During the week of Feb. 15-21, the St. Albans Police Department dealt with people threatening one another, snow-related issues, and people driving under the influence.
Monday, Feb. 15, 2021
11:50 a.m. Lower Welden Street. Credit card used fraudulently.
11:56 a.m. South Main Street. Found wallet.
1:55 p.m. Congress Street. Male and female fighting.
3:35 p.m. Congress Street/Lincoln Avenue. Found lost dog.
4:49 p.m. Tuckers Way. Female stole two TVs.
6:32 p.m. Lake Street. Vehicle swerving almost hit other vehicles.
Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021
4:43 p.m. High Street. Snowmobiles riding up and down the street.
8:13 p.m. Lake Street. Four males threatened to harm another male.
Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021
3:10 a.m. Lake Street/Holy Angels. Suspicious person circling vehicles.
3:11 p.m. Hawks Nest. Male scammed for money.
3:25 p.m. Maiden Lane. Roommate threatened with a knife.
5:51 p.m. South Main Street/Eastern Dragon. Found wallet
6:13 p.m. Upper Welden Street. Tractor trailer unit going down the street.
11:38 p.m. Spruce Street. Neighbors fighting.
Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021
7:41 a.m. Nason Street/Cota Court. Tractor trailer unit stuck.
9:52 a.m. Lake Street. Lost wallet.
11:04 a.m. High Street. Female upset neighbor cut down tree.
1:35 p.m. Sawyer Street. Sign on house saying “help me.”
6:28 p.m. Old Orchard Road. Two men using multiple cards at ATM.
7:02 p.m. Fairfax Street. Vehicle swerving all over the road.
Friday, Feb. 19, 2021
12:55 a.m. Lake Street. Loud music and group of people.
2:56 a.m. North Elm Street. Dog barking over an hour.
9:05 a.m. Lemnah Drive. Lost Apple watch.
12:25 p.m. Lower Newton/Town Garage. Vehicle speeding and unsafe passing.
12:53 p.m. Fairfax Road. Driver in vehicle flipping people off.
4:18 p.m. Female harassing male all day at work.
4:53 p.m. North Main Street. Jessica St. Francis, 32, of St. Albans, was charged on a warrant.
9:33 p.m. North Main Street/Lower Newton Street. White SUV operating erratically.
10:05 p.m. Kingman Street. Possible drunk driver in silver or tan vehicle.
Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021
10:58 a.m. Congress Street/Hardack. Bikash Guning, 30, of Winooski, was charged with Driving Under the Influence.
11:24 a.m. Lamkin Street/Cemetery. Pick up truck drove fast in the cemetery.
4:27 p.m. Jewett Avenue. White Jetta in snow bank.
8:51 p.m. Swanton Road. Possible drunk driver in green sedan.
9:53 p.m. Ryan Mercy, 33, of Georgia, was charged with Driving Under the Influence.
11:19 p.m. Tanglewood Drive. Possible drunk driver in a gold SUV.
Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021
12:25 a.m. Fairfax Street. Jessica Menard, 31, of Georgia, was charged with Driving Under the Influence.
7:59 a.m. Fairfax Street. Dog possibly hit.
12:46 p.m. Victoria Lane. Windshield has scratches.
5:10 p.m. East Solomon Road. White Jetta in the middle of the road.
5:35 p.m. Swanton Road. Male threatened a female.
9:19 p.m. South Main Street. Female threatened a male.
9:42 p.m. North Main Street/Farrar Street. Fox hit and injured.
