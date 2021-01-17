ST. ALBANS — In the first full week of the new year, police made numerous arrests for DUI, and items were stolen from vehicles.
This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of Lt. Benjamin Couture and the St. Albans Police Dept.
Monday, Jan. 4
2:12 a.m. Directed Patrol. Messenger Street.
2:27 a.m. Directed Patrol. Pearl Street.
3:59 a.m. Foot patrol. North Main Street
5:27 a.m. Assist - agency. North Main Street #1
8:21 a.m. Assist - agency. Lower Welden Street
8:30 a.m. Traffic stop. Lake Street
8:39 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint after someone nearly struck by vehicle. Swanton Road.
9:05 a.m. Ryan Bohannon, 30, of Richford, charged with DLS. Swanton Road.
9:34 a.m. Traffic stop. Sheldon Road/Gallaghers Corners
9:38 a.m. Traffic stop. Route 78/Franklin Road
10:16 a.m. Casey Landon, 23, of St. Albans, charged with DLS. Sheldon Road/Fisher Pond Road
11:41 a.m. Juvenile problem. South Main Street
12:40 p.m. Lindsay Little, 34, of St. Albans, arrested on a warrant. Walnut Street.
1:29 p.m. Traffic stop. Cedar Street.
1:32 p.m. Informational. Lake Street #B
1:40 p.m. Disturbance, neighbor dispute. Cedar Street
2:06 p.m. Operation of damaged vehicle. Swanton Road/Colonial Mart
3:18 p.m. Traffic stop. Lake Road/Brigham Road
3:34 p.m. Traffic stop. Fairfax Road
3:51 p.m. Krystie Dumont, 33, of Highgate, charged with retail theft. Swanton Road
4:01 p.m. Stolen trailer. Freeborn Street
5:09 p.m. Man assaulted. Tuckers Way
6:12 p.m. Alan Coulombe, 32, of St. Albans, charged with DLS and DUI drugs. Swanton Road/Sheldon Road
6:38 p.m. Assist - public. Hampton Lane
7:29 p.m. Man acting unusual. Swanton Road
10:26 p.m. Traffic stop. Lake Street/Walnut Street
11:08 p.m. Tyler Jacques, 30, of St. Albans, charged with DUI alcohol, O LS, VCOR. Swanton Road
Tuesday, Jan. 5
1:04 a.m. Informational. Lower Welden Street
2:16 a.m. Foot patrol. North Main Street.
7:55 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint. Hathaway Point Road
7:59 a.m. Directed patrol. Fairfax Street/Fairfax Road
8:17 a.m. Fishing equipment and gun stolen from a vehicle. Route 7
8:19 a.m. Pedestrian nearly hit by a vehicle. Hathaway Point Road
8:55 a.m. Assist - agency. Mapleville Depot
9:05 a.m. Man throwing items in apartment. South Main Street #1
10:14 a.m. 911 hangup. Bellows Street
10:36 a.m. TRO/FRO service. Lynn Lou Drive
10:46 a.m. Stolen backpack from car. Lake Street.
11:10 a.m. Assist - agency. Fairfield Street #1
12:21 p.m. Assist - motorist. Swanton Road/Highgate Road
12:45 p.m. Disturbance, verbal dispute. Maple Street.
12:53 p.m. Trespass. Swanton Road
12:59 p.m. Loud noise in hallway. Upper Welden Street #2
1:08 p.m. Foot patrol. Swanton Road
1:45 p.m. Juvenile in tactical gear with toy guns. South Main Street/Lower Gilman Street
2:28 p.m. Informational. Lower Welden Street
4:31 p.m. Attempted forced entry to residence. Fairfield Street #1
4:42 p.m. Assist - agency. Fairfield Street
4:58 p.m. Attempted retail theft. Swanton Road
5:40 p.m. Possible retail theft. Tuckers Way
5:48 p.m. Runaway. High Street #1
7:17 p.m. Brittany Ritchie, 30, of St. Albans, charged with disorderly conduct. Fairfield Street #5
8:28 p.m. Assist - agency. Fairfield Street.
9:10 p.m. Assist - agency. South Main Street
Wednesday, Jan. 6
1:26 a.m. Traffic stop. Swantonn Road/Highgate Road
2:06 a.m. Foot patrol. North Main Street.
8:40 a.m. Embezzlement. Lake Street
9:33 a.m. Vandalism. Jewett Street
9:43 a.m. Abandoned vehicle. Lake Street
9:59 a.m. Vehicle parked in front of residence. Russell Street
10:38 a.m. Dead body. South Main Street
11:12 a.m. Accident - property damage. Kingman Street/Tatros
11:14 a.m. Assist - public. Allen Street
12:11 p.m. Directed patrol. Swanton Road
1:03 p.m. Traffic stop. Fisher Pond Road
4:52 p.m. Man destroying property in bathroom. Tuckers Way
5:24 p.m. Medical. Fairfield Street
5:28 p.m. Possible intoxicated driver. Swanton Road
6 p.m. Assist - public. Nason Street
7:19 p.m. Traffic stop. Bronson Road/McCracken Drive
7:40 p.m. Directed patrol. Maquam Shore Road
7:40 p.m. Traffic stop. Route 36/Fairfax Road
8:08 p.m. Kimberly Graves, 39, of St. Albans, charged with DLS and VCOR. Federal Street/Co-op
8:48 p.m. Assist - agency. Janes Road/County Road
9:51 p.m. Directed patrol. Pearl Street
10:06 p.m. Welfare check. Fairfax Road
Thursday, Jan. 7
2:02 a.m. Assist - agency. Fairfield Street
2:17 a.m. Directed patrol. Lake Street
7:10 a.m. SRO detail. South Main Street
7:43 a.m. SRO detail. South Main Street
7:54 a.m. SRO detail. Bellows Street
8:56 a.m. Reported abandoned vehicle. Tuckers Way
9:08 a.m. Trespass. South Main Street
9:29 a.m. Assist - public. North Main Street
10:15 a.m. Traffic stop. South Main Street/Parsons Ave
10:23 a.m. Abandoned vehicle. Lake Street
10:58 a.m. Threats made over phone. Fairfax Road
11:21 a.m. Traffic stop
11:31 a.m. Woman was assaulted. South Main Street #5
11:56 a.m. Assist - public. Pearl Street
12:23 p.m. Reported possible domestic disturbance. South Main Street #5
12:30 p.m. Assist - public. South Main Street #3.
