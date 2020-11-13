It was a week of people making threats, vandalism against mailboxes and a tractor trailer, and some disturbing treatment of animals.
This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of Lt. Benjamin Couture and the St. Albans Police Dept.
Monday, Nov. 2
12:21 a.m. Pearl Street. People banging on doors.
8:35 a.m. Hoyt Street. Slashed tires.
8:46 a.m. Kellogg Road. Signs of attempted entry into a building.
10:31 a.m. Messenger Street. Abandoned bicycle.
5:18 p.m. Lower Welden Street. Intoxicated man brought to detox.
Tuesday, Nov. 3
3:22 a.m. Allaire Drive. Tractor trailer stuck in road.
8:35 a.m. Lake Street. Vehicle alarm sounding.
1:50 p.m. North Main Street. Dispute between neighbors.
4:31 p.m. South Main Street. More disputing neighbors.
4:54 p.m. North Main Street. Erratic driver reported.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
12:45 a.m. Stowell Street. Property destroyed.
2:04 a.m. Stephanie Gero, 28, of Burlington, cited for violation of conditions of release.
9:25 a.m. Lake Street. Uninspected vehicle.
10:47 a.m. Swanton Road. Erratic operator reported.
1:54 p.m. Huntington Street. Noise complaint. Neighbor playing drums.
Thursday, Nov. 5
11:39 a.m. Pearl Street. Money and keys stolen.
11:59 a.m. Federal Street. Verbal dispute.
12:54 p.m. Smith Street. Unemployment fraud.
3:17 p.m. Spruce Street. Harassment from ex-boyfriend.
3:22 p.m. Sunset Meadows. Computer stolen from building.
3:34 p.m. Burt Street. Identity theft. License number being used by someone else.
5:11 p.m. Clyde Allen Drive. Lost iPhone.
5:29 p.m. South Main Street. Damage to vehicle.
6:58 p.m. Smith Street. Man chased complainant.
8:42 p.m. Lake Street. Dead bird set on fire.
9:30 p.m. Lower Newton Road. Injured owl.
10:46 p.m. Kingman Street. Physical fight.
Friday, Nov. 6
4:45 a.m. Swanton Road. Man and woman arguing.
6:08 a.m. Grice Brook Road. Vehicle broken into.
12:29 p.m. Kingman Street. License found and returned to owner.
1:07 p.m. Lower Welden Street. Possible assault reported.
2:49 p.m. Lake Street. Physical fight.
3:53 p.m. Grice Brook Road. Garage and vehicle broken into.
3:59 p.m. Grice Brood Road. Window opened on property.
7:48 p.m. Messenger Street. Bicyclist signing light into residences.
7:55 p.m. Spruce Street. Threatening phone call.
8:06 p.m. Kingman Street. Debit card found, returned to owner.
8:59 p.m. Bank Street. Vehicle idling for a long period of time.
9:55 p.m. Messenger Street. Woman yelling.
10:29 p.m. Industrial Park Road. Tractor trailer egged.
Saturday, Nov. 7
2:05 p.m. Lake Street. Man loitering in parking garage.
6:23 a.m. High Street. Mail box removed from ground.
6:36 a.m. High Street. Another mail box removed from ground.
10:15 a.m. High Street. Scam reported.
10:47 a.m. Sunset Meadows. Report of speeding vehicles.
12:41 p.m. South Main Street. Abandoned bicycle.
12:43 p.m. Pearl Street. Loud music.
3:31 p.m. Swanton Road. Retail theft.
3:46 p.m. Federal Street. Man made threats and then rode past complainant’s residence.
6:10 p.m. Lower Welden Street. Ex-girlfriend making threats.
6:32 p.m. Lake Street. Complainant receiving threats.
8:48 p.m. Bank Street. Kevin Gagne, 49. of St. Albans, charged with assault, violation of conditions of release, and resisting arrest.
8:58 p.m. North Main Street. People sleeping in vehicle.
Sunday, Nov. 8
3:05 a.m. Lower Welden Street. Verbal dispute.
7:36 a.m. South Main Street. Threats made via phone and text.
9:27 a.m. Aldis Street. Spray paint on warehouse.
11:32 a.m. Brown Avenue. Joseph Putnam, 25, of St. Albans, cited for violation of conditions of release.
1:09 p.m. Maple Street. Complainant and children threatened.
4:49 p.m. Interstate Access Road. Man assaulted.
6:23 p.m. Fairfield Street. Cat with cut tail.
8:54 p.m. Bobbi-Jo Hodgdon, 43, of Milton, charged with driving under the influence and violation of conditions of release.
10:36 p.m. I-89 Exit 19. Vehicle being driven without headlights on.
