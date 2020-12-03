Franklin County’s criminal underworld had a relatively quiet week, but nevertheless this Thanksgiving featured suspicious deer carcasses, noise complains, and a whole lot of thrown eggs.
This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of Lt. Benjamin Couture and the St. Albans Police Dept.
Monday, Nov. 23
8:16 a.m. SATEC. Pedestrian nearly struck by vehicle.
9:50 a.m. Hodges Court. Report of animal abuse.
2:30 p.m. Swanton Road. Possible intoxicated driver.
4:00 p.m. Lake Street. Found license.
10:24 p.m. Federal Street. Assault.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
10:52 a.m. North Main Street. Ryan Clapper, 28, of Fairfield cited for leaving the scene of an accident.
12:38 p.m. North Main Street. Parking violation.
4:34 p.m. Lake Street. Dirt bike on roadway.
11:54 p.m. North Elm Street. Noise complaint. Report of loud neighbors.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
12:10 a.m. South Main Street. Man loitering.
12:31 p.m. Carter Hill Road. Mailbox damaged by vandal.
1:45 p.m. Kellogg Road. House was egged.
3:28 p.m. Corliss Road. Dispute between landlord and tenant involving threats.
4:12 p.m. Upper Welden Street. Tractor-trailer on street.
4:25 p.m. Lake Street. Man on dirt bike.
6:18 p.m. Lord Road. House was egged.
7:54 p.m. Federal Street. Retail theft.
9:46 p.m. Taylor Park. Ernest Clark, 37, of St. Albans cited for domestic assault.
Thursday, Nov. 26
9:54 a.m. Button Road. Bag of bones found, later determined to be a deer carcass.
7:14 p.m. Lake Street. Amber Paquette, 38, of St. Albans cited for violating conditions of release.
9:24 p.m. Federal Street. Man loitering.
Friday, Nov. 27
1:19 p.m. Dunsmore Road. Argument between man and woman.
4:18 p.m. South Main Street. Alfonso Garcia, 40, of St. Albans cited for disorderly conduct.
6:19 p.m. Swanton Road. Chad Paquette, 41, of Winooski arrested for heroin and cocaine possession and driving under the influence.
8:42 p.m. Lincoln Avenue. Apartment egged.
9:53 p.m. High Street. Vehicles egged.
11:36 p.m. Lake Street and Cedar Street. Multiple people arguing.
11:43 p.m. Stowell Street. Family dispute.
Saturday, Nov. 28
12:21 a.m. Harborview Drive. House egged.
1:03 a.m. Congress Street. People yelling in Hard’Ack recreation area.
12:43 p.m. Maple Street. Women fighting.
2:01 p.m. Lake Street and Kellogg Road. Joshua Rocheleau, 29, of St. Albans arrested on warrant.
2:36 p.m. Stowell Street. Noise complaint. Neighbors reported yelling.
5:59 p.m. Lower Welden Street. Missing keys found.
6: 34 p.m. Green Mountain Drive. Laptop case and medication found.
Sunday, Nov. 29
1:26 a.m. North Elm Street. Noise complaint. Loud music.
4:49 a.m. Upper Welden Street. Group of men reported loitering.
9:03 p.m. Lincoln Avenue. James Noe, 46, of Colchester cited for disorderly conduct and criminal threatening.
