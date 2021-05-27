Here are some calls that St. Albans City Police responded to in the last week:
Monday, May 17
12:12 a.m. People reported stomping and yelling in an apartment on South Main Street.
1:16 a.m. Woman having issues with a man at Sunset Meadows
12:33 p.m. Dog tied up outside on North Main Street
5:12 p.m. Driver fell asleep in store on Fairfax Road
5:42 p.m. Four horses in the road on Dunsmore Road
6:32 p.m. Dog reported sounding like it was in distress on Burnell Terrace
8:31 p.m. Two black trucks racing on Hathaway Point Road
Tuesday, May 18
7:56 a.m. Cow reported in the road on Lower Lower Newton Road/Kellogg Road
4:39 p.m. Broken vehicle blocking traffic on Seymour Road/Swanton Road
6:31 p.m. Horses in the road on Dunsmore Road
7:07 p.m. Abandoned vehicle on Swanton Road
7:36 p.m. Lynward Reynolds, 47, of Highgate arrested for DUI, and Chadwick Reynolds, 33, of St. Albans, arrested for aggravated assault on South Main Street
10:32 p.m. Possible intoxicated driver on Swanton Road
Wednesday, May 19
4:17 a.m. Neighbor making a lot of noise on Upper Welden Street
10:17 a.m. Man harassing a woman on Congress Street
1:39 p.m. Man’s phone taken on Corliss Road
2:49 p.m. Altercation between a man and woman on Lincoln Avenue
5:32 p.m. Erratic driver on Lake Road
6:03 p.m. Lost identification on Lake Street
6:10 p.m. Vehicles speeding on North Main Street
8:48 p.m. Lost vehicle keys on Lake Road
8:53 p.m. Woman with dog bite on hand on South Main Street
Thursday, May 20
12:32 a.m. Irrate man on Fairfield Street
10:02 a.m. Neighbor dispute on Allen Street
2:11 p.m. Dog in a vehicle with the windows up on Swanton Road
4:22 p.m. Man threatened woman into giving money on South Main Street
6:16 p.m. Vehicle passing cars unsafely on Lower Newton Street
7:16 p.m. Bridget Combs, 24, of Richford, arrested on a warrant on Dunsmore Road
9:41 p.m. People arguing and screaming in the wooded area near Food City
Friday, May 21
12:44 a.m. Vehicle parked in a lot after closing on Swanton Road
4:59 a.m. Truck spinning its tires on Lake Street
11:34 a.m. Dog stolen from a yard on Lake Street
3:13 p.m. Man checking out vehicle in a garage on Lake Street
3:13 p.m. Teen out of control on Lake Shore Road
6:30 p.m. Inspection sticker stolen on Rugg Street
9:44 p.m. Out of control son on Brosseau Road
9:51 p.m. Man swerving all over the road on Lake Street
10:10 p.m. Lance Therrien, 45, of St. Albans, arrested for unlawful mischief on Vivian Lane
Saturday, May 22
3:45 a.m. Person hunched over in vehicle on Fairfax Road
6:44 a.m. Vehicle all over the road on Fairfax Road
1:24 p.m. Wallet/ID found in parking lot on Tuckers Way
2:55 p.m. Landlord stole trampoline from a home on Spruce Street
3:19 p.m. Randy Bluto, 32, of St. Albans, arrested for violation of conditions of release on Corliss Road
3:47 p.m. Man almost ran over by lawnmower on North Elm Street
4:08 p.m. Woman banging pots and pans on Ashton Drive
7:48 p.m. Man starting a fight with a neighbor on Rugg Road
8:18 p.m. iPhone stolen from a car on Swanton Road
10:13 p.m. Man yelling in the area of Clyde Allen Drive
10:39 p.m. Natasha Blouin, 27, of St. Albans, and Shane Bergeron, 40, of St. Albans, arrested on warrants
11:20 p.m. Landlord smashing items on Bronson Road
11:20 pm. Employee with a knife in an alley on Kingman Street
Sunday, May 23
12:35 a.m. Vehicle all over the road on Route 105/Swanton Road
8:46 a.m. Dog attacked a puppy on Cardinal Circle
9:33 a.m. Man refusing to leave on Fairfield Street
10:03 a.m. House egged on Russell Street
10:11 a.m. Man trying to get in vehicles on Stebbins Street
10:24 a.m. Vehicle driving at a high rate of speed on Finn Avenue
1:08 p.m. Vehicle rear-ended another vehicle on Swanton Road
1:30 p.m. Vehicle egged on South Elm Street
1:38 p.m. Wallet found on Federal Street
8:14 p.m. Possible drunk driver in a gold Chevrolet on South Main Street
