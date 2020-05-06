Spring has led to a crop of loud vehicles in the greater St. Albans area, based on complaints to the St. Albans Police Department last week. There were also loose dogs, errant turkey hunters and a turtle making its way across the street.
This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of Lt. Benjamin Couture.
Monday, April 27
1:44 a.m. Tanglewood Drive. Motorcycle revving.
2:22 a.m. High Street. Vehicle reportedly swinging towards pedestrian.
8:27 a.m. Lake Street. Possibly stolen bottles returned.
8:38 a.m. Lake Street. Money withdrawn from account in possible larceny from person.
2:09 p.m. Lower Gilman Street. Kids with BB gun.
2:25 p.m. North Main Street. Loose dog.
5:30 p.m. James Circle. Trespass. Man not supposed to be on property.
7:32 p.m. Lower Welden Street. Domestic disturbance. Man smashing things.
8:37 p.m. Fairfax Road. Report of a possible phone scam.
9:18 p.m. New Street. Noise complaint about people partying and having a camp fire.
11:14 p.m. Rublee Street. Loud music.
Tuesday, April 28
12:28 p.m. Congress Street. Barking dog, ongoing issue.
12:38 p.m. South Main Street. Loose dogs.
12:40 p.m. Fisher Pond Road. Turtle in roadway.
1:19 p.m. Lake Road. Vehicle swerving over center line.
1:57 p.m. Maple Street. Man assaulted.
2:04 p.m. Lake Street. Lost wallet found.
4:27 p.m. Bank Street. Intoxicated woman refusing help.
5:52 p.m. Borley Street. Stranger attempting to enter home.
6:01 p.m. North Elm Street. Members of ex’s family attempting to enter property.
6:16 p.m. Twin Court. People trespassing.
6:24 p.m. Dunsmore Road. People shooting at water.
11:18 p.m. Lake Street. Multiple people arguing.
Wednesday, April 29
7:49 a.m. South Main Street. Window broken in an excavator.
9:18 a.m. Trombly Road. Money and cards missing from wallet.
10:18 a.m. Lake Street. Man escorted from property.
10:27 a.m. High Street. Report of blood on vehicle.
10:55 a.m. Lake Street. Man and woman fighting.
11:31 a.m. Lower Welden and South Main Street. Man walking in front of vehicles while taking off his shirt.
12:08 p.m. South Main Street. Loose dog.
1:34 p.m. Fairfield Street. Threats made against NMC staff.
2:22 p.m. Lincoln Avenue. Multiple dogs barking.
5:46 p.m. Hathaway Point Road. Vehicle vandalized.
8:02 p.m. Bank Street and High Street. Three dogs hanging out on corner.
10:26 p.m. Bishop Street. Received complaint of white Dodge Challenger racing.
Thursday, April 30
9:07 a.m. Bishop Street. Complaint of white Dodge Charger traveling at high rate of speed.
4:21 p.m. Darlene Drive. Person reported threats from neighbor.
8:00 p.m. Lower Welden Street. Suspicious event. Report of bag which might contain drugs.
9:31 p.m. Lincoln Avenue. Man walking with beer and kitchen knife.
9:40 p.m. South Main Street. Intoxicated man in middle of road.
Friday, May 1
12:11 a.m. Fairfax Road. Joseph Olds, 33, of St. Albans, charged with driving under the influence.
3:54 a.m. Highgate Road. Suspicious event. Cars going in and out for turkey hunting.
10:55 a.m. Stowell Street. Son refused to leave.
11:48 a.m. Church Road. Verbal dispute over residency in the home.
1:27 p.m. Old Orchard Road. Man in silver Kia yelling at people.
5:04 p.m. North Main Street. Report of driver who appeared to be “nodding off.”
7:55 p.m. High Street. Complaint of loud music and screaming.
8:09 p.m. Lower Welden Street. Man receiving threatening calls and texts.
10:18 p.m. Spruce Street. Car blocking driveway and sidewalk.
10:28 p.m. South Main Street. Empty vehicle with lights on.
10:56 p.m. Messenger Street. Loud music.
Saturday, May 2
4:25 a.m. Highgate Road. Three vehicles behind gate, drivers turkey hunting.
11:39 a.m. Federal Street. People fighting and throwing furniture.
1:22 p.m. North Shore Road. Silver pickup speeding and leaving tread marks.
2:44 p.m. Victoria Lane. Two men pushing one another.
6:03 p.m. Federal Street. John Garrett, 40, St. Albans, cited for disorderly conduct.
6:28 p.m. North Main Street. Motorcycles racing.
6:29 p.m. Clyde Allen Drive. Neighbor blaring music.
6:48 p.m. Fairfax Road. Report of possible drunk driver.
8:33 p.m. Lake Street. Don Clogston, 47, of Richford cited for simple assault.
Sunday, May 3
2:20 a.m. Victoria Lane. Woman having intimate relations for money.
8:21 a.m. Finn Avenue. Bike found on lawn.
11:44 a.m. North Main Street. Neighbor playing loud music.
1:44 p.m. Rugg Street. Dog running on street.
6:07 p.m. North Main Street. Bicycle stolen from car bike rack.
8:18 p.m. Highgate Road. Vandalism.
9:20 p.m. Lake Street.. Two women refusing to leave store.