The following incidents are for the St. Albans Police Department’s weekly activity log. These incidents were previously unreported in the Messenger.
This reporting would not be possible without the generous assistance of Lt. Benjamin Couture.
Monday, Feb. 10
12:44 a.m. South Main Street. A woman refused to let a man into his hotel room.
4:22 a.m. Lower Welden Street. A man came to SAPD headquarters to report threatening text messages.
6:55 a.m. Stebbins Street. Police responded to a car accident. No injuries. The drivers exchanged insurance information.
7:33 a.m. South Main and Fairfield streets. Jeep in the middle of the roadway.
9:08 a.m. Fairfax Road. Jesse Koslowski, 23, of Highgate, was charged with driving while license suspended.
11:46 a.m. Tuckers Way. Car parked in roadway.
2:28 p.m. Spruce Street. Man kicking a woman’s car.
3:53 p.m. North Main Street. Man walking down the middle of the roadway.
3:55 p.m. Swanton Road. Man reported a lost wallet. It was black.
8:37 p.m. Stowell Street. People picking through dumpster.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
8:01 a.m. Bishop and High streets. Stray dog. Owner’s found.
11:20 a.m. Lower Welden Street. A suitcase was reported stolen with medication inside.
3:23 p.m. Industrial Park Road. Kimberly Graves, 38, of St. Albans, charged with driving while license suspended.
3:56 p.m. South Main Street. Highly intoxicated man reported.
4:41 p.m. Exit 19. A car was reported swerving “all over,” almost hitting the guard rails and other vehicles.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
12:15 a.m. Rugg Street. Man assaulted by three other men.
3:39 a.m. Lake Street. Resident called police about noise coming from downstairs.
12:12 p.m. Rice Road. Harassment complaint between neighbors involving vehicles being parked on lawn.
2:10 p.m. Lower Welden Street. Woman came to police station to report threats and harassment.
2:26 p.m. South Main Street. Woman reported a man threatening her and other guests at the Cadillac Motel.
2:56 p.m. South Main Street. Kids throwing ice at cars.
4:07 p.m. Hathaway Point Road. Assisted with the capture of a beaver.
10:32 p.m. South Main Street. Woman reporting threats from a man.
11:43 p.m. North Main Street. Report of a woman yelling.
Thursday, Feb. 13
7:03 a.m. Jewett Avenue and Swanton Road. Police provided emergency lights while vehicle was pulled from ditch.
10:26 a.m. North Main Street. Wallet reported lost. It was red.
4:33 p.m. Highgate and Swanton roads. Vehicle broken down.
5:40 p.m. Swanton Road. Report of damage to vehicle.
11:23 p.m. Lake Street. A caller reported a kid jumping around and making noise.
Friday, Feb. 14
5:08 a.m. Lower Newton Road. Police responded to a 9-1-1 hangup. A man said it was the wrong number and would not confirm any information with the officers.
10:48 a.m. South Main Street. Woman reported her ex was stalking her.
1:56 p.m. High and Bishop streets. Car blocking intersection.
6:17 p.m. Swanton Road. Report received of a dog in a car for so long the windows had fogged.
9:28 p.m. Lasalle Street. Argument between two men.
10:20 p.m. Sheldon Road. Woman reported being harassed by another woman.
Saturday, Feb. 15
1:30 a.m. South Main Street. Kendra Brown, 28, of Milton, was arrested for driving under the influence.
1:29 p.m. North Main Street. Patton Katon, 23, St. Albans, charged with violating conditions of release and driving while license suspended.
8:02 p.m. Congress Street and Fisher Pond Road. Report of a car in a parking lot late at night.
11:17 p.m. Fairfax Road, park and ride. Caller reported being chased.
Sunday, Feb. 16
12:22 a.m. Lower Newton Road. Nathan Parah, 18, Swanton, was charged with attempting to elude police. He was driving an ATV.
4:44 a.m. Lower Newton Road, Fonda Bldg. Suspicious event. Officer flagged down.
10:38 a.m. Federal Street. Someone attempted to buy alcohol with someone else’s ID.
2:47 p.m. Swanton Road. Car hit in parking lot.
2:50 p.m. Pearl Street. Dog in garage barking and growling.
6:42 p.m. Swanton Road/Energizer facility. Two cars broken down.
7:05 p.m. South Main Street. Woman asked officer to speak with her ex, who was stalking her.
9:19 p.m. High Street. Man and woman in an argument.