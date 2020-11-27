We have two weeks of Behind the Badge, during which more items were struck with eggs, men threw various objects and a busy couple had the police called on them.
This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of Lt. Benjamin Couture and the St. Albans Police Dept.
Monday, Nov. 9
10:16 a.m. North Main Street. Scratches on vehicle.
10:28 a.m. Federal Street. Found/lost property. Side-by-side in yard.
1:07 p.m. Maple Street. Verbal altercation.
3:05 p.m. Corliss Road. Man threatening destruction of property.
7:02 p.m. Lake Street. Shoplifting in progress.
8:34 p.m. Hoyt Street. Dispute between man and woman.
8:57 p.m. North Main Street. Man going through dumpster.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
5:46 a.m. Fairfax Street. Loitering man moved along.
7:53 a.m. Lake Road. Neighbor yelling racial slurs.
11:49 a.m. South Elm Street. Dog bit dog.
1:05 p.m. Lower Welden Street. Man sleeping in car.
3:37 p.m. South Main Street. Car without plates being driven.
4:27 p.m. Federal Street. Woman refusing to leave property.
8:56 p.m. Sunset Meadows. Unsecured storage units.
10:36 p.m. Nason Street. Loud noise.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
7:28 a.m. South Main Street. Physical fight.
8:35 a.m. South Main Street. Irate, fired employee refusing to leave.
1:30 p.m. Lake Street. Man causing disturbance inside.
3:54 p.m. Lower Welden Street. Fight between man and woman.
9:40 p.m. Kingman Street. Large fight with multiple participants.
Thursday, Nov. 12
8:14 a.m. Button Road. Suspicious garbage bags on the side of the road.
8:59 a.m. North Main Street. Man yelling at construction worker.
10:10 a.m. North Main Street. Flag stolen from building.
11:12 a.m. Allen Street. Neglected dog.
2:59 p.m. North Main Street. Vehicle hit in parking lot.
3:29 p.m. Lower Newton Road. Man throwing objects.
3:34 p.m. Fairfax Road. Vehicle hit in parking lot.
10:17 p.m. Stowell Street. Vehicle parked in caller’s driveway.
Friday, Nov. 13
9:41 a.m. Brittany Lane. Account hacked, money stolen.
11:55 a.m. McGinn Drive. Juvenile problem.
12:12 p.m. Bishop Street. Vehicle speeding.
1:18 p.m. North Main Street. Disabled vehicle.
6:03 p.m. Lake Street. Possible shoplifting in progress.
Saturday, Nov. 14
5:40 a.m. Lone Oak Drive. Gunshots reported.
6:57 a.m. Swanton Road. Broken window in vehicle.
8:01 a.m. Swanton Road. William Burnette, 28, of Burlington, cited for driving with a suspended liscense.
1:56 p.m. Lake Street. Fog light stolen from vehicle.
3:29 p.m. Russell Street. Couple having sexual intercourse outside.
Sunday, Nov. 15
12:26 p.m. Swanton Road. Late reported theft, ongoing issue.
Monday. Nov. 16
7:29 a.m. Hill Farm Estates. Bikash Guring, 30, of Winooski, cited for driving while license suspended.
12:54 p.m. High Street. Two dogs running loose.
3 p.m. Tuckers Way. Man assaulted.
4:29 p.m. Highgate Road. Celinda Santor, 54, of St. Albans, charged with driving under the influence.3”02
8:39 p.m. Church Road. Driver racing up and down the road.
8:54 p.m. Asia Lane. Woman hit another woman in the face.
9:15 p.m. Aldis Hill. Suspicious event. Vehicle near the athletic fields.
9:31 p.m. Lake Street. Report of vehicle unable to maintain speed.
9:34 p.m. Swanton Road. Man swearing at people.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
10:36 a.m. Spruce Street. Woman allegedly stole money from wallet.
2 p.m. New Street. Woman yelling at another woman.
3:02 p.m. Old Orchard Road. Man and woman arguing.
3:32 p.m. Nason Street. Fraud. Complainant paid for PS5 on Venmo, didn’t receive it.
11:08 p.m. Lake Street. Barking dog in apartment.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
7:19 a.m. South Main Street. Graffiti.
Thursday, Nov. 19
3:45 p.m. Highgate Road. Dealer plates missing from car.
4:00 p.m. Bank Street. Suspicious vehicle pulled up near a woman.
Friday, Nov. 20
12:37 a.m. Fairfield Street. Purple van parked on grass.
1:16 a.m. Tanglewood Drive. Heard male voices outside window.
7:06 a.m. Fairfield Street. Cody Levesque, 25, of St. Albans, arrested for assault.
8:25 a.m. North Main Street. Aggressive dog walking with man.
9:56 a.m. Lower Welden Street. Lost dealer plates.
9:56 a.m. North Main Street. Vehicle idling for over an hour.
2:05 p.m. Nason Street. Man came onto property.
5:27 p.m. Corliss Road. Issues with a neighbor.
6:36 p.m. Stowell Street. Man and woman arguing.
9:12 p.m. Lamkin Street. Mailbox smashed.
10:16 p.m. Lord Road. Eggs thrown at house.
10:53 p.m. Swanton Road. Woman repeatedly drove by house.
11:44 p.m. Federal Street. Man throwing things, very mad.
Saturday, Nov. 21
8:53 a.m. Hathaway Point Road. Van egged.
11:18 a.m. Ferris Street. Man kicking girlfriend out of residence.
12:18 p.m. South Main Street. Verbal dispute.
5:19 p.m. Swanton Road. Man shining bright light in car.
9:25 p.m. Fairfax Road. Vehicle driven onto curb.
10:30 p.m. South Main Street. Man took woman’s keys.
10:45 p.m. South Main Street. Man’s residence burglarized.
10:52 p.m. St. Albans Town Forest. Screams and possible gunshots.
Sunday, Nov. 22
1:17 a.m. North Main Street. Constant loud noise all day.
7:53 a.m. Hathaway Point Road. Wallet and cell phone found.
1:01 p.m. Fairfield Hill Road. Pink bag found.
1:16 p.m. Ferris Street. Woman attempting to take package from porch.
1:56 p.m. Corliss Road. Two catalytic converters stolen.
3:04 p.m. Brainerd Street. Stolen car from New Hampshire found.
7:12 p.m. Lake Street. Woman throwing things at porch.
