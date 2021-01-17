Behind the Badge graphic

ST. ALBANS — In the first full week of the new year, police made numerous arrests for DUI, and items were stolen from vehicles.

This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of Lt. Benjamin Couture and the St. Albans Police Dept.

Monday, Jan. 4

2:12 a.m. Directed Patrol. Messenger Street.

2:27 a.m. Directed Patrol. Pearl Street.

3:59 a.m. Foot patrol. North Main Street

5:27 a.m. Assist - agency. North Main Street #1

8:21 a.m. Assist - agency. Lower Welden Street

8:30 a.m. Traffic stop. Lake Street

8:39 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint after someone nearly struck by vehicle. Swanton Road.

9:05 a.m. Ryan Bohannon, 30, of Richford, charged with DLS. Swanton Road.

9:34 a.m. Traffic stop. Sheldon Road/Gallaghers Corners

9:38 a.m. Traffic stop. Route 78/Franklin Road

10:16 a.m. Casey Landon, 23, of St. Albans, charged with DLS. Sheldon Road/Fisher Pond Road

11:41 a.m. Juvenile problem. South Main Street

12:40 p.m. Lindsay Little, 34, of St. Albans, arrested on a warrant. Walnut Street.

1:29 p.m. Traffic stop. Cedar Street.

1:32 p.m. Informational. Lake Street #B

1:40 p.m. Disturbance, neighbor dispute. Cedar Street

2:06 p.m. Operation of damaged vehicle. Swanton Road/Colonial Mart

3:18 p.m. Traffic stop. Lake Road/Brigham Road

3:34 p.m. Traffic stop. Fairfax Road

3:51 p.m. Krystie Dumont, 33, of Highgate, charged with retail theft. Swanton Road

4:01 p.m. Stolen trailer. Freeborn Street

5:09 p.m. Man assaulted. Tuckers Way

6:12 p.m. Alan Coulombe, 32, of St. Albans, charged with DLS and DUI drugs. Swanton Road/Sheldon Road

6:38 p.m. Assist - public. Hampton Lane

7:29 p.m. Man acting unusual. Swanton Road

10:26 p.m. Traffic stop. Lake Street/Walnut Street

11:08 p.m. Tyler Jacques, 30, of St. Albans, charged with DUI alcohol, O LS, VCOR. Swanton Road

Tuesday, Jan. 5

1:04 a.m. Informational. Lower Welden Street

2:16 a.m. Foot patrol. North Main Street.

7:55 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint. Hathaway Point Road

7:59 a.m. Directed patrol. Fairfax Street/Fairfax Road

8:17 a.m. Fishing equipment and gun stolen from a vehicle. Route 7

8:19 a.m. Pedestrian nearly hit by a vehicle. Hathaway Point Road

8:55 a.m. Assist - agency. Mapleville Depot

9:05 a.m. Man throwing items in apartment. South Main Street #1

10:14 a.m. 911 hangup. Bellows Street

10:36 a.m. TRO/FRO service. Lynn Lou Drive

10:46 a.m. Stolen backpack from car. Lake Street.

11:10 a.m. Assist - agency. Fairfield Street #1

12:21 p.m. Assist - motorist. Swanton Road/Highgate Road

12:45 p.m. Disturbance, verbal dispute. Maple Street.

12:53 p.m. Trespass. Swanton Road

12:59 p.m. Loud noise in hallway. Upper Welden Street #2

1:08 p.m. Foot patrol. Swanton Road

1:45 p.m. Juvenile in tactical gear with toy guns. South Main Street/Lower Gilman Street

2:28 p.m. Informational. Lower Welden Street

4:31 p.m. Attempted forced entry to residence. Fairfield Street #1

4:42 p.m. Assist - agency. Fairfield Street

4:58 p.m. Attempted retail theft. Swanton Road

5:40 p.m. Possible retail theft. Tuckers Way

5:48 p.m. Runaway. High Street #1

7:17 p.m. Brittany Ritchie, 30, of St. Albans, charged with disorderly conduct. Fairfield Street #5

8:28 p.m. Assist - agency. Fairfield Street.

9:10 p.m. Assist - agency. South Main Street

Wednesday, Jan. 6

1:26 a.m. Traffic stop. Swantonn Road/Highgate Road

2:06 a.m. Foot patrol. North Main Street.

8:40 a.m. Embezzlement. Lake Street

9:33 a.m. Vandalism. Jewett Street

9:43 a.m. Abandoned vehicle. Lake Street

9:59 a.m. Vehicle parked in front of residence. Russell Street

10:38 a.m. Dead body. South Main Street

11:12 a.m. Accident - property damage. Kingman Street/Tatros

11:14 a.m. Assist - public. Allen Street

12:11 p.m. Directed patrol. Swanton Road

1:03 p.m. Traffic stop. Fisher Pond Road

4:52 p.m. Man destroying property in bathroom. Tuckers Way

5:24 p.m. Medical. Fairfield Street

5:28 p.m. Possible intoxicated driver. Swanton Road

6 p.m. Assist - public. Nason Street

7:19 p.m. Traffic stop. Bronson Road/McCracken Drive

7:40 p.m. Directed patrol. Maquam Shore Road

7:40 p.m. Traffic stop. Route 36/Fairfax Road

8:08 p.m. Kimberly Graves, 39, of St. Albans, charged with DLS and VCOR. Federal Street/Co-op

