Sunday, July 11
3:42 p.m. Someone was yelled at by their neighbor on North Main Street
6:17 p.m. A woman was bitten by a dog on Congress Street
7:09 p.m. Motorcycles were reported on North Main Street
9:28 p.m., A tractor trailer was reported on Upper Welden Street
10:03 p.m. A woman reportedly wouldn’t leave a store on Lake Street
Monday, July 12
3:00 a.m. A man was reportedly not able to understand communication on North Main Street
9:15 a.m. A wallet was found and turned in on North Main Street
9:15 a.m. A bike was stolen from North Main Street
3:24 p.m. A domestic disturbance was reported on Cedar Street
4:14 p.m. Lots of yelling were reported on Sandy Acres
7:04 p.m. Cars were racing up and down North Main Street
9:30 p.m. A husky dog was found without tags on North Main Street
Tuesday, July 13
12:01 a.m. Loud screaming was reported coming from a house on South Main Street
11:04 a.m. A woman reportedly stole money from a building on South Main Street
12:09 p.m. A property dispute was reported on Fairfield Street
6:04 p.m. A cellphone was reported missing from South Main Street
10:34 p.m A man was reported intoxicated and threatening others at Beverage Mart on Lake Street
11:32 p.m. A man pushed a woman onto the ground on Federal Street
Wednesday, July 14
1:34 a.m. A woman was yelling into her phone on Lake Street and North Main Street
9:24 a.m. Threats and harassment were reported when people were harassing reporters on South Main Street
10:11 a.m. A construction vehicle was reported parked in traffic on Hoyt Street
11:55 a.m. A man stole a woman’s car on North Elm Street
4:46 p.m. A truck was reportedly blocking a driveway on North Elm Street
Thursday, July 15
1:46 p.m. Money was reported missing from a building on Maple Street
4:00 p.m. A man threatened a woman on Lake Street
7:22 p.m. A man got into a physical altercation with a woman on Congress Street
10:07 p.m. A license plate was reported stolen on Rugg Street
Friday, July 16
10:28 a.m. A man on Lower Welden Street was arrested on a warrant
11:45 a.m. A wallet was reported lost on Lake Street
2:56 p.m. A cap was reported stolen out of a truck on Aldis Street
5:02 p.m. Motorcycles were reported running up and down North Main Street
11:11 p.m. Aggravated disorderly conduct was reported on Federal Street
Saturday, July 17
11:44 a.m. A wallet was reported lost on North Main Street
4:41 p.m. A man was see taking photos of a house located on Adams Street
5:13 p.m. A phone was found on Lake Street
6:45 p.m. A disturbance between a man and a woman was reported on Stowell Street
7:05 p.m. A dirt bike was found on Huntington Street after an ATV accident
Sunday, July 18
1:16 a.m. A fight between a man and a woman was reported on South Main Street
10:01 a.m. An argument was reported between a man and a woman on High Street
2:58 p.m. A man stole a knife on North Main Street
