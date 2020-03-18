It was a week of family arguments, less than neighborly neighbors, and stray dogs for the St. Albans Police Dept. Also, an injured oppossum.
This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of Lt. Benjamin Couture.
Monday, March 9
1:15 a.m. Pearl Street. Report of vehicle with loud exhaust.
2:13 a.m. Kellogg Road. Stolen cash.
7:50 a.m. Market Street. Caller reported hearing an argument.
8:45 a.m. Pine Street. Rahel Barrows, 51, of Swanton, cited for driving while license suspended.
8:51 a.m. Federal Street. Verbal dispute.
10:34 a.m. Bradley Robtoy, 50, of St Albans, cited for aggravated disorderly conduct.
11:17 a.m. Swanton Road. Phone stolen.
1:09 p.m. Swanton Road. Colby Jayce, 21, of St. Albans, cited for driving while license suspended.
1:11 p.m. Frontage Road. Woman kicking door to retrieve belongings.
1:26 p.m. Arthur Drive. Cats in unhealthy environment.
2:11 p.m. Corliss Road. Family argument.
2:38 p.m. Lake Champlain. Man on the ice screaming.
3:08 p.m. Kingman Street. People arguing.
4:00 p.m. Bishop Street. Dog barking.
5:10 p.m. Lake Street. Lost wallet.
5:45 p.m. Gore Road. Family dispute.
5:58 p.m. Lake Road. Woman walking in traffic.
6:07 p.m. Swanton Road. Gage Clapper, 22, of Swanton, was charged with embezzlement.
8:40 p.m. Swanton Road. Stray dog.
10:02 p.m. South Main Street. Dealership vehicle left running.
11:40 p.m. Messenger Street. Car alarm going off routinely.
11:48 p.m. North Elm Street. Loud music.
Tuesday, March 9
12:02 a.m. Lake Street. Report of a fight in the area.
1:14 a.m. Kingman Street. Jason Breault, 43, of St. Albans, was charged with unlawful trespass.
4:57 a.m. Sheldon Road. Pedestrian throwing objects at vehicles.
11:21 a.m. Lake Street. Vehicle nearly strikes child.
4:43 p.m. Swanton Road. Women arguing.
5:21 p.m. Saint Armand Road. Man attempting to lure children towards vehicle.
6:35 p.m. Hill Farm Estates. Report of trespassing.
8:28 p.m. Pearl Street. Vehicle with loud exhaust continuing to operate in area.
Wednesday, March 11
1:54 a.m. Fairfax Road. Threats called in to store.
8:45 a.m. Federal Street. Kevin Miller, 38, of Swanton, arrested on a warrant.
12:32 p.m. Federal Street. Stolen benefits card.
12:48 p.m. South Main Street. Lost property. Multiple syringes picked up.
4:47 p.m. North Shore Road. Pellets fired at house.
5:07 p.m. Brown Avenue. Person shooting out of a truck window.
8:20 p.m. North Main Street. Intoxicated man laying on the ground.
10:28 p.m. French Hill Road. Construction vehicles on road late at night.
8:42 p.m. Federal Street. Retail theft.
Thursday, March 12
2:03 a.m. Comstock Road. Loose dog.
6:45 a.m. Rublee Street. Loud music.
8:15 a.m. Bishop Street. Aggressive dogs loose.
4:37 p.m. Hillfarm Estates. Stray golden retriever found.
4:55 p.m. Sunset Meadow. Dog released from vehicle.
10:34 p.m. Rublee Street. Neighbor playing loud music.
Friday, March 13
7:17 a.m. Lake Street. Dispute between neighbors.
7:50 a.m. Diamond Street. Person asleep in vehicle.
8:01 a.m. Congress Street. Injured oppossum.
8:10 a.m. South Main Street. Verbal altercation about property.
8:20 a.m. South Main Street. Two men in a dispute.
9:02 a.m. South Main Street. Robert Sears, 42, of St. Albans, was charged with driving while license suspended.
9:07 a.m. Church Street. Beagle on the loose.
10:54 a.m. Tuckers Way. Driver locked out of vehicle with child inside.
2:03 p.m. Lower Newton Road. Walter Hutton, 35 of Palm Harbor, Fla. was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
6:41 p.m. Tuckers Way. Purse found, returned to owner.
8:57 p.m. Bank Street. Rachel Legrand, 40, of Franklin, was arrested for disorderly conduct, assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, impeding public officers and providing false information to police.
10:56 p.m. South Elm Street. Noise complaint, gunshots heard.
11:03 p.m. Federal Street. Report of vehicle in parking lot for a long time.
Saturday, March 14
2:37 a.m. Lake Street. Woman sitting in parking garage elevator.
9:38 a.m. Lower Welden Street. Lost purse found and turned in to the police.
10:13 a.m. Ferris Street. Family fight.
1:15 p.m. Lower Welden Street. Tires slashed.
3:29 p.m. North Main Street. Lost keys.
4:20 p.m. North Main Street. Report of excessive noise from neighbor’s apartment.
5:30 p.m. High Street. Small stray dog reported.
5:40 p.m. Hathaway Point Road. ATV on roadway.
6:11 p.m. Church Street. Report of a woman removing a child from a car.
6:24 p.m. Finn Avenue. Fighting neighbors threaten to fight more.
7:19 p.m. South Main Street. Road rage incident.
6:57 p.m. Under Welden Street. Fighting neighbors cause disturbance.
9:46 p.m. Lake Road. Suspicious event – a man laying in the parking lot.
Sunday, March 15
12:07 a.m. Fisher Pond Road. Wade Wood, 28, of Bakersfield was charged with driving under the influence of drugs.
2:28 a.m. South Main Street. Dustin Roberts, 23, of St. Albans, was arrested for violation of conditions of release.
9:50 a.m. South Main Street. Fist fight between two people.
12:50 p.m. South Main Street. Family dispute.
4:32 p.m. Bank Street. Unleashed dog barking at pedestrian.
6:09 p.m. Lower Newton Road. Erratically driven vehicle.
8:16 p.m. Swanton Road. Report of a gray sedan unable to sty in lane.
10:31 p.m. North Main Street. Intoxicated man stumbling in and out of traffic.