It was a week of possibly intoxicated drivers, people making threats and dancing in the street for the St. Albans Police Dept.
This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of the SAPD and Lt. Benjamin Couture.
Monday, Aug 17
5:13 a.m. Lemnah Drive. Man rolling on ground and yelling.
11:26 a.m. Guyette Circle. Suspicious event. Unusual vehicle at neighbor’s house.
11:36 a.m. South Main Street. Report of possibly intoxicated driver.
12:58 p.m. North Main Street. Man banging on door.
1:38 p.m. Pearl Street. Ex-boyfriend making threatening calls.
3:35 p.m. Parah Drive. Threats and harassment. Upset man on victim’s property.
4:07 p.m. Fairfield Street. Man threatening to kill a doctor.
4:24 p.m. Lower Welden Street. Clothing found.
4:26 p.m. Federal Street. Woman with a knife threatening harm.
4:50 p.m. Nason Street. Debit card found.
7:38 p.m. Federal Street. Woman hit man.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
8:39 a.m. Lake Street. Identification found.
10:03 a.m. South Main Street. Verbal dispute.
4:17 p.m. Sunset Meadow. Animal abuse reported.
5:40 p.m. Lake Street. Laptop found.
8:29 p.m. Fairfield Street and Lincoln Avenue. Large fight involving multiple people.
8:42 p.m. South Main Street. Wallet lost.
10:21 p.m. Bishop Street and Lincoln Avenue. Intoxicated man dancing in road.
Wednesday, Aug. 19
12:33 a.m. Stowell Street. Person threatening to fight another over the phone.
8:11 a.m. Fairfield Street and Lincoln Avenue. Jesse Gagne, 38, of Franklin, arrested on two outstanding warrants.
5:29 p.m. Lincoln Avenue. Plant left on doorstep.
5:31 p.m. Lower Newton Road. Report of possibly intoxicated operator.
8:26 p.m. Federal Street. Robert Makarewicz, 56, of St. Albans, cited for driving under the influece, violation of conditons of release, driving while license suspended.
9:33 a.m. Federal Street. Woman yelling and making threats.
Thursday, Aug. 20
8:19 a.m. Bank Street. Report of possibly intoxicated driver.
10:28 a.m. Corliss Road. Fight between a man and a woman.
12:26 p.m. Tuckers Way. Identification found and returned to owner.
4:54 p.m. Federal Street. Another report of a possibly intoxicated driver.
9:48 p.m. Ashton Drive. Man pushed a woman.
10:38 p.m. Hathaway Inn Drive. Gunshots reported.
Friday, Aug. 21
2:51 a.m. Burnell Terrace. Person banging on door.
7:21 a.m. High Street. GPS stolen from vehicle.
9:00 a.m. Lower Welden Street. Man driving erratically.
9:53 a.m. Victoria Lane. Stalking reported.
12:30 p.m. Corliss Road. Man assaulted by a woman.
5:34 p.m. Diamond Street. Person threatened.
5:45 p.m. Lake Street. Possibly intoxicated driver reported.
9:07 p.m. Fairfield Street. Shane Bergeron, 40, of St. Albans, cited for violation of conditions of release, drug possession.
10:47 p.m. Swanton Road. Man asking strange questions.
Saturday, Aug. 22
2:02 a.m. Fairfax Road. Man sleeping in vehicle.
12:27 p.m. Federal Street. Keys found.
12:46 p.m. Maple Street. Verbal altercation.
3:36 p.m. Huntington Street. Bicycle found.
4:46 p.m. North Main Street. Motorist assist.
9:37 p.m. North Main and Kingman streets. People yelling.
9:47 p.m. Congress Street. James Odelt, 33, of St. Albans, cited for assault.
Sunday, Aug. 23
12:05 a.m. Stowell Street. Two men fighting.
11:12 a.m. Lower Newton Road. Vehicle parked in travel lane.
2:53 p.m. Swanton Road. Wallet lost.
6:59 p.m. Farrar Street. Neighbor yelling.
7:14 p.m. Lower Welden Street. Popped bicycle tire.
10:42 p.m. Federal Street. Intoxicated woman in a store.
11:30 p.m. Ewell Court. Parked vehicle with headlights on.