This log would not be possible without the generous assistance of Lt. Benjamin Couture and the St. Albans Police Dept.
Monday, Dec. 21
2:06 p.m. Cameron Drive. David Therrient, 30, of St. Albans, was charged with Domestic Assault and Violation of Conditions of Release
6:31 p.m. Lincoln Avenue. Dog left outside was barking.
7:16 p.m. Lower Newton Road. Vehicle swerving.
Tuesday, Dec. 22
8:25 a.m. South Main Street. Lost wallet.
2:07 p.m. Nason Street. Stolen lawn ornament.
2:15 p.m. Male threatened the caller with a gun.
7:01 p.m. Lower Welden Street. Lost wallet.
7:11 p.m. Stowell Street. Male verbally harassing a female.
7:31 p.m. Swanton Road. Male driving, believed to be intoxicated.
9:16 p.m. Lower Newton Road. Verbal domestic.
10:38 p.m. Brigham Road. Damage to a storage unit door.
Wednesday, Dec. 23
12:12 p.m. South Main Street. Vehicle Vandalized.
1:42 p.m. Tuckers Way. Complainant was followed by a male.
2:00 p.m. North Elm Street. Caller was harassed on social media.
5:20 p.m. South Main Street. A male screamed at the caller.
5:22 p.m. First Street. Branden Minor, 27, of Swanton, was arrested on a warrant.
6:27 p.m. Upper Welden Street. Report that an apartment was broken into.
6:52 p.m. Tuckers Way. Found wallet was returned to its owner.
10:18 p.m. Federal Street. Stolen food.
8:54 p.m. Green Mountain Drive/Vivian Lane. Suspicious vehicle.
9:50 p.m. Dunsmore Drive. Call with screaming.
Thursday, Dec. 24
1:10 a.m. Swanton Road. Intoxicated person in the road was brought to detox.
7:42 a.m. Federal Street. Window missing from a vehicle.
8:18 a.m. Lincoln Avenue. Caller was threatened by their boyfriend.
10:01 a.m. Russell Street. Stolen debit card.
10:49 a.m. Tuckers Way. Lost wallet.
2:19 p.m. Lake Street. Person harassed the caller verbally.
2:30 p.m. Fairfax Street. Loose dog was found and returned to its owner.
5:33 p.m. Lake Road. Vehicle swerving.
Friday, Dec. 25
3:35 a.m. Male on front lawn yelling.
1:59 p.m. Fairfax Road. Customer harassing employee.
2:53 p.m. Lower Welden Street. Debit card turned in.
3:13 p.m. Lake Road/Brigham Road. Broken down vehicle.
6:44 p.m. South Main Street. Male believed someone was inside his residence.
7:16 p.m. South Main Street. Property turned in.
11:28 p.m. Vivian Lane. Male honking horn in front of a residence before moving along.
Saturday, Dec. 26
9:49 a.m. Fairfield Street. Male refusing to leave.
10:22 a.m. North Main Street. Found wallet.
1:20 p.m. Tuckers Way. Female assaulted a customer.
1:56 p.m. Kellogg Road. Window shot by a BB gun.
4:39 p.m. South Main Street/South Main Grocery. Vehicle swerving.
5:52 p.m. Male threatened the caller’s family.
7:02 p.m. Brainerd Street. Lost debit card had attempted charges made on it.
9:51 p.m. South Main Street. Landlord/tenant issue.
Sunday, Dec. 27
2:34 a.m. Swanton Road. Male and female arguing.
3:01 a.m. Fairfax Road. Christopher Jones, 48, of St. Albans, was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving with License Suspended, and needed to have an ignition interlock.
10:31 a.m. South Main Street. Dog attacked the caller and the caller’s dog.
12:24 p.m. North Main Street. Window shot by a BB gun.
12:36 p.m. Tuckers Way. Damage to windshield.
2:29 p.m. Corliss Road. Male threatened the caller with a gun.
3:24 p.m. North Elm Street/Lower Newton Street. Dustin Roberts, 23, of Johnson, was charged with Violation of Conditions of Release and was arrested on a warrant.
9:12 p.m. Lower Newton Road/Brigham Road. Dog left outside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.