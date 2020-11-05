ST. ALBANS — It was a week with publicly intoxicated people, an afternoon drummer on Huntington Street, and stolen backpacks.
This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of Lt. Benjamin Couture and the St. Albans Police Dept.
Monday, Oct. 26
10:16 a.m. Highgate Road. Stolen catalytic converters.
10:18 a.m. North Main Street. Backpack stolen from vehicle.
12:33 p.m. South Main Street. Family disturbance.
3:39 p.m. High Street. Pumpkin smashed.
9:20 p.m. Cardinal Circle. Dispute between a man and a woman.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
2:19 a.m. North Main Street. Person sleeping in front of city hall.
6:18 a.m. South Main Street. Dog barking.
12:13 p.m. Cheerice Wilson, 29, and Josie LeClerc, 20, both of Richford, were charged with retail theft.
3:32 p.m. Upper Welden Street. Tractor trailer unit on street.
8:04 p.m. South Main Street. Alfonzo Garcia, 40, of St. Albans, was charged with driving while license suspended, attempt to elude police, and disorderly conduct.
11:15 p.m. Swanton Road. Report of a possibly intoxicated driver.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
7:40 a.m. Lincoln Avenue. Fight between neighbors.
11:30 a.m. South Main Street. Harassment via phone.
11:55 a.m. Houghton Street. Woman instigated fight.
1:50 p.m. Huntington Street. Loud drums.
2:37 p.m. Lake Street. Caller being chased by men.
Thursday, Oct. 29
3:27 a.m. Russell Street. Dog barking.
9:32 a.m. Stowell Street. Dustin Cannon, 37, of Essex, arrested on a warrant.
1:25 p.m. Lower Gilman Street. Report of online fraud.
1:58 p.m. Lake Street. Backpack stolen.
4:02 p.m. Huntington Street. Loud drums.
5:26 p.m. Fairfield Street. Intoxicated person transported to the hospital.
6:02 p.m. South Main Street. Intoxicated man causing a disturbance.
6:44 p.m. North Main Street. Swerving vehicle reported.
8:05 p.m. South Main Street. Landlord tenant issue.
8:19 p.m. Fairfax Road. Verbal dispute, man being disorderly.
8:40 p.m. Maiden Lane. Man refusing to leave.
11:04 p.m. Lower Gilman Street. Dog barking, ongoing issue.
Friday, Oct. 30
7:56 a.m. Fairfax Road. JUUL display stolen.
9:30 a.m. North Main Street. Man harassing workers.
11:13 a.m. Sheldon Road. Stolen catalytic converter.
11:33 a.m. Hard’ack Recreation Area. Stolen bicycles.
3:28 p.m. Dawn Torre, 45, of St. Albans, charged with driving under the influence.
6:04 p.m. Lower Newton Road. Harassment reported.
6:27 p.m. Swanton Road. Tan truck swerving, possibly intoxicated driver.
8:48 p.m. Lemnah Drive. A driver passed a vehicle on the right side.
8:52 p.m. Lower Newton Road. Intoxicated man on the side of the road.
Saturday, Oct. 31
12:54 a.m. Nason Street. Group of people yelling and arguing.
10:50 a.m. Clyde Allen Drive. Verbal dispute.
2:05 p.m. Lake Street. Katie Barkyoumb, 34, of St. Albans, charged with driving under the influence.
3:57 p.m. McGinn Drive. Generator stolen.
6:05 p.m. Edward Street. Wallet found, owner contacted.
7:05 p.m. Lower Gilman Street. Complaint of vehicle driving back and forth on street.
Sunday, Nov. 1
2:37 a.m. Cedar Street. Driver “doing a burnout” on driveway.
9:02 a.m. Upper Welden Street. Vehicle egged.
9:26 a.m. High Street. iPhone found, returned to owner.
10:21 a.m. Church Road. Raymond Searles, 35, of St. Albans, arrested on a warrant.
10:45 a.m. Swanton Road. Accident in parking lot, driver left.
11:13 a.m. Federal Street. Loose dog without a collar.
12:05 p.m. Corliss Road. Person banging on door.
3:17 p.m. South Main Street. Parade blocking intersection.
7:18 p.m. Lower Newton Road. Dog near roadway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.