8:48 p.m. Assist - agency. Janes Road/County Road

9:51 p.m. Directed patrol. Pearl Street

10:06 p.m. Welfare check. Fairfax Road

Thursday, Jan. 7

2:02 a.m. Assist - agency. Fairfield Street

2:17 a.m. Directed patrol. Lake Street

7:10 a.m. SRO detail. South Main Street

7:43 a.m. SRO detail. South Main Street

7:54 a.m. SRO detail. Bellows Street

8:56 a.m. Reported abandoned vehicle. Tuckers Way

9:08 a.m. Trespass. South Main Street

9:29 a.m. Assist - public. North Main Street

10:15 a.m. Traffic stop. South Main Street/Parsons Ave

10:23 a.m. Abandoned vehicle. Lake Street

10:58 a.m. Threats made over phone. Fairfax Road

11:21 a.m. Traffic stop

11:31 a.m. Woman was assaulted. South Main Street #5

11:56 a.m. Assist - public. Pearl Street

12:23 p.m. Reported possible domestic disturbance. South Main Street #5

12:30 p.m. Assist - public. South Main Street #3.

2:43 p.m. Neighbor dispute. Crosby Drive

4:20 p.m. Property damage. Tuckers Way

4:22 p.m. TRO/FRO service. Stowell Street

4:34 p.m. Accident - property damage. North Main Street

6:34 p.m. Traffic stop. Nason Street

6:41 p.m. Found debit card. Franklin Park West

9:50 p.m. Directed patrol. Gricebrook Road

Friday, Jan. 8

12:16 a.m. Directed patrol. Barlow Street

5:02 a.m. Man at store possibly intoxicated. Federal Street

7:21 a.m. SRO detail. Bellows Street

7:44 a.m. SRO detail. South Main Street

8:50 a.m. Stolen temporary plate. Spruce Street

9:29 a.m. Mental health issue. Federal Street

9:36 a.m. Allie Sisco, 56, of St. Albans, charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct. Fairfax Road

10:22 a.m. Verbal domestic disturbance. Ferris Street

11:01 a.m. Alarm. Federal Street

11:05 a.m. Welfare check. Victoria Lane #208

11:49 a.m. SRO detail. South Main Street.

11:53 a.m. Mental health issue. Russell Street

12:54 p.m. Assist - public. South Main Street

1:15 p.m. Mental health issue. Federal Street

1:47 p.m. Informational. Lincoln Ave

3:46 p.m. Found keys. Congress Street

3:56 p.m. Accident - property damage. North Elm Street

4:07 p.m. Assist - public. Federal Street

4:10 p.m. Received fraudulent check. South Main Street #110

4:24 p.m. Assist - public. South Main Street

4:35 p.m. Welfare check. South Main Street #7

5:06 p.m. 911 hangup. Burnell Terrace

6:53 p.m. Mental health issue. Maple Street #A

7:49 p.m. Traffic stop. Swanton Road/Old Orchard Road

8:12 p.m. Assist - public. Lower Welden Street

10:06 p.m. Mental health issue. South Main Street

10:08 p.m. Traffic stop. North Elm Street/Pearl Street

11:19 p.m. Traffic Stop. Swanton Road/Energizer

11:38 p.m. Assist - public. Swanton Road

11:55 p.m. Informational. Lower Welden Street

Saturday, Jan. 9

1:25 a.m. Foot patrol. North Main Street

7:36 a.m. Alarm. Highgate Road

9:20 a.m. Assist - public. Swanton Road/KFC

9:45 a.m. ATV incident. Lapan Road

9:48 a.m. Wallet stolen from vehicle. MAquam Shore Road

9:59 a.m. Traffic Stop. South Main Street/Mac’s Quick Stop

10:04 a.m. Vehicles entered. Lapan Road.

10:41 a.m. Informational. South Main Street/Interstate Access Road

11:08 a.m. Mental health issue. Lincoln Ave

11:40 a.m. Assist - public. South Main Street

12:55 p.m. Welfare check. South Main Street #115s

12:57 p.m. Devin Hill, 23, of St. Albans, charged with domestic assault. Lower Welden Street

1:43 p.m. Threats made by phone. Industrial Park Road

1:56 p.m. Foot patrol. Swanton Road

2:13 p.m. 911 hangup. County Road

2:29 p.m. Alarm. Congress Street

3:54 p.m. Traffic stop. Fairfield Street/Handy

4:26 p.m. POI threatening to harm caller. Federal Street

6:02 p.m. Accident - property damage. Swanton Road/Price Chopper

6:03 p.m. Family disturbance. Allaire Drive

6:25 p.m. Trespass. North Main Street #23

7:48 p.m. Traffic Stop. South Main Street/Diamond Street

8:55 p.m. Jordan King, 36, of Swanton, charged with VCOR, DUI, Disorderly Conduct, grossly negligent operation, resisting arrest. Fairfield Street

11:29 p.m. Welfare check. Lower Gilman Street

Sunday, Jan. 10

3:15 a.m. Mental health issue. Huntley Ave

8:13 a.m. Mailbox hit with bat. Maquam Shore Road

10:48 a.m. Medical. South Main Street

12:14 p.m TRO/FRO service. South Main Street

12:37 p.m. Physical dispute between roommates. North Main Street #2

2:33 p.m. Informational. Allaire Drive

2:43 p.m. Alarm. Sheldon Road

6:07 p.m. Damaged vehicle appeared to be abandoned. South Main Street/Nason Street

6:47 p.m. Vehicle smells of marijuana. Swanton Road

8:16 p.m. Traffic stop. Federal Street/Aldis Street

8:37 p.m. Traffic stop. North Main Street

10:28 p.m. Traffic Stop. Swanton Road

