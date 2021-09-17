Harassments, threats and loud motorcycles: Here are some of the calls the St. Albans City police department responded to last week.
Monday, Sept. 6
5:42 a.m. A man was allegedly walking along Lake Street trying to open car doors.
9:46 a.m. Someone allegedly set off fireworks on Cedar Street.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
11:34 a.m. A woman allegedly made threats on Lake Street.
6:37 p.m. A man reportedly made threats on South Main Street.
6:55 p.m. Loud motorcycles were reported on North Main Street.
7:16 p.m. A verbal altercation was reported on Stowell Street.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
2:40 a.m. A 24-year-old St. Albans woman was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol on South Main Street near Locke Terrace.
8:32 p.m. A vehicle allegedly struck a pole on Bellows Street.
Friday, Sept. 10
8:15 a.m. Vehicles with broken windows were reported on Hampton Lane.
2:15 p.m. A man reported being harassed on Savage Street.
6:04 p.m. A woman reported being threatened on North Main Street.
6:48 p.m. Merchandise was reportedly stolen from an establishment on North Main Street.
Saturday, Sept. 11
7:37 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported on Farrar Street.
7:58 a.m. Someone reported a windshield had been smashed on Bank Street.
12:50 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported on Farrar Street.
6:45 p.m. An altercation was reported on North Elm Street.
9:53 p.m. Someone reported a possible intoxicated driver on North Main Street.
Sunday, Sept. 12
7:31 p.m. A woman was reportedly threatened on North Main Street.
