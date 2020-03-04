Below is a sampling of some of the incidents and calls to which the St. Albans Police Dept. responded between Monday, Feb. 24 and Sunday, March 1.
It was a week of stolen car parts, threatening men, a dog doing what dog’s do, and one woman doing what some dogs do.
This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of Lt. Benjamin Couture.
Monday, Feb. 24
8:33 a.m. Rugg Street. A dog defecated on a neighbor’s lawn.
9:56 a.m. South Main and Freeborn streets. Vehicle parked on the wrong side of the road.
4:25 p.m. Highgate Road. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
5:36 p.m. Bank Street. Police responded to a report of voyeurism.
5:44 pm. South Main Street. The SAPD was called for loud music.
6:32 p.m. Stowell Street. A resident contacted police about a man threatening them with harm.
7:57 p.m. Exit 20/Vermont Route 207. Damaged truck with fuel leak.
8:15 p.m. Swanton and Highgate roads. Vehicle drover through a roadblock.
9:01 p.m. Hathaway Point Road boat launch. Drivers parked vehicles in the area and flashed their lights.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
11:28 a.m. South Main Street. Report of people using needles in the parking lot.
11:51 a.m. Sheldon Road. Rented equipment returned late.
1:33 p.m. Lake Street. Report of possible violations of conditions of release.
3:45 p.m. Lower Welden Street. Andrea Day, 29, of Swanton, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
4:21 p.m. Hudson Street. Police received a report of someone drilling into concrete. Graffiti was being removed.
6:22 p.m. Bank Street. Intoxicated man yelling. He was taken to detox.
7:52 p.m. Federal Street. Officers responded to a report of an upset woman in a parking lot.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
10:35 a.m. Lake Street. Brian Putnam, 49, of St. Albans, was arrested on a warrant.
11:07 a.m. Lake Street. Man causing a scene.
1:42 p.m. Swanton Road. More catalytic converters.
6:16 p.m. Fairfield Hill Road. Altercation between a woman’s boyfriend and her son.
10:11 p.m. Federal Street. Report of a noisy neighbor.
Thursday, Feb. 27
7:07 a.m. Federal Street. Man making threats.
10:31 a.m. Lower Welden Street. Report of damage to a vehicle.
11:06 a.m. Lake and Cedar streets. Squirrel hit by vehicle.
1:32 p.m. Lake Street. Woman refusing to leave residence.
6:40 p.m. Pearl Street. Threats of harm made against a person.
8:18 p.m. Congress Street. More loud neighbors.
10:57 p.m. Lake and Pine streets. Deandre Gay, 29 of Burlington, was charged with driving while license suspended.
11:57 p.m. South Main Street. Woman in hotel room bites someone.
Friday, Feb. 28
12:15 a.m. Fairfax Road. Jacob Hodgdon, 39, of Swanton, was charged with driving while license suspended.
3;24 a.m. Fairfax Road Park and Ride. Vehicle parked for several days.
8:39 a.m. Frontage Road. Broken down vehicle.
9:16 a.m. High and Bank streets. Small black dog loose.
11:45 a.m. Stowell Street. Jacob Hodgdon, 39, of Swanton, was charged with driving while license suspended.
12:58 p.m. Walmart. Customer yelling at staff.
9:02 p.m. St. Albans Road near Country Club Estates. Charles Sturgeon, 33, of St. Albans, charged with driving while license suspended.
Saturday, Feb. 29
2:45 a.m. Federal Street. Late report of a physical altercation.
2:48 a.m. Lower Newton Road. Jason Tatro, 42, of Enosburgh, was charged with driving under the influence.
1:36 p.m. Swanton Road. Damaged vehicle left in parking lot.
5:10 p.m. Brigham Road. Multiple people engaged in an altercation.
11:49 p.m. Lower Welden Street. Man threatening to break in to a property.
Sunday, March 1
12:28 a.m. Lower Welden Street. Another noisy neighbor.
10:41 a.m. Tuckers Way. Passport found.
2:45 p.m. Lake Road. Truck vandalized.
3:01 p.m. Sheldon Road. Jacket and keys stolen.