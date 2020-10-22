It was a quiet week for the St. Albans Police Dept., except for the man threatening to shoot other people and the report of a wolf on a driveway.
This log would not be possible without the assistance of the St. Albans Police Dept. and Lt. Benjamin Couture.
Monday, Oct. 12
7 a.m. Thorpe Avenue. Suspicious event. People arguing.
9:52 a.m. Lake Street. Man threatening to shoot others.
10 a.m. Victoria Lane. Car vandalized.
10:29 a.m. Fairfax Road. Verbal dispute.
11:03 a.m. Lake Street. Woman assaulted.
12:35 p.m. Little Country Road. Wallet found.
2:21 p.m. Upper Welden Street. Someone yelling and smashing items.
8:45 p.m. South Main Street. Cody Hoague, 32, of St. Albans, charged with simple assault.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
9:35 a.m. High Street. License plate found.
12:19 p.m. Huntington Street. Complaint of neighbors drumming.
3:14 p.m. Maple Street. Woman needed daughter removed from home.
3:30 p.m. South Main Street. Ashley Davis, 35, of St. Albans, cited for driving while license suspended.
3:45 p.m. Stowell Street. Larceny from building. Medication stolen.
4:40 p.m. Swanton Road. Man sleeping in truck in parking lot.
5:29 p.m. Lake Road. Phone lost.
7:50 p.m. Federal Street. Tractor trailer, sans trailer, drove up and down street.
9:12 p.m. Georgia Shore Road. Man threatening family.
10:57 p.m. Hoyt Street. Suspicious event. Screen removed from door window.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
2:56 a.m. South Main Street. Man rang doorbell twice.
7:18 a.m. North Main Street. Animal problem. Wolf in driveway.
8:50 a.m. South Main Street. Suspicious event. Man on bicycle.
9:14 a.m. Franklin Park West. Tailgate stolen from vehicle.
9:15 a.m. South Main Street. Shawn Foster, 38, of Colchester, cited for drug possession.
11:15 a.m. Lake Street. Couple arguing outside.
11:52 a.m. Main Street. Suspicious event. Man taking photos.
2:34 p.m. Messenger Street. Suspicious event. Man and woman knocking on door.
6:13 p.m. Beauregard Drive. Possible drunk driver.
6:47 p.m. South Main Street. Man refusing to return car.
7:02 p.m. Lake Road. Vehicle with no lights on.
9:41 p.m. South Main Street. Driver crossing lines.
11:02 p.m. Lake Street. Edward Martin, 56, of Swanton, charged with simple assault.
11:49 p.m. Kellogg Road. Wrecked vehicle in road, driver gone.
Thursday, Oct. 15
8:46 a.m. Swanton Road. Vehicle hit in parking lot.
9:39 a.m. South Main Street. Woman stole money via ATM.
12:37 p.m. South Main Street. Nicholas Mott, 32, of St. Albans, charged with disorderly conduct. Shawn Herrick, 26, of Richford, charged with disorderly conduct.
1:03 p.m. South Main Street. Vehicle passed stopped bus.
3:20 p.m. Swanton Road. Two males stole a hat and socks.
8:05 p.m. North Main Street. Dog found in Taylor Park on leash.
10:31 p.m. South Main Street. Neighbors stomping and being loud.
Friday, Oct. 16
10:04 a.m. North Main Street. Man yelling at someone on phone.
10:50 a.m. Sunset Meadows. Garrett Gagne, 23, of St. Albans, cited for illegal trespass.
12:47 p.m. Sunrise Drive. Woman being threatened.
3:47 p.m. South Main Street. Man walked into home that wasn’t his.
4:39 p.m. Center Street. Kids climbing fences.
6:09 p.m. North Main Street. Cindy Reynolds, 62, of Essex Junction, cited for driving while license suspended.
8:30 p.m. Pearl Street. Loud music.
10:42 p.m. Kellogg Road. Anthony McCracken, 45, charged with felony assault.
Saturday, Oct. 17
3:19 a.m. Spruce Street. Man entering property.
11:57 a.m. Federal Street. Blood poured onto vehicle.
12:20 p.m. Bishop Street. Stolen package later found.
11:25 p.m. Federal Street. Robert Ryan, 59, of St. Albans cited for driving while license suspended.
Sunday, Oct. 18
1:16 a.m. South Main Street. Woman yelling and banging.
2:04 p.m. North Main Street. William Guidry, 63, of St. Albans, arrested on warrant.
4:02 p.m. Lake Street. Man being threatened.
5:48 p.m. Victoria Lane. Joshua Siena, 34, of Fairfax, cited for driving under the influence.
