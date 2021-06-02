Here are some calls that St. Albans City Police responded to in the last week:
Monday, May 24
1:22 a.m. Person repeatedly ringing door bell on Congress Street.
8:05 a.m. Person yelling on Lake Road.
10:06 a.m. Landlord-tenant issue on Spruce Street.
6:10 p.m. Groceries stolen from a store on Lake Street.
Tuesday, May 25
12:27 p.m. Reports of screaming on Industrial Park Road.
6:19 p.m. License plates stolen on Fairfax Road.
7:31 p.m. Long boards stolen from side of a building near Pearl and Cedar streets.
8:10 p.m. Cell phone lost on Calvary Street.
8:46 p.m. Stone thrown at a vehicle on North Main Street near Taylor Park.
9:20 p.m. Vehicle operator littering on Lake Street near Beverage Mart.
Wednesday, May 26
1:25 a.m. Reports of a man yelling on Stowell Street
11:04 a.m. Verbal dispute between people on Lake Street.
12:08 p.m. Erratic operation on North Main Street.
1:05 p.m. Neighbor dispute on Crosby Drive.
5:59 p.m. Catalytic converter stolen on Lower Newton Road.
6:11 p.m. Garden vandalized on Lake Street.
6:24 p.m. Neighbor dispute on Stebbins Street.
7:31 p.m. Tree fell on vehicle near Fisher Pond and French Hill roads.
8:51 p.m. Vehicle parked illegally near Bank and Church streets.
10:04 p.m. Defective vehicle and erratic operation reported near Lake Street and Brigham Road.
Thursday, May 27
1:10 p.m. Unknown man going through a mailbox on Lower Newton Road.
4:22 p.m. Threats of harm on North Main Street.
7:58 p.m. Road rage incident on Maquam Shore Road.
8:24 p.m. Juveniles on a rooftop on South Main Street.
8:52 p.m. Report of erratic operation on High Street.
9:37 p.m. Windows broken on a building on Kingman Street.
Friday, May 28
10:07 a.m. Individual reporting jewelry stolen on Hawks Nest
12:33 p.m. Reports of a physical fight on Nicole Drive.
4:22 p.m. Caller was concerned for the welfare of a dog on North Main Street near Walgreens.
5:07 p.m. Person witnessed animal abuse on Stowell Street.
Saturday, May 29
9:22 a.m. Caller reported hearing gunshots near Farrar and Messenger streets.
11:40 a.m. Vehicle damaged by a shopping cart on North Main Street.
1:47 p.m. Road rage incident on Swanton Road.
2:52 p.m. Loose dog returned to owner on North Elm Street.
4:29 p.m. Suspicious vehicle parked on Academy Drive.
9:08 p.m. Possible intoxicated driver on Tuckers Way.
9:39 p.m. People dressed in all black loitering on Dunsmore Road.
11:27 p.m. Person reported what sounds like an active fight on Oak Street.
Sunday, May 30
11:18 a.m. Third party reporting yelling coming from a residence on Cedar Street.
9:27 p.m. Caller reporting possible intoxicated driver near Fairfax and South Main streets.
10:10 p.m. Medication stolen from a residence on Federal Street.