2:43 p.m. Neighbor dispute. Crosby Drive
4:20 p.m. Property damage. Tuckers Way
4:22 p.m. TRO/FRO service. Stowell Street
4:34 p.m. Accident - property damage. North Main Street
6:34 p.m. Traffic stop. Nason Street
6:41 p.m. Found debit card. Franklin Park West
9:50 p.m. Directed patrol. Gricebrook Road
Friday, Jan. 8
12:16 a.m. Directed patrol. Barlow Street
5:02 a.m. Man at store possibly intoxicated. Federal Street
7:21 a.m. SRO detail. Bellows Street
7:44 a.m. SRO detail. South Main Street
8:50 a.m. Stolen temporary plate. Spruce Street
9:29 a.m. Mental health issue. Federal Street
9:36 a.m. Allie Sisco, 56, of St. Albans, charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct. Fairfax Road
10:22 a.m. Verbal domestic disturbance. Ferris Street
11:01 a.m. Alarm. Federal Street
11:05 a.m. Welfare check. Victoria Lane #208
11:49 a.m. SRO detail. South Main Street.
11:53 a.m. Mental health issue. Russell Street
12:54 p.m. Assist - public. South Main Street
1:15 p.m. Mental health issue. Federal Street
1:47 p.m. Informational. Lincoln Ave
3:46 p.m. Found keys. Congress Street
3:56 p.m. Accident - property damage. North Elm Street
4:07 p.m. Assist - public. Federal Street
4:10 p.m. Received fraudulent check. South Main Street #110
4:24 p.m. Assist - public. South Main Street
4:35 p.m. Welfare check. South Main Street #7
5:06 p.m. 911 hangup. Burnell Terrace
6:53 p.m. Mental health issue. Maple Street #A
7:49 p.m. Traffic stop. Swanton Road/Old Orchard Road
8:12 p.m. Assist - public. Lower Welden Street
10:06 p.m. Mental health issue. South Main Street
10:08 p.m. Traffic stop. North Elm Street/Pearl Street
11:19 p.m. Traffic Stop. Swanton Road/Energizer
11:38 p.m. Assist - public. Swanton Road
11:55 p.m. Informational. Lower Welden Street
Saturday, Jan. 9
1:25 a.m. Foot patrol. North Main Street
7:36 a.m. Alarm. Highgate Road
9:20 a.m. Assist - public. Swanton Road/KFC
9:45 a.m. ATV incident. Lapan Road
9:48 a.m. Wallet stolen from vehicle. MAquam Shore Road
9:59 a.m. Traffic Stop. South Main Street/Mac’s Quick Stop
10:04 a.m. Vehicles entered. Lapan Road.
10:41 a.m. Informational. South Main Street/Interstate Access Road
11:08 a.m. Mental health issue. Lincoln Ave
11:40 a.m. Assist - public. South Main Street
12:55 p.m. Welfare check. South Main Street #115s
12:57 p.m. Devin Hill, 23, of St. Albans, charged with domestic assault. Lower Welden Street
1:43 p.m. Threats made by phone. Industrial Park Road
1:56 p.m. Foot patrol. Swanton Road
2:13 p.m. 911 hangup. County Road
2:29 p.m. Alarm. Congress Street
3:54 p.m. Traffic stop. Fairfield Street/Handy
4:26 p.m. POI threatening to harm caller. Federal Street
6:02 p.m. Accident - property damage. Swanton Road/Price Chopper
6:03 p.m. Family disturbance. Allaire Drive
6:25 p.m. Trespass. North Main Street #23
7:48 p.m. Traffic Stop. South Main Street/Diamond Street
8:55 p.m. Jordan King, 36, of Swanton, charged with VCOR, DUI, Disorderly Conduct, grossly negligent operation, resisting arrest. Fairfield Street
11:29 p.m. Welfare check. Lower Gilman Street
Sunday, Jan. 10
3:15 a.m. Mental health issue. Huntley Ave
8:13 a.m. Mailbox hit with bat. Maquam Shore Road
10:48 a.m. Medical. South Main Street
12:14 p.m TRO/FRO service. South Main Street
12:37 p.m. Physical dispute between roommates. North Main Street #2
2:33 p.m. Informational. Allaire Drive
2:43 p.m. Alarm. Sheldon Road
6:07 p.m. Damaged vehicle appeared to be abandoned. South Main Street/Nason Street
6:47 p.m. Vehicle smells of marijuana. Swanton Road
8:16 p.m. Traffic stop. Federal Street/Aldis Street
8:37 p.m. Traffic stop. North Main Street
10:28 p.m. Traffic Stop. Swanton Road
