It was an odd week for the St. Albans Police Department, with reports of people with guns and conversations about guns. There was even a day where the only thing of note was a lost kitten.
This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of Lt. Ben Couture.
Monday, April 13
7:29 a.m. South Main Street. Slashed tire.
9:48 a.m. Lake Street. Vehicle left in parking lot.
11:21 a.m. North Elm Street. Injured cat.
12:57 p.m. Ashton Drive. Man harassing woman.
3:41 p.m. Lincoln Avenue. Package delivered, then went missing.
5:12 p.m. Federal Street. Harassment on social media.
5:49 p.m. Lake Street. Suspicious event. Man sleeping on picnic table.
11:12 p.m. Lower Welden Street. Two incidents of a culvert hitting a vehicle.
Tuesday, April 14
10:32 a.m. Ashton Drive. Person taking photos of house.
10:58 a.m. Jewell Street. Gunshots.
2:32 p.m. Fairfield Street. Man with a gun.
4:39 p.m. Mill River Road. Loose dog returned to owner.
5:02 p.m. North Main Street. Amber Paquette, 37, of St. Albans, cited for violations of conditions of release.
Wednesday, April 15
7:48 a.m. Sunset Meadow. Kitten found.
Thursday, April 16
7 p.m. Federal Street. Intoxicated man.
7:40 p.m. South Main Street. Vehicle stopped in roadway.
7:46 p.m. South Main Street. Woman yelling.
7:56 p.m. North Main Street. Report of intoxicated driver.
8:47 p.m. Swanton Road. Black wallet lost.
9:10 p.m. North Elm Street. Vehicle parked across tracks.
Friday, April 17
12:40 p.m. North Main Street. Man running in road.
1:09 p.m. Kingman Street. Man making threats with a gun.
4:42 p.m. Victoria Lane. Tyler Royea, 19, of St. Albans was charged with burglary, assault, criminal threatening.
6 p.m. North Main Street. Report of an intoxicated driver.
8:42 p.m. Lake Road. Mask stolen.
Saturday, April 18
12:29 a.m. South Main Street. Noise complaint. Banging outside door.
10:48 a.m. Stowell Street. Report of threatening messages.
11:01 a.m. Lake Street. Ex-boyfriend outside of residence yelling.
12:54 p.m. North Main Street. Upset woman in park.
1 p.m. Upper Welden Street. Tractor trailer on street.
1:19 p.m. Elizabeth Street. Stolen credit card.
2:06 p.m. Lake Street. Woman assaulted by man who “won’t leave her alone.”
7:48 p.m. Walnut Street. Animal problem. Dog wandered into house.
8:17 p.m. Allard Drive. Complaint about loud cars.
8:47 p.m. Federal Street. Possibly intoxicated driver.
9:53 p.m. Maple Street. Delivery driver overheard an argument about a gun.
10:27 p.m. Fairfield Street. Person taken to detox.
Sunday, April 19
11:57 a.m. Fairfield Street. Report of a man with a gun in area.
12:13 p.m. Lake Road. Erratic driver.
12:17 p.m. Maquam Shore Road. Vehicle almost ran off of road.
1:47 p.m. North Main Street. Cars with loud mufflers.
2:14 p.m. Stowell Street. Man being harassed.
6:27 p.m. Barlow Street. David Wilson, 40, of St. Albans, cited for driving with a suspended license.
10:07 p.m. Lake Street. Report of a group of people partying.