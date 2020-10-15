People in St. Albans were loud this week, with quite a bit of screaming reported. There was also some larceny, some vandalism, and, reportedly, flying motorcycles.
This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of the St. Albans Police Dept. and Lt. Benjamin Couture.
Monday, Oct. 5
9:40 a.m. Lake Street. Theft of service. Issues with declined credit card.
10:12 a.m. Franklin Park West. Larceny from motor vehicle. Diesel filter stolen.
11:16 a.m. North Main Street. Car alarm going off.
11:18 a.m. Greenwood Cemetery. Bicycle found.
11:30 a.m. Maple Street. Victor Velez, 37, of St. Albans, charged with assault.
12:42 p.m. Maple Street. Report of “lots of screaming.”
2:00 p.m. Lake Street. Vehicle hit in parking lot.
2:21 p.m. Fairfield Street. Report of neighbor screaming.
8:57 p.m. Fairfield Street. Report of woman yelling at children.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
12:26 a.m. Lower Welden Street. Nicolas Dubie, 30, of St. Albans, cited for violation of conditions of release.
10:48 a.m. Swanton Road. Vehicle hit by another vehicle’s car door.
1:31 p.m. Fairfield Street. Verbal and physical fight.
2:15 p.m. Fairfield Street. Justin Rockwell, 31, of Enosburgh, cited for driving while license suspended.
2:47 p.m. Federal Street. Bobbi-Jo Hodgdon, 43, of Milton, was cited after officers responded to a harassment complaint.
3:03 p.m. Huntington Street. Loud drums.
5:00 p.m. Rugg Street. Woman hit another woman.
5:05 p.m. Upper Welden Street. Black labrador retriever running loose.
5:43 p.m. North Elm Street. Four motorcycles flying down street.
7:18 p.m. Lincoln Avenue. Suspicious package.
8:57 p.m. Lake Street. Larceny from a person, shoes stolen.
9:25 p.m. Lake Street. Robert Makarewicz, 51, of St. Albans, cited for DUI.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
6:45 a.m. North Main Street. Catalytic converter stolen.
9:38 a.m. South Main Street. Animal problem. Roommate left pets.
10:13 a.m. Nason Street. Dog on roof.
11:48 a.m. Hoyt Street. Neighbor making threats.
1:16 p.m. Lower Welden Street. Man messaging a woman on Facebook.
2:50 p.m. Maple Street. Drill stolen.
3:50 p.m. Lake Street. Woman banging on doors.
7:08 p.m. South Main Street. Haley Lucia-Cole, 19, of St. Albans, arrested on a warrant.
Thursday, Oct. 8
2:19 a.m. St. Albans Bay Park. Vehicle in park after closing.
5:22 a.m. Sheldon Road. Nathan Gaudette, 30, of Sheldon, cited for driving while license suspended.
9:20 a.m. Lake Street. Ricky Latham, 62, of St. Albans, cited for driving while license suspended.
11:07 a.m. South Main Street. Vehicle passed a school bus.
11:49 a.m. Sunset Meadows. Report of suspicious vehicle.
12:35 p.m. North Main Street. Bag with suspicious powder on ground.
2:20 p.m. Swanton Road. Vehicle almost hit parked cars.
3:06 p.m. Frontage Road. Lena Francis, 45, of Highgate, charged with assault.
3:10 p.m. North Main Street. Motorcycle driving up and down road.
3:15 p.m. Frontage Road. Ray Cade, 23, of Huntington, and Jason Bessette, 23, of St. Albans, both charged with driving while license suspended.
4:16 p.m. Bank Street. Man and woman arguing.
8:58 p.m. Swanton Road. Suspiciously parked vehicle.
9:20 p.m. Lower Welden Street. David Wilson, 40, of St. Albans, arrested on warrant.
Friday, Oct. 9
5:24 a.m. High Street. Two males stealing sign.
8:34 a.m. Lower Welden Street. Phone found.
8:50 a.m. Best Court. Dog chained up outside.
10:06 a.m. Lower Welden Street. Man confronted a group of juveniles.
1:08 p.m. Federal Street. Almon Kilburn, 46, of Richford, arrested on warrant.
1:36 p.m. Lower Welden Street. Lost air pods.
2:23 p.m. Rublee Street. Woman kicked out by another woman.
4:27 p.m. Lower Welden Street. Wallet lost.
5:11 p.m. Lord Road. Limping horse.
5:44 p.m. Tuckers Way. Logan Bean, 25, of St. Albans, arrested on warrant.
8:24 p.m. South Main Street. Verbal argument between a man and woman.
9:26 p.m. Maple Street. Man and woman screaming, evidently at each other.
Saturday, Oct. 10
2:03 p.m. Lower Welden Street. Group of people yelling.
11:08 a.m. Tuckers Way. Woman in parking lot looking at a vehicle.
8:20 p.m. South Main Street. Verbal dispute.
9:35 p.m. South Main Street. Loud party.
10:17 p.m. Stowell Street. Loud music.
Sunday, Oct. 11
7:21 a.m. Ferris Street. Tables vandalized.
7:56 a.m. Lake Street. Truck window smashed.
11:23 a.m. Lake Street. Vehicle vandalized.
11:25 a.m. Upper Welden Street. Kerry Whalley, 60, arrested on warrant.
1:39 p.m. North Main Street. Keys found.
7:42 p.m. Lower Welden Street. Cell phone found.
8:52 p.m. Austin Road. Ongoing domestic issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.