52, of St. Albans, cited for simple assault.
8:19 p.m. Upper Welden Street. Tractor trailer unit on street.
9:30 p.m. Lower Gilman Street. Dog left outside.