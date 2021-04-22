Here are a few incidents that St. Albans City Police responded to in the last week:
Monday, April 12
12:05 a.m. Argument between a man and a woman reported on Congress Street.
2:10 a.m. Gun shots reported on Messenger Street.
11:28 a.m. Vehicles parked in a field off Exit 20, Interstate 89.
12:29 p.m. Dog reported running in someone’s yard on Fairfield Street
2:25 p.m. Someone’s window was shot out on Corliss Road.
3:32 p.m. Verbal dispute reported on Lake Road
4:07 p.m. Identity theft reported on Bank Street.
4:08 p.m. Attempted fraud reported on Upper Welden Street.
4:54 p.m. Person harassing customers on Lake Street.
4:57 p.m. Person being harassed, no trespass order served on Corliss Road
8:23 p.m. Excessive dog barking on Lincoln Avenue
Tuesday, April 13
10:41 a.m. Man sitting by a store drinking alcohol on Federal Street.
11:07 a.m. Possible cat fishing reported on North Main Street.
11:10 a.m. Harassment via social media reported on Diamond Street.
2:35 p.m. Verbal threat made on Lower Newton Road.
2:50 p.m. Reported violation of conditions of release on Corliss Road.
4:13 p.m. Wallet stolen from a vehicle on Ferris Street.
6:02 p.m. Retail theft reported on Swanton Road.
7:24 p.m. Public intoxication reported on Federal Street, subject returned home.
8:27 p.m. Domestic violence witnessed on Spruce Street.
9:28 p.m. Disturbance between roommates reported on North Main Street.
10:14 p.m. Vehicle hitting mailboxes on Hathaway Point Road.
10:24 p.m. Two men arguing on Federal Street.
Wednesday, April 14
2:44 a.m. Man loitering around a construction site on Maiden Lane.
6:53 a.m. Person camping out on Aldis Hill.
9:19 a.m. Damage to a vehicle reported on Tuckers Way.
11:26 a.m. Online scam reported on Hathaway Point Road.
1:59 p.m. Verbal domestic disturbance reported by a passerby on Lake Street.
3:16 p.m. Erratic driving reported on Swanton Road.
3:30 p.m. Dog left in vehicle on Swanton Road.
4:42 p.m. Person following caller home on Center Street.
4:53 p.m. Checks reported stolen on Bowles Lane.
4:53 p.m. Man attempted entry into a building, vandalized a vehicle on Kingman Street.
6:41 p.m. Scratched vehicle reported on Victoria Lane
Thursday, April 15
4:35 p.m. Loose dogs located on Lake Road.
6:24 p.m. Lost wallet found on North Main Street.
8:30 p.m. Rick Lamarche, 55, of St. Albans, arrested for domestic assault on Twin Court.
9:29 p.m. Shane Robtoy, 35, of St. Albans, arrested for violation of RFA on Lake Road.
Friday, April 16
10 a.m. Vehicle keyed on Spruce Street.
12 p.m. Vehicle plates stolen on Jewett Avenue.
1:14 p.m. People setting up a tent at the parking garage on Federal Street.
2:05 p.m. Package stolen from a building on Lake Street.
2:36 p.m. Identity theft reported on Donovan Drive.
2:40 p.m. Identity theft reported on Hawks Nest.
7:48 p.m. Person sleeping in parking garage on Federal Street.
Saturday, April 17
4:14 a.m. Mental health issue reported on Lake Street.
7:10 a.m. Stolen sign reported on Hathaway Point Road
11:09 a.m. Possible animal abuse reported on Lake Road.
1:25 p.m. Located what looks to be drug paraphernalia on Barlow Street.
1:45 p.m. Identity theft reported on Cedar Street.
4:24 p.m. Man with a weapon reported on Ashton Drive.
7:19 p.m. Man attempting to break a vehicle window on Kingman Street at Peoples Trust Bank.
7:51 p.m. Found vehicle paperwork on Federal Street.
8:34 p.m. Suspicious man reported at Franklin Park West storage units.
Sunday, April 18
7:30 a.m. Loud music reported on Messenger Street.
11:54 a.m. Dispute between a man and a woman reported on Lincoln Avenue.
12:45 p.m. Parking issue reported on Stowell Street.
2:25 p.m. Men intoxicated in public on South Elm Street brought to detox.
8:29 p.m. James Noe, 46, of St. Albans, arrested for violation of conditions of release on Lincoln Avenue.
