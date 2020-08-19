Generic police

It was an ordinary week for the St. Albans Police Dept., except for the noticeable lack of loose dogs and strangely quiet weekend, except for the fireworks.

Monday, Aug. 10

1:03 a.m. Stowell Street. Gene Quick, 37, of St. Albans, charged with criminal threatening and resisting arrest.

8:11 a.m. Church Road. Possible burglary reported, screen door damaged.

9:31 a.m. Congress and North Main Streets. Vehicles blocking crosswalk.

9:31 a.m. Pearl Street. Vandalism. Roadway spray painted.

9:46 a.m. Lower Welden Street. Man being harassed.

10:02 a.m. Lincoln Avenue. Death threats made via phone.

11:06 a.m. Access Road. Linda Berger, 45, of St. Albans, cited for driving with a suspended license.

1:42 p.m. Lake Street. People yelling at one another.

4:27 p.m. Lake Street. Man yelling.

5:54 p.m. Crosby Drive. Joseph Honsinger, 24, of Swanton, cited for violation of conditions of release.

Tuesday, Aug. 11

7 a.m. Tuckers Way. Report of possibly intoxicated driver.

10:26 a.m. Allen Street. Suspicious event. Cooler stolen.

3:27 p.m. Crosby Drive. Joseph Honsinger, 24, of Swanton, cited again for violation of conditions of release.

6:47 p.m. Fairfield Street. Dead bat on property.

Wednesday, Aug. 12

8:25 a.m. Tuckers Way. Missing wallet.

10:46 a.m. Swanton Road Driver of a grey sedan drove off without paying for $25.37 in gas.

10:48 a.m. Federal Street. Man chased by vehicle, or rather its driver.

12:41 p.m. South Main Street. Intoxicated person transported to detox.

2:49 p.m. Lake Street. Safe found.

4:52 p.m. Fairfax Road. Customer destroying retail business.

5:19 p.m. Tuckers Way. Dog left in vehicle.

5:59 p.m. North Main Street. Complaint about a loud motorcycle.

8:03 p.m. Fairfield Street. Intoxicated person taken to detox.

8:54 p.m. Fairfield Hill Road. Report of person attempting to enter building.

11:33 p.m. Brigham Road. Caller heard person in backyard.

Thursday, Aug. 13

9:50 a.m. Swanton Road. Vehicle hit in parking lot.

1:06 p.m. Federal Street. Wallet stolen from vehicle.

1:19 p.m. Swanton Road. Wallet found and returned to owner.

1:59 p.m. Federal Street. Joseph Johnson, 28, of Swanton, charged with criminal threatening.

2:24 p.m. Fairfax Road. Complaint of possibly intoxicated driver.

2:38 p.m. Nason Street. Windshield hit.

3:34 p.m. Fairfield Street. Eric Marsha, 33, of Swanton, cited for driving while license suspended.

4:19 p.m. Hathaway Point Road. Complaint of truck nearly hitting vehicles.

6:55 p.m. Federal Street. Juvenile receiving threatening text messages.

11:21 p.m. Lake Street. Taylor Clark, 19, cited for petit larceny from a vehicle.

Friday, Aug. 14

7:07 p.m. Route 7. Elwin Sweet, 44, cited for driving while license suspended.

Saturday, Aug. 15

7:28 a.m. Georgie Avenue. Former tenant threatening landlord.

11:06 a.m. Swanton Road. Loitering.

8:15 p.m. Jewett Avenue. Fireworks.

Sunday, Aug. 16

1:52 a.m. Hampton Lane. Esau Peche-Ventura, 29, of Enosburgh, cited for driving under the influence.

8:07 a.m. Lemnah Drive. Suitcase found near railroad tracks.

9:02 a.m. Congress Street. Security camera destroyed.

10:35 a.m. Lake Street. iPhone lost near courthouse.

