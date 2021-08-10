Monday, Aug. 2
11:46 a.m. A woman was allegedly threatened by a man on High Street
1:30 p.m. Medicine was allegedly removed from a vehicle on Lake Street
2:11 p.m. A vehicle was reported stolen on North Elm Street
3:41 p.m. Two people reportedly tried to get into a storage unit at Sunset Meadows
5 p.m. Woman was reported screaming on Bank Street
7:31 p.m. A motor vehicle complaint was reported on Lake Street
10:06 p.m. A man was reported crying at and ATM on South Main Street
Tuesday, Aug. 3
10:17 a.m. A truck was parked in a roadway on Savage Street
3:07 p.m. Dog bones were reported found on Brown Avenue
5:51 p.m. Motorcycles were reported revving on South Main Street
6:16 p.m. An older man was reported pacing in a lot on Upper Welden Street
9:20 p.m. A fight was reported occurring on Lake Street
Wednesday, Aug. 4
6:16 p.m. A man with an open container was reported on Congress Street
Thursday, Aug. 5
9:39 a.m. A chair was reported stolen off a porch on Bishop Street
10:05 a.m. A vehicle was reported driving erratically on Main Street
1:19 p.m. A dog was reported to be out walking on Lake Street and seemed to be in bad shape
6:28 p.m. Motorcycles were reported racing on North Main Street
6:43 p.m. Harassing snapchats were reported by someone on Hodges Court
9:22 p.m. A domestic disturbance was reported on Diamond Street
11:09 p.m. A woman was allegedly struck by a man on Lake Street
Friday, Aug. 6
1:20 p.m. Someone reported leaving the scene of an accident on Hampton Lane
3:25 p.m. A man was reported stumbling in a store on Federal Street and Center Street
4:48 p.m. A man was reported as attempting to get into a vehicle on Maiden Lane
5:46 p.m. There was noise reported from a vehicle on North Main Street
6:03 p.m. Someone reported leaving the scene of an accident on North Main Street
10:37 p.m. A man allegedly flashed his vehicle lights on another car on Oak Street
10:43 p.m. Shauna Lavigne, 21, of St. Albans City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol on Diamond Street
Saturday, Aug. 7
3:47 a.m. Arizon Cadieux, 21, of St. Albans was arrested for a violation of conditions of release on Bishop Street
7:24 a.m. A dog was reported howling on Calo Court
9:36 a.m. A dog was picked up on Nason Street
10:07 a.m. A truck was broken into on Rublee Street
4:31 p.m. A man allegedly threatened another man on Rugg Street
6:42 p.m. A man was reported outside yelling on Brosseau Road
6:50 p.m. An iPad in a black case was allegedly stolen from a building on Fairfield Street
9:44 p.m. Loud music was reported on Fairfield Street
11:12 p.m. People were reported walking and appearing intoxicated on Walnut Street and Lake Street
11:50 p.m. A caller reported a group of men threatening him on Lincoln Avenue
Sunday, Aug. 8
5:39 a.m. A man was reported breaking into a home on New Street
9:55 a.m. A man allegedly threatened a woman on Diamond Street
11:43 a.m. An iPhone was found and returned to its owner on North Main Street
7:47 p.m. A woman was allegedly threatened in parking lot on Stowell Street
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.