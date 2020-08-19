It was an ordinary week for the St. Albans Police Dept., except for the noticeable lack of loose dogs and strangely quiet weekend, except for the fireworks.
Monday, Aug. 10
1:03 a.m. Stowell Street. Gene Quick, 37, of St. Albans, charged with criminal threatening and resisting arrest.
8:11 a.m. Church Road. Possible burglary reported, screen door damaged.
9:31 a.m. Congress and North Main Streets. Vehicles blocking crosswalk.
9:31 a.m. Pearl Street. Vandalism. Roadway spray painted.
9:46 a.m. Lower Welden Street. Man being harassed.
10:02 a.m. Lincoln Avenue. Death threats made via phone.
11:06 a.m. Access Road. Linda Berger, 45, of St. Albans, cited for driving with a suspended license.
1:42 p.m. Lake Street. People yelling at one another.
4:27 p.m. Lake Street. Man yelling.
5:54 p.m. Crosby Drive. Joseph Honsinger, 24, of Swanton, cited for violation of conditions of release.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
7 a.m. Tuckers Way. Report of possibly intoxicated driver.
10:26 a.m. Allen Street. Suspicious event. Cooler stolen.
3:27 p.m. Crosby Drive. Joseph Honsinger, 24, of Swanton, cited again for violation of conditions of release.
6:47 p.m. Fairfield Street. Dead bat on property.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
8:25 a.m. Tuckers Way. Missing wallet.
10:46 a.m. Swanton Road Driver of a grey sedan drove off without paying for $25.37 in gas.
10:48 a.m. Federal Street. Man chased by vehicle, or rather its driver.
12:41 p.m. South Main Street. Intoxicated person transported to detox.
2:49 p.m. Lake Street. Safe found.
4:52 p.m. Fairfax Road. Customer destroying retail business.
5:19 p.m. Tuckers Way. Dog left in vehicle.
5:59 p.m. North Main Street. Complaint about a loud motorcycle.
8:03 p.m. Fairfield Street. Intoxicated person taken to detox.
8:54 p.m. Fairfield Hill Road. Report of person attempting to enter building.
11:33 p.m. Brigham Road. Caller heard person in backyard.
Thursday, Aug. 13
9:50 a.m. Swanton Road. Vehicle hit in parking lot.
1:06 p.m. Federal Street. Wallet stolen from vehicle.
1:19 p.m. Swanton Road. Wallet found and returned to owner.
1:59 p.m. Federal Street. Joseph Johnson, 28, of Swanton, charged with criminal threatening.
2:24 p.m. Fairfax Road. Complaint of possibly intoxicated driver.
2:38 p.m. Nason Street. Windshield hit.
3:34 p.m. Fairfield Street. Eric Marsha, 33, of Swanton, cited for driving while license suspended.
4:19 p.m. Hathaway Point Road. Complaint of truck nearly hitting vehicles.
6:55 p.m. Federal Street. Juvenile receiving threatening text messages.
11:21 p.m. Lake Street. Taylor Clark, 19, cited for petit larceny from a vehicle.
Friday, Aug. 14
7:07 p.m. Route 7. Elwin Sweet, 44, cited for driving while license suspended.
Saturday, Aug. 15
7:28 a.m. Georgie Avenue. Former tenant threatening landlord.
11:06 a.m. Swanton Road. Loitering.
8:15 p.m. Jewett Avenue. Fireworks.
Sunday, Aug. 16
1:52 a.m. Hampton Lane. Esau Peche-Ventura, 29, of Enosburgh, cited for driving under the influence.
8:07 a.m. Lemnah Drive. Suitcase found near railroad tracks.
9:02 a.m. Congress Street. Security camera destroyed.
10:35 a.m. Lake Street. iPhone lost near courthouse.