Here are a few incidents that St. Albans City Police responded to in the last week:
Monday, April 5
3:12 a.m. Man yelling at a woman through the window on Lake Street.
4:13 a.m. Two people pushing an object toward Lake Street reported on Walnut Street.
6:55 a.m. Man reported trying to purchase items with a lighter on Federal Street.
12:12 p.m. Someone threw a rock through a window on Samson Road
4:18 p.m. Package delivered to the wrong building on Federal Street.
8:17 p.m. Two suspicious people walking inside a store on Swanton Road.
10:53 p.m. A blue Chevrolet reported speeding on Route 105.
Tuesday, April 6
11:06 a.m. Loud music reported on Maple Street
2:36 p.m. Vehicle parked over an hour on South Main Street
2:50 p.m. People riding dirt bikes on Nason Street near the railroad tracks.
3:01 p.m. Dog in a car for over 45 minutes on North Main Street.
4:30 p.m. Cody Levesque, 25, of St. Albans, arrested for violation of conditions of release.
6:48 p.m. Man advises someone is in a home on Bank Street.
10:44 p.m. Four tires slashed on a vehicle on Victoria Lane
Wednesday, April 7
7:45 a.m. Man walking around with a bat on Walnut Street.
9:35 a.m. Cow stuck in a feed cart on Hanna Road.
12:40 p.m. Man threatening woman on Pearl Street.
1:36 p.m. Woman broke trespass order on Industrial Park Road.
1:39 p.m. Man tried to cash a bad c heck on Old Orchard Road.
5:03 p.m. Man and woman arguing on South Main Street.
7:39 p.m. Two people outside arguing on North Main Street.
9:37 p.m. Woman missing money from her purse on Lake Street.
Thursday, April 8
10:33 a.m. Man and woman arguing on Lower Newton Road.
12:46 p.m. Horses causing a traffic hazard on Dunsmore Road.
1:54 p.m. Man destroying property on Fisher Pond Road.
3:57 p.m. Four dogs off leashes on Congress Street.
6:01 p.m. Loud music reported on Bishop Street.
6:21 p.m. Woman threatened another woman on North Main Street.
6:46 p.m. Man stole another man’s wallet on Swanton Road.
8:58 p.m. Car alarm going off on Lake Street.
Friday, April 9
3:20 p.m. Vehicle speeding off interstate near Exit 19.
5:54 p.m. Man stole a soda on South Main Street.
6:44 p.m. Tractor trailer unit broken down on Swanton Road.
Saturday, April 10
10:07 a.m. Dog left in care for over 40 minutes on Hampton Lane.
1:14 p.m. Vehicle cut off several other vehicles on Swanton Road.
3:06 p.m. Lost wallet found at Maplefields on Swanton Road.
4:12 p.m. Home broken into, multiple things taken on Route 78.
4:47 p.m. Woman stole batteries, then returned them on Swanton Road.
5:53 p.m. Man and woman tried to punch out a window on Swanton Road.
7:13 p.m. Motorcycle speeding up and down Rugg Street.
7:21 p.m. Caller reports gunshots on Brigham Road.
7:36 p.m. People loitering in front of emergency door on South Main Street.
9:01 p.m. Dark green sedan went through a red light on Franklin Park West.
9:39 p.m. Vehicle ran all stop signs on High Street.
9:41 p.m. Lots of motorcycles revving engines on South Elm Street.
9:43 p.m. Loose dog on Barlow Street.
11:14 p.m. Man in another vehicle in a driveway on Bank Street.
Sunday, April 11
1:25 a.m. Randy Bluto, 31, of St. Albans, arrested for trespassing on Corliss Road.
3:45 a.m. Gunshots reported on Stowell Street.
7:11 p.m. Group of kids harassing a man on Houghton Park.
8:11 p.m. Possible intoxicated driver on Federal Street.
