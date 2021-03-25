Monday, March 8
9:51 a.m. Found medication on Lower Welden Street
12:59 p.m. Men in a vehicle acting odd on Swanton Road
4:05 p.m. Man stole a vehicle without paying on South Main Street
8:10 p.m. Colby Leonard, 34, of St. Albans, arrested for domestic assault on French Hill Road
8:18 p.m. Windows smashed on Maiden Lane
10:06 p.m. Windshield smashed on Maiden Lane
Tuesday, March 9
3:19 a.m. Vehicle with windows smashed on North Main Street
7:47 a.m. Woman received a threatening text on Lower Welden Street
9:56 a.m. A sick raccoon reported on Upper Welden Street
10:47 a.m. A black lab with no collar reported on Orchard Street
12:28 p.m. Caller heard lots of yelling and screaming on South Main Street
11:46 p.m. Grant Bissell, 30, of St. Albans arrested for DUI on Bishop Street
Wednesday, March 10
6:59 a.m. Unoccupied vehicle reported on Highgate Road
12:30 p.m. Speaker stolen on Lake Street
1:20 p.m. Purse taken from a residence on Congress Street
3:28 p.m. Family member reportedly stole money from a residence at Lower Welden Street
4:53 p.m. Neighbor dispute on Farrar Street
5:09 p.m. Driver side windows smashed on a car on Congress Street
6:20 p.m. Man and woman arguing in a vehicle on North Main Street
7:04 p.m. Josh Lash, 25, of St. Albans, charged with DLS on Russell Street
Thursday, March 11
11:14 a.m. Man approaching women on Swanton Road
11:39 a.m. Loud music reported on South Main Street
4:23 p.m. Trenton Scott, 20, of St. Albans charged with unlawful trespass on High Street
6:07 p.m. Woman posting videos on Facebook on Hudson Street
6:52 p.m. Stray dog reported on Lower Newton Road
10:19 p.m. Neighbor playing loud music on Lake Street
Friday, March 12
10:15 a.m. Vehicle hit on Hathaway Point Road
2:28 p.m. Neighbor playing loud music on South Main Street
7:52 p.m. Caller reported someone trying to break in through the attic on South Main Street
Saturday, March 13
10:09 a.m. Juveniles playing with airlift guns on South Main Street
11:24 a.m. Man holding dog in a pickup truck on Fairfax Road
12:05 p.m. Credit card info stolen from a shipping label on Hathaway Point Road
2:30 p.m. Jogger bit by a dog on Parsons Avenue
Sunday, March 14
1:12 a.m. Caller heard men yelling and glass breaking on Lake Street
3:46 a.m. Caller reported being harassed by someone on Facebook on Maiden Lane
9:40 a.m. Found safety deposit box on South Main Street
10:21 a.m. Found airlift gun on South Main Street
9:43 p.m. Eugene Missouri, 50, of St. Albans arrested for DUI
Monday, March 15
4:48 a.m. Complaint about a tractor trailer unit on Upper Welden Street
5:27 p.m. Vehicle broken down in the roadway on Swanton Road
Tuesday, March 16
3:45 a.m. People refusing to leave a residence on Lincoln Avenue
8:04 a.m. Report of a vehicle parked in the way of a school bus on Harbor View Drive
10:44 a.m. Person in a store shoplifting on Swanton Road
11:41 a.m. William Guidry, 63, of St. Albans charged with violation of conditions of release and unlawful trespass on Swanton Road
2:42 p.m. Dog killed birds on Jewell Street
5:22 p.m. Stolen debit card being used on Tuckers Way
6:53 p.m. Injured fox reported near Parsons Avenue
7:40 p.m. Dirtbike in roadway on Federal Street
8:18 p.m. Dog injured in roadway on Lake Road
Wednesday, March 17
10:19 a.m. Cameron Tilley, 21, of St. Albans, arrested on a warrant on South Main Street
11:37 a.m. Sound of gunshots near a field with children on Perry Road
3:18 p.m. Stolen checkbook from a motor vehicle on Federal Street
5:56 p.m. Dog left outside with no leash on Cherry Tree Court
6:15 p.m. Reported attempt to provide alcohol to a juvenile on Lincoln Avenue
Thursday, March 18
2:35 a.m. Person attempted forced entry into a building on Upper Welden Street
11:45 a.m. Stranger made inappropriate comments on North Main Street
7:29 p.m. Shawn Herrick, 27, of Richford, charged with DLS on Main Street
8:40 p.m. Man refusing to leave on Maple Street
9:12 p.m. Stolen license plate reported on South Main Street
Friday, March 19
9:35 a.m. Lock box found on South Main Street
11:44 a.m. Loose dog reported on Lower Gilman Street
3:14 p.m. Lost drivers license found on Lower Welden Street
6:24 p.m. Shopping carts thrown from the parking garage on Federal Street
6:31 p.m. Hacked bank account reported on Lower Welden Street
8:51 p.m. Kelly Fiorini, 40, of Fairfax, charged with LSA and negligent operation on Swanton Road
Saturday, March 20
4:41 p.m. Verbal argument reported on Tuckers Way, with man waiting for caller
4:49 p.m. Stolen catalytic converter reported on South Main Street
5:57 p.m. Vehicle unable to maintain its lane on Swanton Road
6:11 p.m. Aggressive dog getting loose reported on Corliss Road
8:43 p.m. Krystie Dumont, 33, of St. Albans, charged with DUI drugs on Lake Street
Sunday, March 21
5:37 p.m. Erratic operation reported on Lake Road
9:02 p.m. Unknown person on security camera in a shop on Catherine Street
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.