ST. ALBANS CITY — Fake money, squealing tires and a remote control car: these are just a few of the calls St. Albans City Police responded to recently.
3:56 a.m. A woman reported a domestic assault on Fairfield Street.
11:38 a.m. A crypto currency scam and ID theft was reported on Ferris Street.
1:44 p.m. A man and woman were reportedly arguing on Hoyt Street.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
9:17 a.m. An intoxicated man on Hoyt Street was required to be brought in to detox.
11:16 a.m. A man was reported to be smashing items in a home on Hoyt Street.
8:43 p.m. Someone reported a tent was pitched in a backyard on Diamond Street.
9:43 p.m. A vehicle was reportedly broken into on N. Main Street.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
8:08 a.m. A man reportedly committed retail theft on Lake Street by putting items in his pockets.
10:12 a.m. An unknown woman allegedly walked into a house on Thorpe Avenue.
1:36 p.m. A vehicle was reported stolen from Lake Street.
5:30 p.m. A man was reported to be impeding traffic with a remote control car on Stebbins Street.
Thursday, Sept. 22
6:11 p.m. A motorcycle was reportedly speeding near Lake Street and Food City.
6:58 p.m. A bike was reported stolen from a school on S. Main Street.
8:03 p.m. An intoxicated woman allegedly walked into a store on N. Main Street.
Friday, Sept. 23
2:17 p.m. A dog was reportedly attacked by another dog on Lake Street.
2:36 p.m. Three items and a phone were reported stolen from a vehicle on Lake Street.
10:14 pm. Supposedly someone was sleeping on Federal Street in front of Nelly’s.
Saturday, Sept. 24
11:!4 a.m. A truck was reported to be squealing its tires on Hampton Lane.
4:56 p.m. A man reportedly stole phone chargers from a store on Lake Street.
11:49 p.m. Someone allegedly tried to use fake money for a purchase on S. Main Street.
Sunday, Sept. 25
12:20 p.m. Loose dogs were reported on Donnelly Court.
3:12 p.m. A group of people arguing was reported on Ferris Street.
8:45 p.m. A domestic disturbance reportedly occurred between a man and woman on S. Main Street.
