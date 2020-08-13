There were lots of dogs left in lots of vehicles this past week in the greater St. Albans area, also people without masks.
Plus some stolen items, some found items, and a bit of drinking, unfortunately sometimes accompanied by driving.
Monday, Aug. 3
5:21 a.m. Lake Street. Drunken man.
10:11 a.m. High Street. Fraud. Mail scam.
2:44 p.m. Lower Welden Street. Bike found.
2:51 p.m. North Main Street. Check book found.
3:40 p.m. North Main Street. Fraud. Stolen check.
4:27 p.m. Swanton Road. Soil stolen.
8:01 p.m. Pearl Avenue. Man threatening kids.
11:39 p.m. Federal Street. Tires slashed.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
2:32 a.m. Spruce Street. Threats over parking.
9:32 a.m. Lake Street. Randy Deso, 31, of St. Albans, cited for driving while license suspended.
1:27 p.m. Russell Street. Wallet stolen from vehicle.
2:04 p.m. U.S. Route 7. Reginald LaDue arrested on warranted.
7:11 p.m. Lincoln Avenue. Crime threatened.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
12:20 p.m. Lake Street. Person attacked by dogs.
1:16 p.m. Tuckers Way. Trespass.
4:55 p.m. Lake Street. Drunk person.
8:02 p.m. Fairfield Street. Disturbance at hospital.
8:32 p.m. North Main Street. Complaint about drivers speeding.
9:27 p.m. Federal Street. Lee Barnett, 55, Essex Junction, charged with driving under the influence.
10:21 p.m. Lincoln Avenue. Loud music.
Thursday, Aug. 6
6:39 a.m. Crosby Drive. Tyler McLaughlin, 21, of St. Albans, charged with assault.
12:52 p.m. Tuckers Way. Dog left in vehicle.
1:13 p.m. Fairfax Road. People not wearing masks.
2:17 p.m. Fairfield Street. Dog left in vehicle.
6:16 p.m. Swanton Road. Norman Dupres, 59, of St. Albans, charged with driving under the influence while license suspended.
6:53 p.m. Sunset Meadows. Person knocking on multiple doors.
7:40 p.m. Swanton Road. Report of possibly intoxicated woman.
10:49 p.m. Lake Street. Vehicle left in parking lot.
Friday, Aug. 7
12:32 a.m. Nason Street. Tammy Boyce, 48, of St. Albans, charged with driving under the influence while license suspended.
12:53 a.m. Fairfax Road. Scott Allen, 50, of Alburgh, charged with operating a vehicle without owner’s consent.
10:58 a.m. Swanton Road. Dog left in vehicle.
11:54 a.m. Fairfax Road. Brooke Wallentine, 26, of Sheldon, charged with stealing a purse.
1:37 p.m. Swanton Road. Dog left in vehicle.
1:43 p.m. Swanton Road. Scott Allen, 50, of Alburgh, charged with retail theft.
2:37 p.m. Swanton Road. Gas customer drove away without paying.
4:23 p.m. Interstate Access Road. Amanda Fitzgerald, 31, of Newport, charged with driving while license suspended.
6:47 p.m. South Main Street. Woman hitting man.
7:49 p.m. North Main Street. Customer refusing to leave.
8:59 p.m. Lake Street. Vandalism. Males kicked door of building, causing damage.
Saturday, Aug. 8
12:13 a.m. Stowell Street. Man threatening to harm woman.
9:53 a.m. Swanton Road. Raccoon struck by vehicle.
10:52 a.m. Maple Street. Phone scam reported.
11:38 a.m. St. Albans Bay Park. Large group without masks, not being socially distant.
12:59 p.m. St. Albans Bay Park. Large group of people in parking lot without masks.
1:29 p.m. Lake Street. Report of road rage.
5:13 p.m. Lake Street. Person driving recklessly.
5:18 p.m. South Main Street. Man in residence taking items.
6:05 p.m. Georgia Shore Road. Report of possibly intoxicated driver.
7:36 p.m. South Main Street. Tyler Royea, 20, of St. Albans, cited for violation of conditions of release.
9:32 p.m. Lake Road. Vehicles driving in park.
9:40 p.m. Pearl Avenue Extension. Loud music.
10:50 p.m. Bellevue Carriage Road. Vehicle parked at end of road.
11:55 p.m. Lower Newton Road. Cows in roadway.
Sunday, Aug. 9
12:45 a.m. Stowell Street. Threatening messages sent.
8:32 a.m. Swanton Road. Report of possibly intoxicated driver.
9:17 a.m. Hard’ack Recreation Area. Foot patrol.
12:00 p.m. Federal Street. Man violating no trespass order.
4:31 p.m. South Main Street. Intoxicated man making threats.
4:35 p.m. High Street. Man and woman disputing, verbally.
5:45 p.m. Maple Street. Intoxicated female in parking lot.
7:18 p.m. Stowell Street. Threats made via phone.
11:53 p.m. Lake Street. Suspicious event. People entering building with a flashlight.