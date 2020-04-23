Generic police

It was an odd week for the St. Albans Police Department, with reports of people with guns and conversations about guns. There was even a day where the only thing of note was a lost kitten.

This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of Lt. Ben Couture.

Monday, April 13

7:29 a.m. South Main Street. Slashed tire.

9:48 a.m. Lake Street. Vehicle left in parking lot.

11:21 a.m. North Elm Street. Injured cat.

12:57 p.m. Ashton Drive. Man harassing woman.

3:41 p.m. Lincoln Avenue. Package delivered, then went missing.

5:12 p.m. Federal Street. Harassment on social media.

5:49 p.m. Lake Street. Suspicious event. Man sleeping on picnic table.

11:12 p.m. Lower Welden Street. Two incidents of a culvert hitting a vehicle.

Tuesday, April 14

10:32 a.m. Ashton Drive. Person taking photos of house.

10:58 a.m. Jewell Street. Gunshots.

2:32 p.m. Fairfield Street. Man with a gun.

4:39 p.m. Mill River Road. Loose dog returned to owner.

5:02 p.m. North Main Street. Amber Paquette, 37, of St. Albans, cited for violations of conditions of release.

Wednesday, April 15

7:48 a.m. Sunset Meadow. Kitten found.

Thursday, April 16

7 p.m. Federal Street. Intoxicated man.

7:40 p.m. South Main Street. Vehicle stopped in roadway.

7:46 p.m. South Main Street. Woman yelling.

7:56 p.m. North Main Street. Report of intoxicated driver.

8:47 p.m. Swanton Road. Black wallet lost.

9:10 p.m. North Elm Street. Vehicle parked across tracks.

Friday, April 17

12:40 p.m. North Main Street. Man running in road.

1:09 p.m. Kingman Street. Man making threats with a gun.

4:42 p.m. Victoria Lane. Tyler Royea, 19, of St. Albans was charged with burglary, assault, criminal threatening.

6 p.m. North Main Street. Report of an intoxicated driver.

8:42 p.m. Lake Road. Mask stolen.

Saturday, April 18

12:29 a.m. South Main Street. Noise complaint. Banging outside door.

10:48 a.m. Stowell Street. Report of threatening messages.

11:01 a.m. Lake Street. Ex-boyfriend outside of residence yelling.

12:54 p.m. North Main Street. Upset woman in park.

1 p.m. Upper Welden Street. Tractor trailer on street.

1:19 p.m. Elizabeth Street. Stolen credit card.

2:06 p.m. Lake Street. Woman assaulted by man who “won’t leave her alone.”

7:48 p.m. Walnut Street. Animal problem. Dog wandered into house.

8:17 p.m. Allard Drive. Complaint about loud cars.

8:47 p.m. Federal Street. Possibly intoxicated driver.

9:53 p.m. Maple Street. Delivery driver overheard an argument about a gun.

10:27 p.m. Fairfield Street. Person taken to detox.

Sunday, April 19

11:57 a.m. Fairfield Street. Report of a man with a gun in area.

12:13 p.m. Lake Road. Erratic driver.

12:17 p.m. Maquam Shore Road. Vehicle almost ran off of road.

1:47 p.m. North Main Street. Cars with loud mufflers.

2:14 p.m. Stowell Street. Man being harassed.

6:27 p.m. Barlow Street. David Wilson, 40, of St. Albans, cited for driving with a suspended license.

10:07 p.m. Lake Street. Report of a group of people partying.

Recommended for you